Siemens Is Cheap And Healthineers Helps To Unlock The Value

Siemens is splitting off some of its units through alliances and joint ventures which can allow them to grow.

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) is one of Europe's largest conglomerates with a specialization in electronics and electrical engineering. The company is splitting off some of its divisions through listing, joint ventures and sale. This has the potential to create a stronger, more focused organization which could increase performance and demand a higher multiple.

Siemens is splitting off divisions

Large companies can become hard to manage and too many companies are growing for growth's sake without looking at the efficiency of operations or the bottom line. This is why I think Siemens's decisions to divest and allow for a more focused organization to emerge is a good one.

It started with Siemens decision to focus on industry, energy and healthcare leading to divestments with the sale of its communications JV with Nokia (NYSE:NOK) to Nokia, its IT solutions division to Atos and later its Unify division to Atos as well. Siemens sold its consumer focused operations including its 50% stake in Bosch and Siemens Hausgeräte to Bosch and divested nuclear by selling its 34% share in Areva Nuclear Power to Areva.

It listed its light division under the name Osram in 2013. As an independent company, Osram shares have performed well rewarding Siemens shareholders who kept their shares. More recently, it merged its wind division with Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAY), sold certain non-core health divisions to private equity and formed a JV with Valeo for e-car powertrains.

Siemens, however, is not yet done splitting off divisions. It has plans to list its entire healthcare division as Siemens Healthineers and is in talks with Bombardier (OTCPK:BDREF) (OTCQX:BDRAF) to form an alliance in trains and tracks.

Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Health division has revenue of €13.5B and a profit of €2.4B and free cash flow of €2.2B. The business is growing situated in attractive fields and 55% of the business in recurring.

Source: Siemens Healthineers presentation

Given the high valuations of healthcare companies in general because of their favorable economics and growth potential, it would not surprise me if Siemens Healthineers would be worth 3 times sales or have a P/E ratio of 20. This would still be below medical equipment manufacturers like Baxter International (BAX), Boston Scientific (BSX), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Medtronic (MDT). This would give Siemens Healthineers a valuation between €40B and €48B. Since Siemens is worth €99B, currently revealing this value can be very significant.

MySphere

Siemens as a leader in automation has focused early on making the switch to digitalization. What I like about its digital strategy is that it is complementary to its expertise in factory optimization.

Source: Siemens Presentation at JPMorgan capital goods conference

Another great thing about these industrial digital platforms is that scale is very beneficial, allowing only the largest companies to successfully create a true platform. This means that only General Electric (GE) is offering a similar platform - more on both platforms can be found here. Smaller companies have to focus on niches; while there is nothing wrong with profitable niches, it limits the competition for Siemens. The new joint ventures and possible new ones are also beneficial for MySphere since these joint ventures will be natural clients. The division Digital Factory had sales of €10B and profits of €1.7B in 2016 which means that this division already got significant scale on which to grow even further.

Leverage, Pensions and debt

When taking a quick look it seems that Siemens is quite heavily leveraged with total debt of €37.1B and €10.4B in pension liabilities. However, when one takes a closer look one can see that the business is actually financed quite conservatively. Siemens has a cash position of €9.8B making its net debt position €27.3B. The discount rate used on the pension liabilities is only 1.7% and was decreased from 3% which increased the pension liability by almost 50%. A 1.7% discount rate is quite conservative in my opinion even in the low rate environment we live in today, especially compared with the 4.11% used by General Electric. Another reason that the debt situation is not surprising is because Siemens has a financial services division. Financial services provides equity, debt and lease solutions to clients. Financial assets related to Financial services amounted to €27.1B and included assets like partial investments in wind power projects. Financial services divisions have their risk, but the size seems reasonable for a company of Siemens's size and the division is profitable. Concluding the risk profile seems low since Siemens was profitable in the financial crisis with an earnings per share of €2.63 in 2009 and its credit rating is A+.

Latest performance

The latest performance numbers from Siemens were surprisingly good compared to the struggling performance of General Electric which is its closest competitor. Siemens's performance was more in line with stronger, more focused operators like Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) which is focused on wind energy trading at a P/E of 16, Honeywell (HON) P/E of 21, United Technologies (UTX) P/E of 19, ABB (ABB) P/E of 22 and Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) P/E 21. Siemens increased revenue by 4%, profit from industrial businesses by 22% and EPS increased by 13% due to higher taxes. For the current fiscal year, Siemens expects profits between €7.2 and €7.7 euro a share which gives the shares a P/E of 15.5 while Siemens is making investments like the acquisition of Mentor Graphics and merging its winds assets with Gamesa which burdens this year's profit.

Conclusion

Siemens has a bunch of quality businesses including pearls like Healthineers and Digital Factory. It is conservatively managed with an eye for the long run. Management is trying to maximise shareholder value by listing some of its core companies which are not fully valued in its current structure. Siemens at a P/E of only 15.5 for this year's profit, a dividend of 3.1% and only 1.25 times sales is cheap compared to its closest competitors. Its recent operating performance has been strong while the shares have taken a step back which created an interesting investment opportunity.

