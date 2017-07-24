Can You Handle The Truth On This High-Yield REIT?

The upside reward is too inadequate at current prices to compensate us for the downside risk.

It is still a "middle of the pack" REIT for us.

At 6.53% VEREIT Inc. (VER) offers one of the highest yields in the triple-net lease REIT space and sports a lower price to funds from operations ratio than most of its peers. We explain why we still refuse to own it.

The business

VEREIT was born - or we should say reborn - out of a rebranding effort. Its predecessor, American Realty Capital Partners, engaged in some rather high-level financial engineering along with a desire to build a giant empire of properties. The new name was an amalgamation of "Veritas" the Goddess of Truth, and the word "REIT." VEREIT, true to its new name, has tried to ensure a higher level of transparency and put investors first. The management shakeup and change in course has taken some time to bear fruit, but we have been impressed by the efforts so far.

VER is a triple-net lease REIT and owns free standing buildings throughout the US and in Puerto Rico.

Unlike the other very well-known triple-nets, Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN), VER's retail concentration is quite a bit lower.

Source: VER Q1-2017 presentation

Even counting restaurants as "retail," VER's percentage comes to 63% compared to 80% for Realty Income and 100% for National Retail Properties. This is a strong plus for VER in the current trying times for retail. In addition, the current small lease expiration gives it significant stability.

VER also generates additional earnings through Cole Capital by managing unlisted REIT funds.

Valuation Metrics

VER is trading at about 12.5X 2017 AFFO. This is lower than Realty Income and National Retail properties but higher than Global Net Lease (GNL) and Spirit Realty Corp (SRC).

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

The current NOI creates an implied cap rate of 7.05%.

For comparison Realty Income trades at 5.3% cap rate while Spirit Realty trades at a 8.6% cap rate. A "fair value" for this portfolio would be a 6.5% cap rate in our opinion, valuing it at $9.74 or about 16% higher than the current price.

Examining VER's debt maturities shows that they are well staggered and do not pose any concern.

The net debt to EBITDA and investment grade rating make this one of the better balance sheets in the space.

The current dividend represents about 80% of the AFFO and would fall under the definition of "well-covered."

The Concerns

The firm appears fairly valued and perhaps even undervalued given its exposure to office and industrial segments. However, we have still not discussed the elephant in the room.

VER is currently being sued by Vanguard Funds:

Vereit, one of the largest real-estate investment trusts in the world, formerly operated as American Realty Capital Properties (ARCP) before changing its name to Vereit in July 2015. According to the 147-page lawsuit, defendant Nicholas Schorsch, who launched ARCP in 2010, acquired real estate companies "on the premise that they would help grow ARCP." Vanguard claims the true motivation for Schorsch's "buying spree" was to "rob from shareholders and to give to himself and his friends." It claims that Schorsch transferred "hundreds of millions of dollars" to entities owned or controlled by him and other senior insiders. ARCP purchased seven major real estate companies as part of the acquisition strategy, from February 2013 to July 2014, at an average of $3 billion, the plaintiffs claim. The largest and "most important" transaction was acquiring Arizona-based rival Cole Real Estate Investments for $11.2 billion, according to the lawsuit. ARCP "ballooned" from a moderate-sized company with $132 million in assets in 2011 to a real estate "empire" with $21.3 billion in assets in 2014.

The matter is to date unresolved, but the potential liability is huge. VER incurred legal fees of almost $13 million in Q1-2017 and has not booked any liabilities in relation to the settlement of this case.

The Company has not reserved amounts for any of the litigation or investigation matters above either because it has not concluded that a loss is probable in the matter or because it believes that any probable loss or reasonably possible range of loss is not reasonably estimable at this time. The Company is currently unable to reasonably estimate a range of reasonably possible loss because these matters involve significant uncertainties, including the complexity of the facts and the legal theory and the nature of the claims. The ultimate resolution of these matters, the timing of which is unknown, may materially impact the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations.

Source: VER Q1-2017 Report (emphasis ours)

While we are not lawyers, we think the plaintiff's case has very strong merits, and we would not be dismissive of the risks here.

Conclusion

VER appears cheap. The yield appears enticing. But we are staying away from it. There are good alternatives in the triple-net lease REIT sector as we have shown here and here. The current discount on the stock is small in relation to its fair value and does not adequately compensate us for enormous litigation risk. With far better alternatives trading at lower or similar valuations, we are not interested in initiating a position. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate VER a 4 (Avoid like a really bad haircut).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNL, SRC, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author briefly considered becoming a lawyer after watching "A Few Good Men."