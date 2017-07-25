A Critical Day For AT&T

AT&T (NYSE:T) is making headlines today because regulators are now tackling the long-awaited merger between the telecom and Time Warner (TWX) as well as the fact that earnings are reported tomorrow. If you have been a regular follower of my work then you know T is one of my largest holdings. What a year 2016 was for my top dividend growth holding, and what a terrible year 2017 has been for share prices. With the recent decline in shares, some have been unnecessarily panicking. Others have seized the opportunity to add to their holdings as the name is once again extremely attractive for income.

That said, with the drama of the merger with TWX overshadowing the stock, I feel the deal needs to happen as far as current share prices are concerned. If the merger is blocked, shares of both companies will tank. The good news is that I see the merger as happening. While there has been some very public opposition to the deal, these types of vertical mergers generally are met with approval. Further, there do not appear to be an glaring anti-trust issues. The main question is whether competition will be so limited that AT&T is the only game in town. As this determination is unlikely, we should not be worried. In addition, when it comes to investing in the name right now, we shouldn’t care, at least in terms of our holdings. This is because we need to gauge the performance of the company on its own terms, and view a merger with Time Warner as an added bonus. Thus, tomorrow the stock has a change to rebound with earnings. So what should we expect?

Well, the company has had a history of essentially meeting expectations. Some quarters it beats, some quarters it misses, but the name usually comes in right around expectations with few surprises. Analysts have a good read on the company. Analysts are looking for a consensus of $0.74 earnings per share. I am looking for revenues of $39.9 billion, slightly ahead of the consensus $39.8 billion. The earnings figure will depend on both the ability of the company to of course hit sales but also manage expenses. The company does have a history of so-so quarters, rarely blowing the numbers away but also seldom missing estimates terribly, so I think these numbers will be met. With all of the innovation in the past year, a look to last year's comparable quarter may offer some insight.

AT&T delivered performance last year that met my expectations, but didn't beat estimates like I really wanted to see and if this occurs again I fear this may negatively impact the quarter. Revenues last year actually missed analyst estimates slightly. They came in at $40.5 billion. So this year we are expecting a sales decline. Revenues last year were up 22.7% year over year. That's incredible for a telecom giant of this size, but was mostly due to the DIRECTV acquisition.

Of course, with such a giant purchase, expenses rose. Operating expenses were $34 billion. This year I am looking for $34.5 billion in expenses. Last year operating income rose to $6.6 billion versus $5.8 in 2015. But if we adjust for merger expenses, operating income was $8.1 billion versus $6.5 billion in 2015, while operating income margin was 20.1% versus 17.1% last year. I am looking for operating margin to come in around $8.1 billion

Taking into account revenues and expenses, net income was $3.4 billion, or $0.55 per share, compared to $3.1 billion, or $0.59 per diluted share in the 2015 quarter. For this year we are looking for around $0.55 again. But it's a GAAP number and doesn't tell us much. Thus, an adjusted number is more appropriate. Last year adjusted earnings were $0.72, and we are looking for this same target this year.

Finally, I will be watching cash flows closely, both operational cash and free cash flow after capital expenditures. On top of this I will be on the lookout for customer additions in the quarter for each of the company's key services, with special emphasis on examining DirecTV and its mobile results. Those are key. As the dividend has been raised like it always has, I will be looking closely at the payout ratio. The company has aimed previously for a 70% payout ratio for the dividend, so this is something to keep an eye on.

Regardless of what happens with Time Warner we need to watch earnings. Now, whether the quarter is a blowout, a miss, or as I suspect, pretty much in line, I'm in this for the long term, planning to hold the name for 30 years. Collecting/reinvesting dividends, trading around the core position, and adding to holdings when dips like we have seen the last 3 months occur. We will have coverage tomorrow of the results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.