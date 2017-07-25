Boulder Growth & Income Fund Is At Least 5% Overvalued And A Poor Long-Term Holding

The discount of 15.45% is not enough to compensate the high fee and increased risks, according to my calculations.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) has seen some pretty positive coverage recently (respectably here, here and here). These articles are written by some popular authors, some of whom I think are fairly skilled and write great articles.

My personal opinion after analysis of Boulder Growth & Income Fund is fairly negative. In this write up I want to explain the risks of BIF and why an expensive fund and a meager discount are unattractive.

Expense ratio

My first problem with BIF is that its expense ratio is simply too large at 1.37%. Given that long-term nominal equities return around 10% a year and 7% real returns, an expense ratio of 1.37% means you are giving up close to 20% of your real returns to a manager every year. This might not be such a problem in a bullish market when returns are high, but when returns are negative or flat those expenses bite and lower the rate at which you can compound your capital.

Leverage

The Boulder Growth & income fund uses limited leverage of 4%. While I don't think there is anything wrong with limited leverage, it increases the risk of the portfolio increasing declines in bad periods when the fund is already likely to underperform due to its high expense ratio. Furthermore it might cover up the effect of the expense ratio in good times. To conclude be aware that leverage increases positive and negative returns and thus increases real risk.

Portfolio

The portfolio is fairly concentrated with 29% of the portfolio in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and 74% in its top 10 holdings. Most of its holdings can be considered blue chips including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Yum! Brands (YUM) and Chevron (CVX) completing the top 5.

Source: Boulder Growth & Income

As one can see most of these holdings are staples in large diversified portfolio's. Adding Boulder Growth & income does thus little to improve diversification. Especially since some of the 33 holdings are in a sense duplications. BIF holds shares in Heineken Holding (OTCQX:HKHHF) and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) which are virtually the same and in Sanofi (OTCPK:SNYNF) as well as its ADR (SNY). The company also owns US money market funds, which further mystifies the use of leverage in the portfolio to me since it is a closed end fund. I was surprised to see BIF holding CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY), a Hong Kong conglomerate that is attractively priced. For more information on CK Hutchison, please read my in depth analysis here.

Discount

Most of the investors in BIF focus on its large holding in Berkshire Hathaway and the discount of 15.47% the shares are trading at. I agree that investing in companies at a discount is attractive, but the discount in this case is warranted because of the high expense ratio. Real returns have been 7% in the past, and with the current low interest environment and high valuations I think investors should be happy if they get 7% real returns going forward. At a real return of 7% the expense ratio is taking close to 20% of your returns, which means that a discount of 20% should actually be reasonable and Boulder Growth & Income Fund is expensive at a discount of 15.47%. Furthermore I think there are holding companies with lower expenses who trade at larger discounts like Pargesa (OTCPK:PRGAF).

Dividend and coverage

Boulder Growth & Income Fund pays a nice 4.09% dividend. This is attractive to certain investors, especially dividend investors who don't invest in Berkshire Hathaway because it does not pay one. The problem with this dividend is that it is not covered by the cash flows that come out of its positions. While some holdings pay a fairly large dividend, 4% is a pretty high bar, which is only reached by Chevron (4.19%), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure fund (UTF) (6.89%) and IBM (IBM) (4.10%) among its top 15 holdings. Since Berkshire Hathaway 29.8% of the portfolio but does not pay a dividend, it has to become clear that the dividend is clearly not covered. This means that shares have to be sold to cover the distribution and in addition to that additional shares are sold to cover the expense ratio.

Performance

While performance of the portfolio has been decent in recent years and the company is paying a dividend, it is still lacking the performance of its primary holding.

BIF data by YCharts

Dividend payments don't make up for the underperformance of the fund, and investors are better off buying some Berkshire shares and selling a portion if needed. This is also what Warren Buffett has recommended since it is more tax-efficient for US investors.

Conclusion

Share of Boulder Growth & Income Fund do trade at a discount of 15.47% and pay an attractive 4.09% dividend. This does not make the fund attractive since a discount above 20% is necessary to cover the expense ratio. The dividend is not covered and the expense ratio also requires the sale of additional shares, which harms returns. Especially in bad times the portfolio will underperform since the discount will not help performance while the expense ratio will keep eating into the shares at a lower valuation. I advise investors to invest in other funds or holding companies that trade at a higher discount and with lower expense ratios to increase their returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CKHUF, PRGAF, BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.