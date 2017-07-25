Malone's Trading Record Bodes Well For Liberty Latin America

Malone has a track record of well-timed insider purchases

John Malone purchased $20 million of Liberty Global Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) (LILA) stock at a price range between $21 and $25 (See LILA’s sec form 4 filing for details). After searching through all of his insider form 4 filings over the last 6 years, I found that his purchases are large, rare and well-timed.

Let’s take a look at his previous purchases:

Ascent Capital (NASDAQ: ASCMA

Malone was a 10% owner of Ascent Capital. Between Oct.1 2012 and Nov.20 2012, he purchased ASCMA shares worth over $7 million at between $54 and $60 per share. On Oct. 25, 2013, he sold the shares for $93, netting over 50% within a year.

Liberty Media ( LMCA

On June 19, 2013, Malone Bought 15,458 shares of LMCA at a price of $129.37 for $2 million. Subsequently, Liberty Media went through quite a few corporate actions including a stock dividend, Charter stake spin-off, and a three-way split into Liberty Sirius, Liberty Brave, and Liberty Formula One. Based on my calculation that factoring in all these changes (see details in Appendix), Malone’s purchase has generated roughly 76% profit since purchase, outpacing S&P 500’s return of 26% during the same period.

The aforementioned trades are his only purchases in the last 6 years before the LILA purchase. This latest $20-million purchase is Malone’s biggest insider purchase by far. So why does Malone feel so confident about this business?

Spin-off is the biggest near-term catalyst

Since a fair amount of good analysis has already been published on Seeking Alpha, I will not repeat in details many catalysts that might propel the stock higher. Among the points other authors have mentioned, I feel the biggest catalyst going forward is the incoming “hard” spin-off estimated to happen around the end of this year. The spin-off will separate LILA from Liberty Global’s European operations (NASDAQ:LBTYA). LILA stock will change from a tracking stock to a “normal” stock that presents the actual ownership of Liberty’s Latin America operations. The spin-off should theoretically eliminate the discount of owning a tracking stock. Additionally, it will eliminate the risk of cross guaranteeing the debt of Liberty’s European operations with Liberty’s Latin subsidiaries. LILA management has clearly stated that after the separation, management will pursue both organic and inorganic growth (M&A) opportunities. Both revenue and margin could increase rapidly as LILA expands.

Current stock price offers great opportunity to own a nascent platform company

The net debt of $6B and year 2017 EBITDA of $1.5B listed on the company’s quarterly presentation represent the consolidated figures that include minority interests. Early Retiree’s earlier articles have some fantastic in-depth discussions about the true valuation of LILA (see here and here). The company, excluding minority interests held in its Puerto Rico and CWC businesses, has an enterprise value of about $9 billion. EV is calculated by adding the net $5B debt ex-minority debt and the market cap, then subtracting its deferred tax assets. The true EBITDA that belongs to LILA shareholder according to my estimate is around $1.2B. CWC subsidiary in 2016 has over $200m EBITDA attributed to minority interests and Puerto Rico’s operation has 40% minority interest. If we carve out these two EBITDA numbers from the consolidated $1.5B figure, we get about $1.2B EBITDA.

The current share price implies that shareholders are currently paying 7.5 times EBITDA for LILA, a multiple that is not cheap for an average Latin cable/telecom conglomerate. However, this is not an average company that deserves an average multiple. This is a Latin consolidator in its infancy backed by the King of Cable and his global empire. If 3G Capital starts another small food or beverage company, would that company trade at market average multiple? The answer is definitely no. So why should Malone’s latest cable company trade at average multiple? Let us not forget how Malone’s legendary deal-makings can turn small companies into big industry giants. In 2013, his Liberty Media bought 27% of Charter for $2.62 billion and now that stake is worth over $16 billion.

LILA will separate from Liberty Global but will not “leave the family.” LILA’s management indicated that after the spin-off LILA would still collaborate with other Liberty companies on cable technology development. LILA will also maintain its great access to Liberty’s talent pool. We see that LILA has already replaced key CWC positions with Liberty people from other parts of the world. All the benefits of belonging to Malone’s “family” - benefits from collaboration, the economy of scale, industry knowledge and experience, financial backing, and deep talent pool - beckon a premium on LILA’s valuation over an average market participant.

Of course, there are fierce competition and regulatory pressures in Latin America. But are such factors new to Malone? Did he and his lieutenants succeed in Europe and America without resistance? In Latin America, where many local operators lack experience and expertise compared to the seasoned Liberty, LILA will more likely thrive than its competitors will.

For long-term investors, LILA is a good company at a fair price rather than a fair company at a good price. EBITDA and EBITDA multiple expansion will drive the stock higher. Early Retiree’s article has laid out a few upside scenarios. I believe the stock currently has about 50% upside on a conservative valuation in 2-3 years, based on 8.5 times EV/EBITDA and EBITDA expansion.

Appendix:

Calculation of return on Malone’s Liberty Media purchase

Malone’s purchase price was at $129.37 per share

On July 23, 2013, each Liberty Media Series A stock received 2 Liberty Media Series C stock as dividend

Liberty Media spun off Liberty Broadband (Charter stake). Each LMCA stock receives a quarter of Liberty Broadband.

In April 2016, Liberty Media split into 3 tracking stocks: Liberty Sirius, Liberty Braves, and Liberty Media. Liberty Media then renamed LMCA tracking stock to FWONA (the Formula One stake). For each Liberty Media stock, shareholders received 1 share of Liberty Sirius, 0.1 shares of Liberty Braves, and 0.25 shares of Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA).

Share Prices of LMCA spin-offs as of July 20, 2017 Liberty Broadband $89.15 Liberty Sirius $42.69 Liberty Braves $25.23 Liberty Formula One $33.19 Market value of 1 LMCA stock as of July 20, 2017 $75.798 Malone's purchase price after stock dividend $43.12 Return on Investment $75.77% Return from S&P 500 during the same time period $51.79%

Disclosure: I am/we are long LILA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.