What We Discussed This Week Regarding Oil And Natural Gas

What we discussed this week July 22, 2017

Oil prices seem to be stuck around the $45/bbl range. The current market narrative continues to be:

Slower-than-anticipated global oil stock draws, shale production growth that was faster than expected, a resurgence in Libya and Nigeria weighing on oil market fundamentals, and uncertainties around how long OPEC will maintain its current discipline.

The first market narrative can be easily answered if we assume that OECD storage started the year with 60 million bbls more than previously expected -- a combination of offshore storage being offloaded plus OPEC ramping exports before the producer meeting. Adding these two anomalies to the forecast, the first half of 2017 global stock draws averaged 400k b/d.

The second market narrative is about to face some headwinds in the coming months. We wrote this week that there's a divergence between EIA's weekly production estimates and EIA's monthly production figures. Now there are media reports covering the lack of workers on the fracking side, and potential service provider cost inflation will hamper producer's "magical low breakeven." This will all come to pass in the coming months as monthly data continue to be lower than the weeklies.

The third market narrative is a bit tricky. Indeed, the resurgence in Libya has created some headwinds on the oil market rebalancing, but it's still too early to tell whether the production increase is sustainable. In addition, we question Libya's ability to track oil production "real time" as the media seems to believe to be the case. Tanker tracking services show Libya's exports averaging 800k b/d last week, or 200k b/d below the reported 1 million b/d. Is Libya really producing at 1 million b/d today?

Lastly, Nigeria seems to be facing additional headwinds given Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) recently announced force majeure on Bonny Light again. This is the result of the lack of oil revenue to "make peace" with the people of Niger Delta. We have put much confidence in these two failed nation states keeping production stable for the next six months.

The last market narrative seems to be the result of fear from the first three. Saudi and Russia, the leaders in this production cut agreement, have demonstrated loyalty to the deal, announcing at every possible media event that the two remain firm on the production cut agreement. However, the media and analyst community will do what they do best -- speculate on nonsense. We don't see the fourth narrative as having any market logic, and we think the incentives are aligned for Russia (with its presidential election in March 2018) and Saudi Arabia (with the Aramco IPO at the end of 2018).

Natural Gas

Uninformed market participants will find the natural gas market extremely frustrating, but over the last several months, we've found clarity through the discussions we've had with the natural gas traders. These traders are major physical gas players at prominent utilities and broker firms. Their insights into how the market functions have been eye opening for us, and sometimes the logic of the market does not need to make sense as one trader has constantly told us.

Price fluctuations will continue, but traders are still hoping for range-bound price action in the short term. One particularly interesting idea is to buy gas at the bottom of the range and sell it at the top, and vice versa. One trader told us over the weekend that he was surprised how fast prices sold off on Friday, with August contracts back to $2.96/MMBtu. Weekend model runs were bearish as well, leaving the market open to a drop to $2.80-$2.85/MMBtu, in his view.

The market continues to test the limits of the demand side, with prices falling below the coal-to-gas switching price of around $3.05/MMBtu again. Power burn will increase and put pressure on daily flows.

For the casual observer in natural gas, the production data over the next two months will give telltale signs as to how fundamentals develop throughout 2018. Lower 48 production would need to rise to 76 Bcf/d in 2018 if the market is expected to balance. Any plus or minus from that figure will push the market into oversupply or undersupply.

Traders think if natural gas production rises to 75 Bcf/d by year-end, the curve would have to decrease to $2.50/MMBtu again to push production growth lower. The opposite holds true as well. If production growth stalls around 73.5 Bcf/d until year-end, the curve would need to rise to $3.30 to $3.50/MMBtu to incentivize growth.

Production will continue to be the most important fundamental factor to watch.

