Tesla's Attempts To Raid California Coffers Unlikely To Be Fruitful

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (TSLA), is often on the record seemingly irked by comments to the effect that Tesla is a subsidy queen. In the most recent earnings conference call, Mr. Musk went on a rant about the topic. Couple of choice quotes from the call are:

“Tesla has succeeded in spite of the incentives not because of them.”

“So Tesla's competitive advantage improves as the incentives go away. This continues to be something that is not well understood.”

Nice rhetoric, but is there any truth to it?

On Friday, Seeking Alpha reported on a controversial California bill promoting a massive rebate program for electric cars. This bill, from several indications, is likely being pushed forward by Tesla to make up for the reduction and then loss of Federal subsidies once Tesla crosses 200,000 shipments in the US.

Federal incentives on battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, are steep, and subsidize new BEV purchases by up to $7,500. This subsidy will be phased out in about a year after a manufacturer sells 200,000 BEVs in the US. Tesla is expected to hit the 200,000 number in Q1 2018 and the federal subsidies are set to start phasing out in September 2018 and end completely in 2019. This can be a big setback to Tesla as $7,500 is a significant percentage of the upcoming Model 3 purchase price. If Tesla loses this big subsidy and other manufacturers who have shipped less than 200,000 units still have the subsidy, it can be a huge competitive headwind for Tesla.

With its inefficient operations, marginal financials, big infrastructure build out, and perennial cash burn, Tesla may not make it past this black swan event. But, Elon Musk is a master at exploiting government subsidy regimes. Exploiting government inefficiency has been and continues to be the DNA of several Musk enterprises including Tesla, SolarCity, Space-X, and the Boring Company.

In this article, we will look at the California bill and the implications of this bill to Tesla and its competitors.

What Is The Bill About?

The bill in question, California AB-1184, masquerades under vehicular air pollution but a reading of the bill leaves little doubt that the bill was written for the benefit of Tesla.

The most incriminating language about the bill that gives away the Tesla influence is this:

“Establish a declining rebate plan for the initiative that includes an initial rebate to purchasers of a compact electric vehicle in an amount that establishes a net purchase price, after incentives and tax credits, that approximates the cost of the most frequently sold compact car in the state.”

A few salient notes about the bill:

The effective date of the bill September 1, 2018, coincides well with when Tesla federal incentive are expected to phase down.

The bill is tailored toward “purchasers or compact vehicles” which fits Model 3 categorization but very curiously does not fit the GM (GM) Bolt subcompact categorization, or the likely Jaguar iPace mid-size categorization. The compact categorization, however, does fit the Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf.

The bill establishes a net purchase price “after incentives and tax credits.“ The tax credit part goes back to the sunset of Tesla federal tax credits. Of the covered vehicles, this applies only to Tesla – at least in the beginning.

And, finally, the rebate is uncapped and aims to be at a level where the BEV cost “approximates the cost of the most frequently sold compact car in the state.” This language is tailor made for an inefficient operator such as Tesla. It is literally a license for Tesla to pass on its inefficiencies and high prices to California tax payers. Going back to GM Bolt, even if the “compact” definition covers the Bolt, GM will be at a relative subsidy disadvantage as the “compact” comparison would price the Bolt in a higher category where it does not belong.

Are there more clues on who is behind this bill?

According to LA Times:

“Tesla had no comment on the bill, but the company has been lobbying hard in Sacramento. “They’re always in the building,” Bradford said in a phone call from the Capitol.”

But, of course!

What's ironic is that if the intent of the bill was about clean air or economic efficiency, the bill would have been tailored toward PHEVs. Instead, the bill attempts to tailor the subsidy to BEVs and offers substantially reduced subsidies to PHEVs.

What many investors, and California legislators, may not realize is that PHEVs offer many of the benefits of BEVs at a much lower cost. For example, a typical driver commutes less than 15 miles each way to work. A hybrid with a 30 miles All-Electric-Range, or AER, can convert a typical driver’s entire commute into electric at a fraction of the cost premium of a BEV.

Given that commuter miles contribute to 80% to 90% of total annual mileage for many drivers, a 30 mile to 80 mile AER PHEV is a far superior economic solution to cleaning up air. The PHEVs also can gain wider adoption as they eliminate the problem of range anxiety caused by BEVs.

PHEVs are much cheaper and offer much lower subsidy burden even if one were to use the same subsidy formula as what Tesla is promoting.

How Does The Bill Work?

For a decent explanation of how the bill works, please see: $3 Billion Electric Car Subsidy Bill Working Its Way Through California Legislature.

While there are several loose ends to the bill and many aspects are undefined, the bill aims to make a compact BEV, in Tesla’s case a Model 3, about the same cost to the end customer as a Honda (NYSE:HMC) Civic.

Considering that a Honda Civic costs about $20K and a Model 3 costs north of $45K, California tax payers could be subsidizing each BEV purchase by tens of thousands of dollars.

What Is The Cost Of The Bill And Whom Will This Bill Benefit?

California is a wealthy state and has a reputation for expensive environmental regulations. But, at the proposed $3B cost, this bill takes the cake above all other environmental regulations. The current language of the bill suggests appropriation of $500M per year to facilitate this subsidy.

The bill is not signed yet and may change but let’s assume that California finds the $500M per year as the bill suggests. How many cars will this be adequate for?

Due to the lack of details, we cannot be sure how the bill will allocate the funds. For calculating the benefit to Tesla, we assume that the entire $500M bucket will be used for long-range BEVs. We further assume that each car on average gets a rebate of $10,000 (based on anticipated Tesla Model 3 pricing, the actual number could be several times higher). We pick $10K because it likely presents the best case for finding the maximum number of Model 3 or equivalents that can be subsidized. This would imply a maximum of 50,000 beneficiaries.

Let’s further assume that Tesla successfully eliminates competition through creative bill writing and takes 80% share of the subsidy leaving the remaining 20% to all other manufacturers combined. That would imply that, at best, only about 40,000 buyers can avail this subsidy.

What are the odds that Tesla’s Model 3 demand in California is less than 40,000 units? We submit Tesla would have to bungle Model 3 execution far beyond anyone can imagine to not reach this low a demand in California.

So, why exactly is Tesla pushing this bill?

Here Comes Tesla Magic

Contrary to widespread belief, this bill is not about driving sales for Tesla (although that is a benefit).

Subsidies will not help Tesla drive meaningful incremental demand, especially in the early years, because most of the subsidies are likely to be consumed by the hard-core Tesla fans who stood in lines to lock in their early Model 3 reservations. While the conversion to sales from reservations may improve because of the subsidy, the subsidy will not drive much in the form of incremental business.

So, again, why is Tesla pushing this bill?

Note that Tesla is pushing for a rebate that increases in value as the price of the car goes higher. In other words, the more expensive the car, the higher the rebate the customers get.

As we have demonstrated in the past, Tesla, with its vertical model, is a very inefficient car maker that is unlikely to make a profit without fundamental business model changes. Model 3 despite all the hype appears to be a lost cause with no signs of profitability.

In context, this type of rebate permits is for Tesla to accomplish two things:

- Price Model 3 at a level where it can potentially make money on the backs of State of California tax payers.

- Incent customers to buy much higher end Model 3 cars than they otherwise would because California tax payers will pick up the tab. Isn’t it beautiful if someone can buy a Model 3 that retails at $50K or $60K or $70K at Honda Civic prices?

One can’t think of a better rebate for Tesla. No other competitor has a compact that can exploit the subsidy this way.

How Is The Reception To The Bill So Far?

It appears that California legislators are ignorant of how this bill works or are complicit with Tesla. However, California press is starting to notice the problems.

That the bill is extremely poorly written can be seen from the various newspaper reports on the bill:

LA Times screams: “California bill would boost electric car rebates by $3 billion, but where will the money come from?”

Here are some choice snippets from the LA Times:

The Assembly’s own analysts have described the bill as “duplicative,” “unclear” and “problematic.”

Even some supporters admit it’s not fully cooked. And one Democratic state senator, Jerry Hill, has even proposed stripping funding until revenue sources are identified.

State Sen. Steve Bradford (D-Gardena) wonders, “What existing funding sources are available to hit that $3 billion?”

All he can imagine, he said, is that funds will be shifted from other environmental programs.

“It would set rebates at a level that would help reduce the consumer cost of an electric vehicle to “the cost of the most frequently sold compact car in the state.” The bill doesn’t specify a dollar amount. Today, the state rebates, when available, range from $1,500 to $5,000.

The compact car standard “is incomprehensible,” said Gene Erbin, who represents the Auto Alliance, the nation’s biggest lobby group for major automobile manufacturers. “I have no idea what that language means,” Erbin told senators at a hearing on the bill.

The Honda Civic is now the most frequently sold compact car in California, with a base price of $18,740. The new Tesla Model 3 base price is expected at about $35,000. That implies a state-subsidized rebate of $9,760 per Model 3 if the federal subsidy is included, or $17,260 if the federal subsidy is not available.”

“Major automakers, who rarely say no to subsidies, have also slammed the bill because it excludes fuel cell vehicles and plug-in hybrids, which are covered by the existing program.”

San Jose Mercury’s somewhat earlier article on the subject does not comprehend the magnitude of the problem but still notes some challenges. For example, according to San Jose Mercury New, bigger incentives for electric cars could be ahead in California:

“A study last year by two UC Berkeley-trained researchers of nearly 100,000 rebates found that more than 80 percent of the checks went to Californians reporting an income greater than $100,000. The money went primarily into communities with few black and Latino residents.”

Will The Bill Pass And Become A Law?

As one would expect, bad public policy like AB-1184 needs to be rushed through when no one is watching and before many realize the consequences of the bill. LA Times says:

“There’s little time left for deep thinking. The bill has already passed the Assembly and two Senate committees. A full Senate vote could send the bill to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk within weeks.”

But Tesla fans should not celebrate too soon. The bill is so outrageous that we expect the opposition to this bill to intensify as interested parties understand what the bill is about. California Gov. Jerry Brown has proved to be far more fiscally sensible than many in the left would have liked and he could potentially veto the bill if he understands the shenanigans behind this legislation.

What Can Go Wrong?

Musk is a master at exploiting government inefficiency so it would not be surprising if he can find a way to get this bill past unsophisticated regulators. Musk has already hoodwinked State of New York to build a wasteful plant in Buffalo for SolarCity. The Nevada Gigafactory also is well on the way to being a White Elephant for the state of Nevada.

However, when other manufacturers get a wind of this bill, they will likely lobby for and succeed in including, most, if not all long-range BEVs in the bill. This would imply that GM with its Bolt, BMW with its i3 line, Nissan with its Leaf 2, and Kia with its expected Soul 2 may also benefit from the boondoggles. If so, the share of Tesla pie from the subsidy can shrink dramatically.

Should Tesla succeed in having this bill passed, it would be temporary good news for Tesla shareholders but given how poorly the company is run, it may only be a temporary reprieve.

Unintended Consequences

This bill effectively push demand to lower margin Model 3 from higher margin Model S and X: The upside from these rebates is limited to the compact car category and excludes Model S and X. That is too bad for Tesla as those are the products where Tesla is likely to have much higher gross margins. Unfortunately for Tesla investors, the rebate will likely move some Model S and X demand to Model 3 as savvy customers choose to avail the high subsidies.

Customer behavior will stall the market: Let us consider how end customer behavior changes from these massive subsidies. With this large a subsidy coming in, savvy customers will stop buying EVs in anticipation of these subsidies. This behavior can stall EV demand, including for Model 3, until September 2018. It is possible that Tesla will not be able to meaningfully ramp Model 3 until then but that is a different story. In addition to stalling of Model 3 demand, there is likely to be stalling of Model S, Model X, GM Bolt, Nissan Leaf, and other EV demand. There will also be a stall in Tesla CPO demand as CPO buyers may see much better value in going to a Model 3. This can also further depress CPO prices. Effectively this subsidy creates unwanted and unsustainable booms and busts as the $500M yearly budget becomes available and gets consumed. This type of subsidy makes it very difficult for vendors to plan sales and product development activities.

ZEV credit value is at risk: Further downside to Tesla from this effort is that these subsidies are likely to dramatically accelerate the number of ZEV credits in the market – this would especially be the case if the scope of the bill is expanded to cover competition. Rapid increase in ZEV credits mean that future ZEV credits will be worth far less than they otherwise would. Given the precarious financial position of Tesla, we would argue that Tesla is more in need of valuable ZEV credits than a speculative sales and margin boost on a product that it can’t make any money on.

With this bill, Tesla could effectively be cutting off its nose to spite the face – something we fully expect from Elon Musk and his cockamamie ideas. As such, when it comes to Mr. Musk, we submit that the market is confusing incompetence with genius.

Prognosis

Tesla’s business model is too flawed to generate any profitability and, despite the denials from the CEO, the company depends on subsidies and constant infusion of capital from equity and debt market. Thiscompany is now attempting to lean on California taxpayers to keep its hopeless business model going.

Optimists might hope that this parasite will become a productive creature but we are skeptical of such an outcome with Mr. Musk as the CEO. As such, we are skeptical if Mr. Musk can build a competitive company in a world with low subsidy regimes (some fans will disagree and cite PayPal as a successful Musk private enterprise but public record shows that PayPal became successful after Mr. Musk was relieved of management responsibilities).

Appearances apart, we do not see a positive outcome for Tesla.

Our view: Sell short.

