OPEC And Drillers

At this point, it's hard to expect much oil price upside in the second half of this year.

No big news is announced as the organization is not ready to cut further in order to balance supply and demand and push inventories down.

Results of the OPEC/non-OPEC meeting in Saint Petersburg are of paramount importance for offshore drillers, as oil prices remain too low for the beaten-up industry. Without further ado, let's discuss the key highlights of the meeting and how the results of the meeting will impact the offshore drilling industry and individual drilling companies.

In its official press release, the joint OPEC/non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring committee stated that the "... oil market is making steady and significant progress towards rebalancing ... The continued strengthening of the global recovery is underway, with stability in the oil market remaining a key determinant. The market volatility has been lower in recent weeks and investment flows have visibly started to improve in the industry." It also noted that "overhang of OECD commercial oil stocks over five-year average has fallen by 90 million barrels for the period from January to June 2017 and now stand at 250 million barrels."

OPEC/non-OPEC also stated that current production cut deal may be extended beyond the first quarter of 2018. In other news, Nigeria, which was exempt from the original production cut deal, looks ready to join the deal once its production stabilizes at the level of 1.8 million barrels per day.

Here are my takeaways from this meeting. OPEC/non-OPEC realizes that there is hardly a way to put back 1.8 million barrels per day to the market in the first quarter of 2018. The market realizes this as well, that's why OPEC/non-OPEC tries to calm down the market by saying "we'll continue the deal if necessary" -- and my bet is that it will be necessary. The group cannot be satisfied with current results. Frankly, the deal is so far a failure as prices for both Brent and WTI remain below $50 per barrel. Welcoming lower volatility in the press release looks truly strange as we are talking about sub-$50 prices.

Nigeria's promise is symbolic as the country (together with Libya) has been one of the reasons for oil price downside after the deal. However, it's hardly an achievement. As you can see on the graph below, Nigeria's oil production has been in a downtrend since 2010.

Before the oil price crash, production hovered around 1.8 million barrels per day in 2014. Chances are that this level is seen by Nigerian officials as the maximum they can sustain going forward. Just like any other oil producer, Nigeria wants higher oil prices, so it offers verbal support to the market. In my view, Nigeria's pledge will have no influence on the market at all.

There was also a lot of talk about controlling exports as they are the key ingredient of the glut, but I don't quite buy this narrative. The market knows production numbers and will adjust market prices accordingly in the longer term. I seriously doubt that oil producers will be able to "hide" excessive production and just store it somewhere in order to decrease exports. It looks like the market agrees with me at least for now, as the reaction to this news was muted.

In my view, the results of the Saint Petersburg meeting highlight the severity of short-term problems in the oil market. Most likely, OPEC will be unable to cut production any further, so now time is the only doctor for the oil price. I believe that oil trading in the second half of this year will be choppy and won't bring sustainable upside.

At the same time, oil producers have already started contracting offshore drillers for future work as they seek to replenish their reserves and take advantage of the current low dayrates. Recent fleet status reports from Ensco (ESV) (see here) and Rowan (RDC) (see here) confirmed the increase in demand for jackups, while recent news from the above-mentioned Ensco, Seadrill (SDRL) (see here) and Noble Corp. (NE) (se here) were the first light at the end of the tunnel for the UDW market segment. Oil at $50 is not sufficient enough to provide profitable contracts for drillers -- there is hardly a dispute about this. However, it may turn out that this level is sufficient enough to provide some cash-breakeven contracts that will keep rigs busy until better times. The recent data suggests an uptick in contracting activity, which is the first step toward increasing utilization -- the first necessary ingredient for higher dayrates.

Unfortunately, financial conditions of drilling companies will continue to worsen as older high-margin contracts are replaced by cash-breakeven contracts of the new era. For this to change, oil will have to settle above $60 per barrel. Speaking about individual names, Rowan, Ensco, Noble Corp., Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) and Transocean (RIG) remain main survival candidates. Pure floater plays Diamond Offshore Drilling and Transocean look riskier at this point of cycle due to prevailing oil prices, although existing contracts and very conservative management make Diamond Offshore an interesting play in case of oil price upside.

Ensco has recently increased risk via its merger with Atwood Oceanics (ATW), which I believe was a mistake. Rowan looks like the safest bet due to solid jackup fleet and a joint venture deal with Saudi Aramco. I'd like to add that the volatility of offshore drilling stocks make them great for shorter-term trading if one possesses this skill, and that longer-term bets might involve spending a lot of time with out-of-money positions.

