Snap: The Next Twitter?

I have alluded to Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) not being an activist investor target given the ownership structure, but the bigger question is - what could activist investors even do for Snapchat? For starters, activist investors generally do not invest in growth. The turnaround path for Snapchat is pretty clear, and I believe they have an idea, but it’ll be all about whether they can execute.

Every millennial has some sort of addiction to one or more of social media. Most investors have heard plenty about Snapchat's falling below its $17/share IPO price. Its significance is important to understand - not only does it show extreme weakness and lack of demand, but it should exacerbate selling as new shorts enter and buyers trapped from the first few weeks of the IPO begin to jump ship. It's a company that's very easy to hate these days considering they don't make money and they're constantly making new lows.







In the tech space, you look at Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and what's not to like? Facebook made over $10 billion in net income last year. They have managed to post steady 50% revenue growth, which is rare considering its already massive size. They've also stepped up their battle against Snapchat with Instagram stories. They have been in a perfect uptrend since 2014.



Then there’s Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR), which has been a rumored takeover target by about any and every company that's publicly listed at this point - as well as being a rumored activist target, names like Carl Icahn and Dan Loeb thrown around. A bit of an exaggeration, but you get the point. It ended up being just rumors in the end, and after a few pops it chopped around the mid to upper teens, where it's been for most of 2016 and 2017. The fundamentals aren't pretty, but the price is telling a compelling story here. One that’s indicative of advertisers not being able to figure out the value-add. The worry is that Snapchat will face a similar destiny.



But let's rewind the tape a bit. When Facebook IPO'd in May of 2012, it was a mess for the first few months. It’s a near mirror image to Snapchat’s first few months. Facebook reversed rather quickly just as Barron’s came out with the doom and gloom report.



The problem with Snapchat is that the lower it goes, the more bearish the sentiment. The higher, the bullish love keeps on pouring in - hence Facebook’s steady new all-time highs. Facebook is hitting new all-time highs with other FAANG stocks like Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL). A lot of this is fear of missing out.



As fund managers trip over each other just to not be the only guy without FAANG stocks in their portfolio, we need to continue to look at the big picture. We are in the eighth year of one of the biggest bull markets in history. Sure, Facebook’s fundamentals are sound, but by no means are you getting a good deal at these levels. Warren Buffett famously stated, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."



Is Snapchat is the next Facebook?



Facebook was dubbed a horrible investment after coming public. But you’re betting that Evan Spiegel can become the next Mark Zuckerberg. You also have the fact that Snapchat does not have a strong No. 2 - Sheryl Sandberg - that can be the CEO at any number of tech companies. I get the feeling that Snap’s product and relationship with advertisers will end up much like Twitter - becoming a niche product that doesn’t come close to touching Facebook.



Instead, Snapchat needs to focus on its first mover advantage and move toward content. This could move the conversation away from the constant comparing of Snapchat to Facebook. Steps in the seemingly right direction include Snapchat’s $100 million deal where Time Warner will produce shows for, and place advertisements on, Snapchat to capture its millennial viewers. Snapchat will split advertising revenue with content providers. This is savvy, as Snapchat also is reaching out to small businesses and providing advertising discounts and bonuses to gain advertising traction.



Snapchat is a falling knife, and I don't need to paint a picture of what happens when you try to go catch those. However, the negative sentiment surrounding Snapchat continues to soar and the bar will be set extremely low when it comes to earnings or any other expectation. I'd like to see some sort of base formed before owning Snapchat with a defined risk in case it doesn't go your way and hits new lows. There is no telling where the market will take this before it turns around.



Facebook continues to innovate and grow at a surreal pace, taking market share from Snapchat. At these levels, the risk is not worth the reward to jump in head first. Sellers continue to dominate Snapchat. I won't start pointing fingers at short sellers, although the amount of shorts have increased pretty dramatically. Bottom line is that Snapchat can't be trusted while plowing through new lows every day.