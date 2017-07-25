Alphabet: Ignore The One-Time Charges

Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) initially rallied and subsequently sold off following strong Q2 results. The internet giant easily beat Q2 results, but the numbers were highly convoluted by one-time charges that hide the extreme value in the tech giant.

GOOGL stock traded back towards $970 on the news. These quarterly results further highlight my investment thesis of using the right numbers that might lead investors to a different conclusion than the market.

Alphabet reported an diluted EPS of only $5.01, but far ahead of analyst estimates for the company only earning $4.43 per share. The problem with not focusing on non-GAAP numbers is highlighted in these numbers where a $2.74 billion EU charge and stock-based compensation charges hides the strong numbers.

The company originally reported earning $8.42 last Q2 and one would normally question the value in the stock with a quarterly EPS of only $5.01 this year. Alphabet though reported an outstanding 21% jump in revenues to over $26 billion.

When excluding the EU fine, Alphabet reported a diluted EPS of $8.90. The number is up from the $7.00 EPS now used for the official reported Q2 number from last year.

Source: Alphabet Q2'17 earnings report

The problem with using this number excluding the EU fine is that Alphabet gets back into the process of reporting non-GAAP numbers. The company should just go all the way back to reporting the numbers excluding SBC as well.

For Q2, SBC jumped to $2.0 billion, up from only $1.5 billion in the same period last year.

Source: Alphabet Q2'17 earnings report

Using the 19% effective tax rate, the impact to earnings was roughly $1.6 billion. On an updated diluted share count of 703.5 million shares, the EPS impact was about $2.27 per share.

The reality is that Alphabet earned an adjusted $11.26 per share for Q2. The number is a nearly 34% growth rate from the non-GAAP EPS reported last year of $8.42.

In all the confusion over the shifting numbers, the market is likely to miss that the Other Bets division only lost $772 million for the quarter. The ability to cut the loss from last Q2 while the company is reporting 21% revenue growth adds substantially to leverage.

The stock might appear expensive trading at $970 in after hours, but the reality is that Alphabet is still on pace to earn close to $50 per share next year. The key investor takeaway is that the stock remains cheap trading at about 20x EPS estimates for next year while growing revenues at an even faster clip and leverage in the system. Let the market make the mistake of using the wrong numbers.