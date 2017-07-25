Signs Of Life In Grains For The Short, Medium, And Long Term

In 2012, the drought that hit the fertile Plains of the United States caused the prices of corn and soybeans to appreciate to record highs. At the same time, wheat rallied to the highest price since its all-time peak in 2008. Since then, four straight years of cooperative weather conditions resulted in bumper grain crops, and prices of the three primary grains that trade on the CBOT division of the CME declined dramatically. Crop yields exceeded demand and inventories rose, in some cases to record levels.

The events of 2008, when wheat hit its highs, and 2012 when corn and beans peaked, were far reaching. Wheat is the primary ingredient in bread which is a staple food for people all over the world. The increases in the price of wheat and periods of scarce availability were at least one of the reasons that sparked the Arab Spring uprising in 2010 as it commenced as bread riots and demonstrations in Tunisia and Cairo. In 2012, the rise in the prices of corn, soybeans, and soybean products caused animal protein producers to process underweight animals rather than incurring increasing feed costs leading to a temporary glut of meats and a longer-term shortage as herds of cattle fell to low levels.

The bottom line is that the world population depends on grain production each year and demographic trends point to an ever increasing demand side of the fundamental equation of these food staples. In 2017, at the end of June, the price of wheat once again took off to the upside because of a weather event that damaged crops and led to lower protein content in wheat.

Weather got wheat going in 2017

Dry conditions in North and South Dakota and Montana caused the price of wheat to blast off to the upside at the end of June. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, September CBOT wheat futures rallied from $4.635 per bushel on June 26 and hit a high of $5.7450 on July 5, up $1.11 or 24% in just trading sessions. The weather has improved over recent weeks, and the outlook for the 2017 season is not quite as bad as it looked in early July. At the same time, the two other major wheat contracts appreciated. Source: RMB Group

Kansas City hard red winter wheat rallied from $4.27 on June 27 to highs of $5.7725 on July 5. Source: RMB Group

As the same time, Minneapolis spring wheat moved from $5.4625 on May 18 to highs of $8.685 on July 5. The high protein wheat was the most affected by the drought conditions. While CBOT wheat rose to the highest price since July 2015 recently, other grains began their ascent to the upside before the wheat market.

Other grains moved first

The prices of oats and rough rice began their ascent back in April and had registered some impressive gains on a percentage basis over recent months. Source: RMB Group

The price of oats rose from $2.1275 on April 18 to highs to $3.09 on July 5, an increase of over 45%. Source: CQG

The price of rough rice futures rose from $9.65 per hundred weigh in late April to highs of $12.27 on June 30, a move of over 27%. While wheat took the price of corn and soybeans higher, it was oats and rice that displayed the first bullish price action in the grain sector.

Corn and soybeans followed

After four straight years of bumper crops, there continues to be plenty of stockpiles of wheat, corn, and soybeans available these days. However, the upside pressure in the wheat market took the prices of the other two primary grains traded on the CBOT higher in late June and early July. Source: CQG

New crop November soybean futures rallied from lows of $9.07 on June 23 to highs of $10.47 per bushel on July 11. Source: CQG

New crop December corn futures took off from $3.74 on June 23 to highs of $4.1725 per bushel on July 11. Even though prices have moved lower over recent sessions, the price action in all of the grain markets stands as a reminder that each year is a new adventure in the world of agricultural commodities and the weather is the ultimate arbiter of prices. While grain prices are as fickle as the weather, the demand side of the fundamental equation continues to provide underlying support for the prices of all of these agricultural commodities which are the staples that feed the world.

Demand is a driving force

While growing conditions around the world are a major variable for the path of least resistance for grain prices, demand has been steadily increasing. The one constant in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report is that demand increases each month. Source: Population Clock

As the world population clock shows, there are now over 7.405 billion people on our planet which are a lot of mouths to feed each day. Bank in 1960, global population stood at under 3 billion. Naturally, the exponential rate of population growth has put tremendous demand pressure on food supplies around the world, and the world has become dependent on bumper grain crops each year. We have seen the prices of grains fall since 2013 because sufficient supplies have masked increasing demand. However, abundant supplies are not a sure thing each crop year, and the price action in the grain markets in 2012 and most recently in late June and early July should stand as a reminder of just how sensitive these markets have become to any issues that could impact the magnitude of the grain harvests each year.

The long-term trend is looking good

The long-term trend in the grain markets is looking a lot better these days after four straight years of bear market trading conditions. Source: CQG

On the quarterly chart dating back to the early 1970s, price momentum for corn has shifted to the upside. Source: CQG

The same holds true for the soybean market where the path of least resistance for prices, based on the momentum indicator, is higher. Source: CQG

The quarterly pictorial for wheat displays the same trading pattern and upward bias for the primary ingredient in bread, perhaps the most ubiquitous food staple in the world.

The trends in population and food prices are highly supportive of the global agribusiness. Not only are we likely to see higher prices for corn, soybeans, and wheat as well as other grains in the years ahead, but those companies involved in processing grains, servicing the agricultural business and providing inputs such as fertilizers are likely to see their business and profits increase. I continue to believe that the agricultural markets are the jewel of the commodities markets and the price action over recent weeks is another reason to buy dips in the grain sector and the shares of all of the companies that support the business that feeds the growing world.

