Halliburton: Showing Promise

The stock has already priced in years of growth that isn't going to occur with oil below $50/bbl.

The company is correctly positioned for the marginal spending in the US shale market.

Before the open, Halliburton (HAL) reported generally strong quarterly results despite the challenging commodity environment. The results show the promise of the domestic focused oilfield services company, but the sector issues could outweigh those benefits.

The stock has now slipped back into the low $40s following the big quarterly beat. With Halliburton trading at the recent yearly lows, is the stock worthy of a long-term investment?

Halliburton beat Q2 analyst estimates by $0.05, but in a lot of ways the results further highlight the disappointment in not closing the Baker Hughes merger. The ability to consolidate the domestic oilfield services sector and avoid the $3.5 billion termination fee would've make this a killer stock to own in the future.

The company though is no dog being positioned for growth in North American shale drilling. For Q2, Norther American revenue surged over the 2016 levels while other regions like Europe and the Middle East saw declines.

Source: Halliburton Q2'17 earnings release

Halliburton is now positioned with 56% of revenues from the key North American market that will provide the growth engine for future spending on drilling and completion services. This fact though doesn't necessarily make the stock a buy due to valuation concerns.

The company was clear on the earnings call that shale drillers are pulling back from spending as oil prices stay below $50/bbl. Q2 started with oil prices jumping above $50/bbl.

The CEO made the following comments on the earnings call (via Reuters):

Today, rig count growth is showing signs of plateauing, and customers are tapping the brakes. This tapping of the brakes is happening all over the place in North America.

One needs to keep in mind that Halliburton only earned $0.23 per share in the crucial Q2. For the company to earn over $2 per share in 2018, the oilfield services giant would need to double these earnings levels next year.

The market though isn't set up for a further ramp in spending. If anything, the current spending levels were the peak until the demand equation improves.

The key investor takeaway is that Halliburton is best positioned in the sector for a rebound in demand for drilling and completion services. The North American market will attract the marginal dollars, but the stock is already priced for a big rebound in demand that isn't going to happen at this point.

Paying $42 for a stock that isn't even going to earn $2 in 2018 doesn't add up. Wait for a better deal here despite Halliburton showing the promises of being domestically focused.

