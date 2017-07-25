Investors Starting To Ignore Shale, And Why It's Important For The Narrative To Change

For energy investors, focusing on the producer's ability to grow within cash flow is the most important financial metric to watch.

If U.S. shale producers spent within cash flow, year-over-year U.S. shale production growth would be just 400k b/d at $55 WTI.

We are starting to see the new market narrative of "profits first" taking hold.

Welcome to the ignore edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Oil is up, but energy stocks are down. What gives?

The divergence between energy stocks and oil since the start of the year shouldn't be a surprise to anyone by now. See chart below:

Chart 1: S&P Oil & Gas Producer ETF (XOP) overlapped with WTI

Historically, it makes both intuitive and fundamental sense regarding why energy stocks move in a way that is closely correlated to oil prices. So, why have energy stocks massively underperformed oil since the start of the year?

The importance of investors focusing on profits

Over the last several months, one of the most important themes, in our view, is starting to emerge in the market -- the focus on profits vs. growth. For anyone who understand financials, it shouldn't be a surprise when we tell you that U.S. shale producers do not produce any profits.

Shale producers have historically been rewarded by investors for "growth in production" vs. the "ability to grow while investing profitably." The important distinction between the two is the underlying reason why so many sell-side banks on Wall Street are forecasting extreme production growth estimates of 1.2 to 1.6 million b/d.

What happens if investors start to shift their focus to profits vs. "growth at any cost"? What will that do to U.S. shale production growth?

First, the magical low break-even figures touted by U.S. shale producers are nothing but a mirage. According to producers like Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) -- one of the few U.S. shale producers that actually produce free cash flow -- the company said that the break-even reduction it has seen over the last three years has mostly come from servicing cost reduction.

Looking at the chart above, over 50% of the cost reduction came from frac and completion services alone. These two areas are also where the highest cost inflation is taking place.

Also, if producers are forced to spend within cash flow, the true nature of the producer's ability to "grow within cash flow" starts to surface. As shale production declines steeply in the first year, most shale producers have to replace at least 30%-plus of their production volume each year. That means if you stop investing entirely, production volume would decline 30% at least.

Lastly, according to our estimates, U.S. shale production growth will be completely halted the moment producers spent within cash flow. Most producers are not able to grow within cash flow at $45 WTI, and even assuming $55 WTI, U.S. shale production growth will be limited to just 400k b/d per year. That's a telling sign as to how much the industry has been subsidized by external capital.

What does this mean for investors?

For energy investors, focusing on the producer's ability to grow within cash flow is the most important financial metric to watch. At HFI Research, our goal is to find producers that can grow within cash flow at these low prices and have demonstrated the ability to do so. We don't buy into the sell-side idea of "only buying quality" because, in many cases, it's companies like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) that are the biggest offenders of using external capital to fuel production growth.

From the energy companies we have researched, we find companies up North (Canadian producers) to be the most prudent capital allocators in the producer community. One of our favorite names is Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF, GXE.TO), which we have written about many times over the last year. Gear CEO and President Ingram Gillmore recently released his July "President's Report," and in that report the well performances from Wilson Creek were shown to be impressive. We wrote an update to HFI Research subscribers over the weekend updating the latest fundamentals.

Nonetheless, we think there are ample investment opportunities for investors as long as you know where to look. Producers that have disciplined management teams will, in our view, benefit from the shift in focus among investors. The return to profits will benefit the prudent capital allocators over the "growth at any cost" bunch.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GENGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long Gear primarily through GXE.TO.