Boeing 787 Needs Aggressive Cost Cutting

With Boeing (BA) reporting its second quarter earnings for 2017 on the 26th of July, I think it is a good time to have a look at the Boeing 787 deferred balance and what my expectations are prior to the earnings report release.

In an earlier article, I had a look at what to expect from the deferred balance on a per unit basis. In this article, I will have a look at what to expect from the deferred balance if we look at the broader picture. This broader picture is based on a model that I developed and assumes various profit ramp up patterns to calculate the make projections for the built-off of the deferred production balance.

For those unfamiliar with the previous figures, it might be interesting to read this article. The article gives some information on the Boeing 787 as an aircraft, but also holds some information of the program accounting method and the deferred balance built-up over time.

In this article, I will shortly touch on the importance of the deferred balance for now but also for later and provide my Q2 estimate for the deferred production balance.

Importance of deferred balance

The main reason for the deferred balance being eyeballed by analysts and investors is because it gives an idea on how Boeing’s profit ramp up is coming along. Also, at some point it will become clear whether Boeing can achieve a zero deferred balance by the 1,300th delivery (which is the accounting quantity it set for the program). De-risking, in the worst-case scenario, could happen via a charge but could also happen via a block extension.

Worrying about the possibility of a charge later, what is more important for investors at this point is looking at how the ramp up in profits goes for the Boeing 787 program since this could give somewhat of an idea whether the Boeing 787’s improving cash profile can offset the lower build rates of the Boeing 777 and allow for increasing free cash flows.

So, the deferred balance has a significant long-term meaning but investors currently are more likely to use the figure in combination with delivery numbers to get an idea of the cash generation on the program.

Past performance

What we see is that during the first quarter the iterative model and high-risk model have been too bullish on forecasting Boeing’s ability to cut down the deferred balance, while the basis model has done quite a good job where it is just a little bit too conservative.

My expectations

According to the 3 models that project the deferred balance over the entire accounting block, the Q2 2017 deferred balance will be slightly lower than $26.5B. On a per-unit basis the model estimates the deferred balance to decline by $15-15.6 million.

If we compare this to the projection we got from the trend of the per-unit basis improvement, we see that the model projections fall at the higher side of the $13.25-16.15 million range.

What we see is that all 3 models more or less forecast the same deferred balance for the second quarter. It should, however, be pointed out that the forecasted deferred balances at the 1,300th delivery differ significantly. The high-risk model suggests that Boeing would have $7.5B left unrecovered at the last delivery in the accounting block, while the other 2 models suggest $2.5B to be left unrecouped.

This means that currently the models point towards $6.1B-$10.8B of deferred production costs and unamortized tooling costs to be left uncovered after 1,300 deliveries.

Conclusions

My view on the deferred balance for Q2 can be tabulated as shown below:

Deferred balance View <$26.45B Strong $26.45B-$26.5B Good >$26.5B Disappointing

The Dreamliner deferred balance is an important figure for investors to eyeball since it gives an idea of how the profit ramp-up on the Boeing 787 program is coming along. My most upbeat model estimates that profitability per unit will increase by almost 60% in the second quarter.

In my view, anything higher than $26.5B for the current quarter would be somewhat disappointing. Important to note is that even with strong in-quarter performance, Boeing won’t zero out the deferred balance at this pace. The company needs to expand its margins via aggressive cost cutting efforts. Many of those positives should be visible next year as various cost cutting efforts take effect and the Boeing 787-10 is added to the delivery mix.

