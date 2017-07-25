Momo 8.0: The Unavoidable Change

Momo's (MOMO) 17Q2 MAU and revenue will reach 91 million and 303 million USD, respectively, due to the slowdown in MAU growth. Momo has to increase the spending of existing users and the proportion of paying users. The new live streaming promotion function will contribute to profit growth. The gross margin might approach 60% in the next two quarters.

From the data we have collected, Momo’s Q2 revenue is almost bound to beat analysts’ expectations. According to our model, Momo’s Q2 MAU and revenue will reach 91 million and 302.8 million USD, respectively, while the revenue will beat analysts’ expectations of 286 million USD. The official Q1 ARPU (average revenue per user) was 3.11 USD, and Q2 ARPU is expected to rise to 3.33 USD. MOMO’s user base expansion will see a slowdown in Q3, and then the future growth will rely on digging user value and increasing the proportion of paying users. As a result of adding the new live streaming promotion function, both profit margin and EPS are expected to have a substantial increase in Q3.

Graph created by the author. Information comes from SEC’s annual report.

Momo released its updated product on July 11, namely Momo 8.0, on both iOS and Android platforms. Momo 8.0 has significant differences compared with the previous version. This massive update is risky to an app with a vast and stable user base, but Momo still did. Based on our model, Momo’s MAU will continue its rapid growth and reach 91 million in Q2, while its revenue will exceed 300 million USD. What made Momo do this significant change? Is Mr. Yan Tang, the CEO of Momo, confident of his insights or is it the time that Momo has to change?

Significant Changes

Although Momo has always been emphasizing itself as a social networking app, it still can’t be denied that most of its revenue comes from live streaming. The new homepage of MOMO 8.0 seems eager to rebuild Momo 8.0 as a social networking platform, with more than half of it occupied by Like or Pass, Quick Chat, Werewolf and Party Chat. Though these functions are just crudely combined and appear messy with the short video module.

In July, MOMO started to provide hosts a new promotion service, which is that hosts can spend money to improve their exposure to increasing their audience and fans. A host can purchase 100~20000 audience per day, whose price ranges from 0.3 to 10 yuan.

There are also two changes regarding hosts’ income: one is that the income will be directly credited to hosts’ wallet in RMB, needless of any conversion; another is that the income can be used for reaching a higher charming level.

Reasons Behind the Changes

Maintaining a stable user base

What are the reasons behind the tactless combination of functionalities on the Momo 8.0 homepage? Momo reported an outstanding MAU of 85.2 million in Q1, a traditionally weak quarter, and achieved an impressive growth. Its Q2 MAU is also worth looking forward to since its DAU has been stable and Q2 is a traditionally strong quarter. We expect that Momo’s MAU will keep the momentum and increase to 91 million. Compared to other social networking or live streaming apps, MOMO has maintained a steady and reliable DAU growth, though Momo's Q3 MAU growth might face some difficulty because its DAU has been stagnant since March, a sign of reaching a bottleneck. So to achieve Q3 revenue growth, Momo will have to rely more on the increase of the payment per user. The trend of live streaming has passed, and many live streaming apps have quit the industry. To guarantee the size of users and acquire more space for adjustment will be the next priorities for Momo.

Graph created by the author. Information comes from SEC’s annual report.

Increasing transparency and defusing bubbles

Momo has been the most transparent app in Chinese live streaming industry, without any robots or unspoken rules. Momo has also disclosed the income required for hosts to upgrade, which means publicizing hosts’ income. Concerning the profit distribution, Momo has also made it clear that hosts or guilds will take 40% and the platform will get the remaining 60%. The proportion will not change with the upgrade of hosts. If a host belongs to a guild, the 40% profit will be negotiated and distributed between the host and the guild. As a result, if a host converts the money he or she receives to virtual coins and sends them to another host, the money will be discounted by 60%. Take a look at other live streaming platforms, the portion of profit that platforms can take is decreasingly smaller and might even shrink with the increase in hosts’ income. It is ubiquitous on other platforms that hosts would buy virtual gifts for each other, and those gifts are completely free from discounting if they are worth more than a certain amount. In the long run, this phenomenon is undoubtedly profitless to company revenue, but Momo has been spared thanks to its transparency.

Flattening the live streaming industry and encouraging high-quality content

The new live streaming promotion function provides hosts a new path to upgrade. New hosts, especially those with exceptional talents and can produce high net value, are more likely to be followed. In Momo, it only takes 100 yuan to get 200~300 audience. The cost of 0.3~0.5 yuan per audience is indeed very small, so a truly scintillating host will not find it hard to stand out. While it is increasingly easy for newcomers to shine, the original hosts are more likely to be threatened. Previously the most popular host of Momo has joined Douyu TV because she had failed to reach an agreement with Momo about the distribution of profit. Momo has been uncompromising in profit allocation. Aside from its large user base, Momo relies on the abundance of excellent hosts as its bargaining chip. On the other hand, the role of guilds is gradually weakened because hosts can now buy the audience for themselves. It is currently unknown whether Momo has the ambition to flatten the entire live streaming industry by removing guilds and forming the platform with only audience and hosts. In short, the seemingly inconspicuous change of the live streaming promotion function is possible to change the entire live streaming industry. Graph created by the author.

Improving gross profit margin

Momo’s gross profit margin has always been the first on the list of live streaming companies, reaching about 55% with a slight decline in last quarter. With the introduction of the live streaming promotion function, Momo’s gross profit margin is defined to regain momentum. The previous profit distribution ratio of six to four between Momo and hosts might further tilt toward Momo. Momo’s gross profit margin will reach 60% in the next few quarters, which will leave its competitors far behind. With the firm foundation of gross profit margin, Momo can develop users and new business with ease.

