Samsung Wants A Piece Of TSMC

Rethink Technology business briefs for July 24, 2017.

A Samsung media offensive against TSMC is under way

Source: Samsung

Reuters reports that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) “plans to triple the market share of its contract chip manufacturing business within the next five years. . . " according to a senior Samsung executive. Such an increase in market share would almost certainly have to come at the expense of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM).

According to Reuters, TSMC has a 50.6% share of the foundry market, compared to Samsung's 7.9%. Samsung is even behind Global Foundries, and another Taiwan foundry, UMC.

There can be no doubt that Samsung would like to increase its market share, but why is this newsworthy? Apparently, this is just the opening shot in what is likely to be a protracted campaign in the media and elsewhere to market Samsung's foundry services.

Supposedly, Samsung will increase its market share by “aggressively adding clients,” according to Reuters. Samsung is expected to pass Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) as the world's largest chipmaker by sales in 2017, on the strength of burgeoning memory and solid state storage sales.

However, there appears to be no technological advantage that Samsung can offer going into 2018. As I describe in my report on TSMC's 2017 Q2 results, TSMC is in full production on its 10 nm node and has already produced the A10X system on chip (SOC) for Apple's (AAPL) new iPads. These are Apple's fastest mobile processors ever and probably the fastest of any mobile device, including some tough competition from Samsung and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Furthermore, TSMC is on track to begin volume production of 7 nm parts in early 2018 and intends to bring up a more advanced 7 nm process by mid-year. I expect that TSMC and Samsung will maintain rough parity in capability through 2018.

All signs point to a deepening relationship between Apple and TSMC based on mutual self-interest and trust. As the oldest and largest “pure play” foundry, Apple knows it can trust TSMC with its intellectual property, in the form of its SOC designs. Apple knows that TSMC will not compete with Apple in the future since it doesn't manufacture its own chip designs or market any chips under its own brand.

Despite the fact that the relationship between Apple and TSMC is as secure as any in tech, this hasn't kept the Korean media from claiming otherwise. Just last week, the Korea Herald reported a big Samsung “win” for future Apple SOCs to be produced on its 7 nm node. As if TSMC somehow didn't exist.

Venture Beat incorrectly states that Samsung builds the Nvidia Tesla V100

The constant claims of foundry wins have the tech media somewhat confused. For instance, Venture Beat reported this year that Samsung is fabricating the Nvidia (NVDA) Volta GV100 in the Tesla V100 accelerator.

But everyone in the industry knows that TSMC builds the GV100 on its 12-nm node, along with all of the Pascal generation GPUs on its 16 nm node. Anandtech, an authoritative source in this case, offers nice, easy to read data tables for the GV100 and GP100, as well as consumer versions of Pascal, such as the one I've reproduced below:

NVIDIA GPU Specification Comparison GV100 GP100 GK110 CUDA Cores 5376 3840 2880 Tensor Cores 672 N/A N/A SMs 84 60 15 CUDA Cores/SM 64 64 192 Tensor Cores/SM 8 N/A N/A Texture Units 336 240 240 Memory HBM2 HBM2 GDDR5 Memory Bus Width 4096-bit 4096-bit 384-bit Shared Memory 128KB, Configurable 24KB L1, 64KB Shared 48KB L2 Cache 6MB 4MB 1.5MB Half Precision 2:1 (Vec2) 2:1 (Vec2) 1:1 Double Precision 1:2 1:2 1:3 Die Size 815mm2 610mm2 552mm2 Transistor Count 21.1B 15.3B 7.1B TDP 300W 300W 235W Manufacturing Process TSMC 12nm FFN TSMC 16nm FinFET TSMC 28nm Architecture Volta Pascal Kepler

Samsung's history of reported foundry “wins”

A quick Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) search reveals a constant stream of speculative reports that Samsung would win significant new foundry business, often at the expense of TSMC. These include reports from KitGuru on March 20, 2015, wccftech on May 10, 2015, and Fudzilla on August 12, 2016.

The Fudzilla report is particularly interesting since it states unequivocally that “Samsung beats TSMC up” to win a contract from Nvidia to build Pascal GPUs on its 14-nm process. The source of the report: South Korea's Chosun Biz newspaper.

But Nvidia has not used Samsung's 14 nm process for its Pascal or Volta GPUs, although it's possible that Nvidia has used Samsung to produce some of its Tegra ARM SOCs or older non-FinFET GPUs. Fudzilla, I might remind the reader, was the source of a similarly unequivocal report that Intel had signed a GPU licensing deal with AMD.

It's become increasingly clear that unscrupulous companies will plant fictitious stories in the media in order to further their business objectives. Investors are advised to read all such reports critically. Whether by design or accident, the Korean news media especially has authored a stream of reports that can only be considered promotional for Samsung's business interests.

I remain confident that TSMC's partnership with Apple and Nvidia will weather the Samsung media storm. I remain long Apple, TSMC, Nvidia and Qualcomm.

Apple, TSMC, Nvidia and Qualcomm are part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and are recommended buys.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSM, AAPL, NVDA, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.