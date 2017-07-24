Thank You Avista, Welcome Southern Co.

Last week, Avista (NYSE:AVA) agreed to be acquired by Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) for $53 per share. I held Avista shares in my portfolio for almost three years. I picked it up at $33.7 and collected about $3 of net dividends during this time frame. Soon this holding all came back in the form of cash, and I decided to take advantage of the current softness in Southern Company (SO) to open a small position in yet another utility.

Since I opened my position, I've held two utilities: Avista and WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC). Though I am happy with my WEC holding, I preferred not to have all my eggs in one basket. Hence, the addition of Southern Company was a good fit for my diversification strategy.

Based on David Fish's CCC list, Southern is a Dividend Contender that has paid a growing dividend for 16 consecutive years. The stock was on my watch list for a very long time, since the days when it was closer to $40 (back in mid-2014).

The company has faced some hard decisions lately following regulators' direction with regard to its clean coal technology. The company had to write off a project that was developed in its Mississippi power plant, and it is expected to turn it into a natural gas facility. Beyond this business hiccup, there are two more things that concern me when I look at the company's financials.

The first one is the payout ratio, which is relatively high at ~84%. The graph below was taken from gurufocus.com, showing the trend in dividends per share and earnings per share. While the dividend is constantly growing, earnings do fluctuate and that could have an impact on future dividend growth potential.

The second concern is the size of the debt. Since 2013 to 2017, Southern's long-term debt doubled from $21B to $43B. With interest rates that are trending higher, it could well be that future refinancing would be relatively expensive.

As for volatility, here is a graph that compares SO's stock performance to the other utilities that I track -- WEC, AVA and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED):

SO behaves differently compared to the other utilities. While WEC, AVA and to some extent ED all were trending upward during the last several years (with some slight corrections during times of Fed actions), SO's variability is much lower. This means that it is moving sideways.

SO also delivers a much more attractive dividend yield compared to the other utilities. As of Friday, July 21, the pullback in the stock at $47.25 means the implied yearly dividend is at 4.9%. This juicy dividend allows me to be happy with it, as I do not need to count on significant increases in the future.

Conclusions

I decide to jump in and take advantage of the recent pullback to open a small position in Southern Co. Now I hold both WEC and SO. I would love to get your thoughts on any other attractive utilities out there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions of the author are not recommendations to either buy or sell any security. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decision. If you want to get frequent updates on my portfolio, please push on the "Follow" button. Happy investing!