Stanley Black & Decker: Yet Another Classic Beat And Raise Quarter

The company continues to integrate its acquisitions and working capital is suffering in the short term.

The stock pulled back slightly as it hard run hard into the quarter.

Revenue grew at 10% while EPS forecasts were raised on a GAAP basis.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) reported 2nd quarter results Monday and it was a classic beat and raise.

Among the highlights were very strong revenue up 10%, part of which was helped by acquisitions.

Price, currency, and divestitures hurt results -1% each while 7% volume growth and 8% from acquisitions helped to produce the strong sales growth.

For a company like SWK, I view volume as the most important indicator. Most of their products are not ones I consider to be subject to wild price fluctuations nor do they have an above average amount of pricing power such that they can sell a hammer for $1200.

They also have a variety of brands at all price points so price can be a hard measure to evaluate without more detail.

Thus, volume, how many tools and other products people are buying, is my key sales statistic.

The company cited organic sales growth in Latin America and share gains in the US and Europe, especially in their major Tools and Storage division.

Other Segments

The Security division's sales suffered this quarter as the company's divestiture of its mechnical business offset some minor growth.

The company cited flat growth in Europe here with small organic growth in NA. Expect better quarter of quarter results in a few quarters once the divestiture results are lapped.

Industrial was very impressive with 9% positive volume growth and a small currency headwind.

Specific strength was cited in the automotive segment and hydraulic tools. I thought automotive was curious as auto sales have been slowing for some time, although perhaps these two are not highly correlated or SWK's sales lag new car sales significantly.

Profit Analysis, Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The company had essentially flat operating income quarter over quarter. Net income was slightly higher mostly due to a lower tax rate. EPS was flat as the share count actually rose, due to vested awards from 2013, according to the company's press release.

There was not much change balance sheet wise this quarter, although it was odd that the company provided Q4 2016 results and this quarters results rather than Q2 2016. I imagine that these would not be comparable but I have not seen many companies do that.

Cash flow wise, it was a weaker quarter but there is little cause for concern. The company had a large decrease in operating cash flow due to negative working capital charges. The one thing that did change balance sheet wise was a large increase in accounts receivable, so I imagine that the acquired assets, especially those from Sears, came with many adjustments that hurt working capital like AR and deferred revenue.

SWK can likely improve this going forward as they are likely a better operator of the acquired Sears assets and can get better terms from suppliers, etc.

The company raised its full year GAAP EPS outlook from $7.95 to $8.15 to $8.05 to $8.25 per share.

This represents growth of 10-13% in eps year over year.

Most stocks experience a nice bump after raising guidnace nad beating estimates, but SWK took a dfiferent path in trading today.

SWK data by YCharts

The stock did recover a bit off its lows, but I think the chief reason for the reaction is that the stock ran a good 30 points from January until now.

SWK Price data by YCharts

Many stocks follow the pattern of running into the quarter as investor's expect things than pull back after the report unless the results are truly otherworldly.

SWK still trades a fair 17-18 times earnings. Not a bargain by any means, but in a low growth and high valuation environment it seems like a solid price to pay for a stock growing earnings at 10-13%.

Conclusion

A good quarter is a good quarter no matter how the stock reacts, especially as a large year to date move can set up small pullbacks in a predictable pattern.

Stanley, Black, & Decker continues its strong organic growth across multiple regions and segments, and it should continue to do well as it integrates and improves its new acquisitions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.