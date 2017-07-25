Philip Morris: The Good Bad Quarter

When I woke up last Thursday morning and saw the following headline regarding cigarette giant Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) and its second-quarter results, I figured the stock would decline on the bad news. A double miss is not good for any company, especially when you are not very close to estimates. However, after looking at the report in more detail, I don't think the numbers are as bad as the headline makes them seem.

First, we knew that the back half of the year was going to be better. The company is continuing to expand its reduced risk product portfolio, which is helping to offset the decline in the traditional cigarette business. Additionally, currencies can become a tailwind in Q4, especially if the dollar doesn't strengthen. The comparisons become much better in the last two months, because we saw a huge rally in the dollar after President Trump's win in the election last November. The company also had a pricing variance of $367 million in the quarter, compared to $344 million in the year-ago period.

Despite the large 9 cent per share miss in Q2, the company only took down its yearly earnings per share forecast by 6 cents, and it was only because of currencies, not business performance. Philip Morris is now guiding to a midpoint of $4.855 per share, just 4.5 cents below analyst estimates, so the company continues to expect a strong second half of the year, perhaps one that's even better than analysts are looking for. On an adjusted basis, it expects 9-12% earnings per share growth. Also, management is looking for currency-neutral net revenue growth of more than 7%, which is actually more than the guidance given three months ago.

The company also maintained its original yearly free cash flow forecast for approximately $6.9 billion. While there will still not be any share repurchases, there is still room to increase the dividend from its roughly $6.5 billion current annual level. I'm still not expecting a large increase, but another token few cents will certainly be received well by shareholders. I'll have more on my official prediction for September's dividend announcement once we get the 10-Q filing for the second quarter as well as see what happens with the two debt issues coming due in mid-to-late August.

In my opinion, Philip Morris is more of a 2018 story. As the reduced risk portfolio continues to offset declines in the legacy business, revenues are expected to jump a couple of billion dollars. A nice chunk of that should flow to the bottom line, and the company hopefully can cut out some of the large debt maturity coming due in May 2018 or at least refinance at lower rates. Perhaps the company could get its free cash flow to around $7.5 billion next year, which would allow for a better dividend raise, a few hundred million in share repurchases, or the above-mentioned debt profile reduction. If the dollar can just stay flat, results should be quite decent in 2018, and if it weakens, Philip Morris would be in great position to reap the rewards. I think the forward-looking optimism is a main reason why shares have done so well this year, despite results not expected to be as strong.

In the end, I don't think the results from Philip Morris were as bad as the headline made it appear. We knew that the second half of the year would be better, and that's the story that is playing out. Tough dollar comparisons are starting to level off, which, when added to a strong pricing variance, really helps the top and bottom lines. I still think Philip Morris shares have gotten a little ahead of themselves, with 2018 expected to be the better year. As a result, I continue to see shares as a hold, as I don't think Q2 results as having changed anything meaningfully for the long-term picture.

