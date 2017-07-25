Natural Gas Prices Weaken As Supplies And Weather Were Bearish

Welcome to the weaken edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices fell across the curve, with August contracts closing at $2.90/MMBtu. Over the weekend, two bearish factors contributed to the price sell-off we are seeing today:

Weather models were materially bearish, revising lower forecast demand. Lower 48 production almost touched 73 Bcf/d, providing a headwind for traders to get bullish.

Over the weekend, we wrote in our natural gas weekly recap that traders could start to get interested given the latest price sell-off. But contrary to what we wrote, traders did not buy new bullish positions today. Traders' reluctance to take on bullish positions was due to higher-than-expected production growth, along with weak demand forecasts stemming from bearish weather.

Coming into July, our projected average for lower 48 production was 71.8 Bcf/d. But the month-to-date average has been 72.1 Bcf/d, and the variance between our projected figure and actual figure is due to strong production figures out of the Northeast region. If production remains at current levels in the Northeast, it will be on pace for a record high month in production volume.

Below is a chart illustrating the production growth we've seen so far in 2017 vs. 2016:

Source: HFI Research

As we have said before and we will reiterate again, watching Lower 48 production growth will be the most important fundamental factor in figuring out how the supply and demand balance will look for 2018. We will be publishing all natural gas fundamental updates to HFI Research subscribers first, so if you are interested in trader commentary along with our natural gas analysis, you can see here for more info.

