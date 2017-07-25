Feeling Defensive? The Best Way To Own Gold, 'Bar' None

All kidding aside, there are, of course, some exemplary miners and mining companies. But I stand by my belief that there is a better way to participate in their success instead of buying shares of miners.

One of our clients asked me last week about a couple of streamers - also known as "royalty firms" or "royalty trusts." I provided him my own thumbnail sketch of the 3 precious metals royalty firms he had read about in an investment publication: Franco-Nevada Corp. (NYSE:FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR).

I think it helps this discussion considerably to add substance to the issue by filling in the blanks on just what it is that these companies do. Herewith, my thoughts culled from previous articles I've written on the subject and updated to today.

There is an invigorating debate on SA between those who believe the safest and smartest way to own gold is via physical ownership of the physical metal and those who believe the gold miners - with their greater leverage, but also the greater possibility of increasing labor, material and environmental costs - are the smarter way to go. Of course, there are ETFs and mutual funds that cater to each school of thought as well.

I believe there is a "third rail" here, and I find it more electrifying than either of the other two paths. This would be the "royalty trusts" or "royalty-override" firms in the gold and precious metals arena. I believe these firms offer a lower risk of exploration and production, lower - virtually nonexistent - liability exposure, less environmental exposure, and a way to enjoy the leverage of the miners without the headaches of operating cost and labor cost increases.

Royalty companies provide capital to mining explorers and producers to help defray the often massive cost of bringing mines into production. In exchange for providing this upfront capital, they receive a royalty on future production. This is often a long-term proposition. Building a mine is capital-intensive and can take years to complete. Only specialized lenders like royalty trusts, with a depth of experience and their own in-house geologists, metallurgists and other specialists, can take these sorts of risk.

The biggest advantage for royalty companies is that royalty deals are structured on a % of production. If costs rise for the miner, it does not affect the royalty company. They are still getting their percentage of the metals stream no matter the price.

The second primary way they acquire their interest is to provide capital to some mining firm that is close to bringing their mine into production but with too little capital remaining to do so. In this case, the miner/driller is willing to give up an additional piece of their share in order to get that last bit of capital needed to finish the job.

I'd like to break down the 3 "principal" approaches I outlined above with a little more granularity. To participate in the metals and mining industry:

We can buy juniors (or some seniors, for that matter) that are still in the exploration stage.

We can buy those (usually larger) firms that already operate producing properties.

We can let someone else aggregate a whole bunch of companies to spread our risk by diversification, whether via an open-end mutual fund, a closed-end fund, or an ETF or ETN.

We can buy the physical metal, whether as bullion or in something that may add value over and above the spot price, as with rare coins or jewelry that reflects the price of gold and the skill of the craftsman.

We can buy the gold or silver royalty firms.

Buying the miner or, by extension, mutual funds, closed-end funds, ETFs or ETNs that own the miners means we are willing to accept production risk, as when a mine encounters a physical issue like flooding or a labor issue or prices below their cost of production. The actual risk of a decreasing commodity price is seldom a deal killer for royalty firms. They may become "less" profitable, but since they have executed their royalty agreements at significant discounts from the commodity price, it is unlikely they will actually lose money on their investment.

On the other hand, the royalty companies tend to be geographically diversified, with many different contracts, so any company they have a royalty with is a small % percentage of the overall portfolio. They also have no actual labor or production costs to concern themselves with.

Let's take a look, using the 5 possible approaches listed above, at what of them each offers:

First of all, every one of them gives us good exposure to rising resource prices. Bullion funds (which, for shorthand, I'll use to describe the panoply of mutual funds, closed-end funds, ETNs and ETFs), producers and explorers big and small will all benefit if prices rise, as will royalty firms. All these assets will appreciate if bullion is on a tear.

But if the price of gold stays the same or declines, or if a few firms do well but others don't, this is where our alternatives differentiate themselves.

If new reserves are discovered by a particular company, shares of that operator, explorer or a royalty trust with an interest in that one firm will have exclusive exposure to the new reserves. Funds might benefit to the extent they own a small piece of the firm via shares, but bullion - physical metal - won't be helped at all.

It's the same with increased earnings or dividends paid. Funds may benefit a little, bullion will benefit not at all, but the producer or explorer who now pays a dividend - and, of course, the royalty trust that has a piece of them - will benefit directly. (There are typically covenants that the royalty firm gets an extra payout even before common shareholders can receive a dividend.)

Finally, if there's a great find that a producer wants to expand upon, typically only the producer (or explorer, if the find is big enough to warrant additional financing) and the royalty firms benefit from developing additional acreage they own contiguous to their find.

In the "plus" categories above, the funds get the good and the bad. When it comes to risk, however, it falls nearly 100% on the head and shoulders of the explorers and producers.

Environmental delays, litigation and costs? Bullion holders, funds and royalty trusts are only obliquely affected (by a delay in receiving cash flow, etc.) Explorers and producers are the ones who have to slog their way through all this.

If labor and other operating costs surge, it does affect funds and royalty trusts in the sense that squeezed explorers and producers' stock prices may be affected and sentiment may turn soft on the royalty trusts, but it is only the explorers and producers whose actual bottom lines will suffer. It is the same with capital costs - bullion holders, funds and royalty trusts have a considerably reduced exposure. In fact, rising operating and capital costs may mean that royalty firms are given ever more favorable terms for additional capital or repayment concessions!

Where royalty trusts really tend to shine (as a long-term investment and a business model, not necessarily in short-term stock price) relative to all other avenues is when gold and the other precious metals decline. Why? Because the financial condition of the miner has weakened, and the portfolios of the funds holding shares will likely reflect that fact.

But the royalty trusts will still take their override off the top any time any of the metal is sold. The price at which it is sold is important, of course, but less important to the royalty trusts as long as the flow continues. For every ounce sold, they receive x% from the producers. In this, they are like the midstream pipeline and storage "toll takers" in the oil & gas business. They charge for throughput independent of the price of what is being put through.

Taking the good, the bad, the ugly and the indifferent, unless I need the diversification of a fund or I want to take a flyer with a small portion of my portfolio on an explorer with a good story, a superb track record and great management, royalty trusts are for me.

The chart above is from a Franco-Nevada investor presentation, but the fact is that it is true for all royalty companies and not just FNV. They offer the best exposure to the good and the least exposure to the bad. The goal at our firm is to protect capital, then increase it. ("Catch ball, then run," prepare cart, then put horse in front, etc...)

This leads me straight to royalty firms, whose risk is relative to their own (completely within their control) capabilities of independently assessing properties, assays, prospects, management, etc. Their only real expenses are salaries to hire the best people and lawyers to handle the contract details. That's why I say royalty trusts are the most efficient and most effective way to own precious metals.

Here are the three royalty companies my client inquired about and my quick thumbnail sketch in response:

Franco-Nevada Corp. - "Know it well and own it. One of the best companies in the world. Well-managed, brilliant geologists, excellent properties and due diligence on who they lend to. I imagine it will double over the next 10 years. But it's already priced in right now and is the safest of the three. If you are looking for buy & hold, it's good. Below $64, I'll buy more.

Osisko Gold Royalties - "Montreal-based former miner converted to royalty. They say they have "50 assets," but I only count 5 "producing" assets on their website. The rest seem to consist of properties "in development" or their stake in the stock of 3 small PM exploration companies, Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCPK:OBNNF), Falco Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:FPRGF) and Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:BGMZF). They are the fourth-largest precious metals royalty company in the world, but that isn't saying much yet - they've done only $500 million in financing. The company is the most speculative of the 3 golds you inquired about. Currently, the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is double their return on invested capital (ROIC). High leverage may mean higher returns, but it comes with the highest risk as well.

"Wheaton Precious Metals - Know it well / own it. They recently changed their name from Silver Wheaton because they are financing many more gold producers now. Same problem as OR, with WACC double the ROIC. (Of course, in both cases, they are betting on the come. This may be skewed now and right itself quickly as production moves up.) It is the biggest streamer (royalty company) in the world in revenues, but it took on a good chunk of debt to grow those revenues. It has 21 properties, mostly world-class and large-sized, with 8 more currently in development. I think the only reason we can still buy the stock at $20 is the tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency, which claims that foreign subsidiaries in foreign nations are subject to Canadian taxes. So much for offshoring. Even if WPM loses (Tax Court decision expected this quarter), I think any price drop will be small and temporary - it is already baked in. I'll buy more anywhere under $18. Middle ground between the above two. I think it is the best value for money."

