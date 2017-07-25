Bank Of America: Just Another Reason To Buy

Throughout the year, we have consistently argued that Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) is a sound company with solid fundamentals that support the outlook for significant long-term rallies over the next several quarters. A strengthening economy and a hawkish interest rate outlook suggest we are in a macro environment that is conducive to improving revenue performances that surpass analyst expectations. Recent market activity, however, indicates that the market at large remains unconvinced of these possibilities. This has resulted in a period of indecision and sideways price moves over the last three months. But until we see material changes in the bank’s underlying earnings prospects, we maintain our bullish stance and argue that the recent sluggishness means that investors still have a chance to gain exposure to the stock. In other words, recent moves in BAC stock prices should be viewed as another opportunity to buy and not as a basis for arguments that Bank of America is gearing up for a corrective downtrend.

When we are looking at large-cap financial companies on a year-to-date basis, the only bank that has outperformed Bank of America is Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), which is fairly significant given the extent of the sideways activity that has been posted in BAC. It is also significant because the prospects for a rising interest rate environment in the US have supported the banking industry as a whole, and rewarded most investors that have added bullish exposure to the sector. One of these investors is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), which made the decision to buy after BAC posted encouraging results in its second round of stress test from the Federal Reserve. These results are what enabled Bank of America to raise its annual dividend payouts from 30 cents to 48 cents per share, and the better dividends made it easier for Buffett to make the decision to convert preferred BAC stock to common stock. If you are a conservative investor that acts in allegiance to Buffett’s broadly watched trading strategies, these moves add credence to the outlook supporting further gains for BAC in the second half of this year.

This is an outlook that is still supported by the current market valuations, where BAC stock is trading at 11.22 x the consensus price-to-earnings estimates for 2018 - and these are factors that could change if the Fed is able to start taking more aggressive action going forward.

When we consider the added fact that BAC is trading at only 95% of its book value, the stock only looks more and more attractive. BAC typically traded above 1.5 x book value before the global financial collapse, and so a simple reversion to the mean could put the stock at significantly higher levels. It must be remembered here that BAC is a dividend champion, so there is a 1.26% yield incentive to buy and wait for the banking sector to generate its much-needed corrections.

More broadly, investors will continue to assess the chances of further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve before the end of this year. In the chart above, we can see that the long-term view clearly suggests the need for higher rates as part of a reasonable normalization of monetary policy. Higher rate levels will almost certainly improve revenue performances at Bank of America, so we will need to identify economic characteristics that could create these types of scenarios going forward.

Whether or not a more hawkish interest rate policy at the Fed actually comes to fruition will depend largely on underlying manufacturing trends as reported by the monthly industrial production figures. Already this year, we have seen some significant differences in these areas and this turnaround from negative to positive ultimately means that the Federal Reserve will have increased flexibility to adjust rates in ways that are most commonly in line with the history of the US economy.

As long as this continues, the prospects for higher rate levels will become more and more likely - and this spells gains for bullish investors that are confident enough to pull the trigger and buy BAC at current levels.



