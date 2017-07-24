Diamondback Energy's WTI Break-Even Level

While cash break even is lower, it is currently not as relevant a metric for investors.

I will attempt to discern the company's break even levels as part of my industry wide research. I find that Diamondback Energy's (FANG) break even levels appear to be nothing short of impressive on a net income basis. When we incorporate decline rates, we can only conclude that production is uneconomical at current prices. Even so, investors are not focused on this as FANG seems to be able to tap capital markets at will. I estimate the company to deliver on its 65% growth target for 2017 or possibly a little less.

Note: This is part of my Industry wide research in which I investigate all WTI break-even levels of Permian producers as well as what WTI price will result in production decreases. Click here to start at the beginning of the series as well as read what the broader point and advantage is.

FANG appears to be best in class

If the Permian is the most resilient stronghold of U.S. Shale, then certainly Diamondback is the most resilient stronghold of the Permian. At least, if we believe that the company's operating cash cost of $9.31 is indeed best in class.



Source

FANG is perhaps the most accurate example of why the market is having trouble rebalancing. The company is set to grow production by an incredible 65% and this merely represents the midpoint of the company's guidance. In fact, if we'd only look at the behavior and attitude that is implied by its financial statements, it is like the oil glut does not even exist.

FANG's management has a complete and utter disregard for the woes of the oil market. The company's aim is to increase production without restraint. At the beginning of this series, I offered that Shale producers find themselves in a pick your poison style dilemma. If a producer does not increase production, its competitors will. This certainly does not apply to FANG.

FANG's management could not care less as long as they have access to the capital markets and they certainly do. While most E&P's struggle to issue debt at reasonable terms, FANG is able to issue equity three straight quarters in a row.

But credit (no pun intended) must be given where it is due. FANG certainly possesses one of the most pristine balance sheet available to anyone looking to invest in Shale producers. And if we are being completely fair, 65% growth represents an increase of just 33.6k mboe/d so the impact on the overall oil market is quite limited.

One glance at the monthly chart and it becomes apparent how appreciative investors are of FANG. No doubt due to its resilience production growth. While nearly every other E&P, Shale or not, stock price can only dream of new highs, FANG produced new highs as recently as February 2017.

Breaking even

What is implicit in this extraordinary production growth, is that it is profitable growth. After all, why would one accelerate cash burn just to deplete oil reserves that might be a lot more profitable one or two years down the line? Which brings us to assessing the break-even costs.

FANG has perplexing break-even costs. Back in 1Q16, the company sold its production for an average price of $29.99 while recording a loss of $35 million on revenue of $87 million. This doesn't sound too good until you realize that $30m of that $35m was related to a one-time non-cash impairment charge. The adjusted net income was a $5m loss on $87m revenue while realizing an average selling price of $26.56 per boe. That is simply incredible.

Fast forward to 1Q17 and a boe fetches $41.63 with WTI at $51.62. As you might have figured from the bold sentences, this price is more than enough to produce a profit, a $136 million in profit to be exact. This is in no small part due to the company's active hedging policy as seen below.



Source

Furthermore, even without the hedges, the company can still produce at incredibly low levels especially relative to peers.

Thank you, management

Normally, this is the part where I do all sorts of calculations to estimate what oil price it would take for a company to grow, maintain or halt production. Luckily for me, the executives over at Diamondback were so kind to provide us with this information (emphasis is my own):

We talk directionally - I always hesitate to giving precise oil price, but directionally, if we're in that $45 to $50 range, I think we're very comfortable and we have the balance sheet to be able to execute with our current activity levels. I think if it starts dropping below $40, somewhere between $40 and $45 a barrel, we'll probably take a pause and see exactly what our future plans need to look like. And then I think on the other end of the spectrum, if it's $50 to $55, something like that, we'll look at potentially increasing activity in the back half of the year.

The executives are clearly eager to share just how much far ahead of the pack they are.

At this point, I have already established the different levels of volatility:

Prioritization volatility: $50 a barrel Financial volatility $45 a barrel Operational volatility $40 a barrel

Impressive, but not so fast

So why can we clearly see a $30 net income break even, but a $40 and $45 financial and operational break-even? The break-even level described earlier is on a net income basis. If we take a look at how this looks like on a cash flow basis, the picture changes drastically. First, let me state that FANG has never produced a year of positive free cash flow. The biggest reason for this is supposedly the company's (investors) unquenchable thirst for growth. Every penny of operating cash flow and then some has been spent on capex.

Growth isn't the only story, however. These wells have an incredible decline rate, which is why Shale producers need to spend so much of their cash flow on capex. Traditional E&Ps have an initial decline rate (measured at production 365 days since initial production) of about 5%. In contrast, Shale producers hover around 70%. FANG doesn't seem to be an exception.



Source

If we look closely, we can see that the best well, NEAL LETHCO STATE 20 1H, produces roughly 30k barrels in the 100 day period between the 300th and 400th day. This translates to 300 boe/d per well and 40 boe/d per 1k lateral length if we assume a 7.5k lateral length.

We can also see that this same well produces 215 boe/d after the first 30 days. In other words, this well has a decline rate of 82%. This well is no exception. So while part of the capex is certainly related to growth, the vast majority is related to maintenance capex.

A word on capex

By maintenance capex, I do not refer to actual physical maintenance. In finance, maintenance capex refers to the capital expenditure needed to keep earnings power at the current level. In the case of commodities, earnings power and production power are directly correlated.

This would normally drastically increase break-even levels. It doesn't because the company can tap the capital markets whenever it wants and thus does not need to fund any of this maintenance with operating cash flow. So while the economic value add is questionable, the production growth will be achieved at current levels.

Some will even argue that the cost of maintaining production should be recorded under opex if decline rates are so high. If the decline rates are as high as 80% within the first year, it would follow that these are not long-lived assets.

GAAP does not explicitly require companies to depreciate according to competitive life time. All though, I would certainly argue that it is the spirit of the legislation. Since companies can depreciate according to the "when do I need to replace this equipment", they can depreciate based on a much smaller scale than what reality demands.

Growth versus maintenance by the numbers

Many maintain that capex spending is simply a function of growth and that, given a long enough time frame, capex will eventually normalize. It is true that capex spending can be a function of growth and many times, it is. But in order to really assess whether capex can normalize towards profitable levels, we need to be able to separate growth capex from maintenance capex. Let's start by looking at capex growth versus revenue growth shown in the slide below.

Orange = Capex Growth, Blue = Revenue growth; Source: My excel sheet

As we can see, capex growth has consistently outpaced revenue growth, but this is not an entirely fair comparison. Revenue is not only a function of production but also of price. We'd do better to compare production growth with capex growth as I've done in the slide below.



Source: My excel sheet

Interestingly, capex growth has only outpaced production growth in 2013 and 2017. The years 2015 and 2016 are especially interesting as they highlight the flexibility of Shale producers. In 2015, capex growth and production growth completely diverge since capex declines while production grows.

This highlights another problem with trying to find a maintenance level. The chart does not account for the time it takes for production to come online, which is typically 6 months or so. We can zoom in still, by looking at capex per boe/d.

Source: My excel sheet

As we can see, capex per boe/d levels off in 2015 and remains around that level for the next two years. The reason that the numbers in 2012 throughout 2014 are so skewed is that the company was a very small producer. In 2012, the company produced 2,946 boe/d, while 2013 and 2014 production levels came in at 7,321 and 19,476 respectively.

It would appear that the 20k boe/d production level offers a lot of operational leverage which decreased the cost. Of course, improvements, as well as margin squeezes on the service side, have probably contributed to this as well.

Next, we can try and calculate the cost of growth. There are a couple of assumptions here that we need to be realistic about. The way that this is calculated, is by taking the nominal production growth and dividing it by nominal capex growth. The assumption inherent in this is that all capex above the previous year is maintenance capex.

This isn't necessarily true as investments can take longer than a year to mature. Even considering this limitation, the numbers are certainly not useless. The fact that it is a multi-year average helps to counter this limitation.

The five-year average cost of growth comes in at $16,867 per boe/d If we remove years 2012 and 2013. Removing 2012 and 2013 serves the purpose of estimating capex at a level of scale that provides benefits that the company did not enjoy in 2012 and 2013, but did enjoy thereafter.

Final inning

Now that we have a decent understanding of the company workings, we can start deducing a maintenance level. The average cost of production is around 30k per boe/d while growth costs around 17k boe/d. This indicates that about 44% of total capex is spent to maintain production. We're not done yet as this reveals an interesting problem.

To illustrate this, consider the following example. The company has guided for production growth of 65% while spending $2B in capex. Meaning that the company plans to add 27,970 barrels of production, which should cost about $476 million or 17k per boe/d. This is equal to 24% of capex.

Earlier, we have deduced that growth capex should be around 56% of capex, so why the gigantic discrepancy? Well, it comes down to semantics. Since the company has a high decline rate, it must "grow back" the lost production and adding production is technically "growth" since excel does not adjust for decline rates. Remember that decline rates hovered between 70% and 80%.

Is it then a coincidence that 76% of capex is related to maintaining production levels? If we spell this out:

Production starting year 100 boe/d

cost of production starting year $100

decline rate at 80%

Capex year 1 = 100

capex year 2 to keep production at 100 boe/d = $80

If we transfer 76% of capex to opex, we can see that Shale is not economical at all as long as high decline rates persist. Using this method, the company would have never booked a profit. Alternatively, we could set depreciation at 76% of capex, instead of the current 18%.

Conclusion

FANG's levels of break even were fairly easy to deduce because they were handed to me on a silver platter and because I am not above taking the path of least resistance. I would be hard-pressed to find a Shale producer operating at better margins with a better balance sheet and a better production growth outlook.

Still, a discussion of maintenance capex versus growth capex, an argument widely used by proponents of Shale, reveals that Shale production is not economical. If the company would follow the spirit of the GAAP depreciation rules, the company would never have booked a profit in its life.

While production may be uneconomical, it is net income that investors are looking at. Given that net income is positive we must remain realistic about the levels of volatility. The company will continue to grow its production and might perhaps be tempted to hold back a bit now that WTI is around $45. Even so, I expect the company to grow production by 40% to 65% in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.