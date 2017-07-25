General Electric Yields 3.76% At Its 52-Week Low

Within a limited time span, a realization of a difference between prevailing investor perception and actual data can suddenly move a stock. Heading into its most recent quarter, and over the next several months, expectations remain low for General Electric (GE). Thus, though matters have not been overwhelming, and the share price has moved down during 2017, GE's chart does not resemble a cliff.

Some traders and investors can be mindful of an inflection point, or time at which the momentum of a security changes. As the corporation is transitioning to a new CEO, and there is no other reason to suspect an imminent difference fundamentally, it could be sensible to merely seek support. The current price, just under $25.50 and near the 52-week low, should therefore be important.

Long-term investors have been confounded by GE for some time now. They have consistently looked to earnings and dividends to provide great returns. While the share price's behavior might be consistent with its past, when the stock has yielded in the high 3% range, it has tended to maintain stability. Thus, though it might not outperform the indices that hold it, risk is lowered because of the decline, and also the resultantly higher yield - particularly in comparison to the late 1990s.

GE Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Among the company's diversified businesses, its renewable energy segment should be among reasons for enthusiasm. Some notable activity has occurred recently, both domestic and international:

It coincides with a pertinent, recent publication by the International Energy Administration (IEA). The news release provides an informative overview on matters ranging from renewable resources to energy efficiency (which might render Johnson Controls (JCI) worth investigating):

…While the clean energy transition hinges on scaling up innovation, overall energy R&D expenditure has not risen in the past four years, nor has the clean energy component in particular. China has overtaken Japan as the world's top spender on energy R&D as a share of GDP. The IEA report also found that while carbon emissions stagnated in 2016 for the third year, investment in clean electricity generation was not keeping pace with demand growth. Growth in new wind and solar PV generation growth is almost entirely offset by a slowdown in final investment decisions for new nuclear and hydropower expected in the coming years. Consequently, investment in new low-carbon generation needs to accelerate just to keep pace with electricity demand growth…

So, there should be longer term need for renewable energy. While GE is not the only firm in the field, and there is competition, its wind and hydroelectric activities can be viable. The firm must strive to compete in China and India.

Currently, the renewable segment accounts for just over 8% of industrial revenues. As a proportion of profits, it only accounts for about 4%. Though it may not be an imminent driver, there should not only be growth but perhaps even room to expand margins.

Also, amid partisan difficulty at prioritizing healthcare legislation, and perhaps further challenges with taxation, perhaps a most feasible governmental aim would be to encourage the repatriation of cash that is stored overseas by corporations. If it happens, GE might choose to bring back nearly $20 billion. Those funds could even be used to invest in solar or other low-carbon energy technology.

Technically, GE shares are testing a low. It can perhaps hold up, coinciding with a 3.76% dividend yield. Though the stock might not be expected to accelerate higher, there should be positives amid future difficulties.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.