Visa: We Called $100

Let's take a look at how one of our largest holdings, Visa (V), is doing. Back in April we had written an analysis article breaking down Visa's Q2 2017 earnings report in the article: "Visa: Growth Reaffirmed."

Prior to that article, we had written another one analyzing Visa and its growth prospects: "Visa: Growth And Room To Run." In that article, we had stated that Visa would be a $100 stock by year end. After another strong Q3 earnings report, we see Visa fairly valued at $108/share.

Earnings

On July 20, 2017 Visa reported its Q3 2017 earnings in which the company reported both a top and bottom line beat. Revenue beat by $210 million, $4.57 billion vs. an expected $4.36 billion (+ 26% Y/Y). EPS of $0.86 also came in $0.05 higher than analysts expected.

Other key earnings highlights delivered by the SA News Editors include.

Fiscal Q3 payments volume of $1.9T was up 38% from a year ago. Cross-border volume growth up 11%, inclusive of Europe. Total processed transactions up 13%, inclusive of Europe.

17.8M shares bought back during quarter at an average price of $93.82 each. Another $5.5B of funds are available for share repurchase.

Full-year fiscal 2017 adjusted EPS growth now seen at about 20%.

Return of $2.1 billion of capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

Data from Visa's earnings call

Wide Moat Dominance

Visa's wide-moat dominance keeps picking up steam. The company continues to maintain its enormous competitive advantage over its competitors. According to data provided by "The Nilson Report," in 2016 Visa dominated 54% of the global purchase transactions (139 billion). The next largest competitor MasterCard (MA) only had a 26% chunk of the market, followed by Union Pay, American Express (AXP), JCB, and Discover (DFS).

When analyzing Europe alone, Visa, with the recent acquisition of Visa Europe, dominated 66% of the markets purchase volume in 2016. Once again the next closest competitor was MasterCard with 31% market share.

Valuation

So where does Visa go from here? Earlier in the year we were pounding the table on Visa saying that the stock was undervalued, however today is a different story. Visa has broken the $100 price target we had given it for 2017. We are increasing our fair value estimate on to around $108 based on a forward PE of 28 for 2018, improving operating margins (growing from 52% in 2017 to 56% by 2020), and 10-12% 5-year CAGR.

We still see significant value and price appreciation for shares of Visa looking five years down the line, however if you're focused on the short-term horizon Visa is not for you.

Since we firmly believe in technical analysis augmenting investing when paired with a strong fundamental approach, let's take a look at the chart.

Since the beginning of the year Visa has been in a strong bull rally since its stock price crossed over the 9-week moving average. It has remained in that bull rally for all of 2017 thus far. We expect that bull rally to lose steam soon.

If you are looking to go long Visa, watch the chart and wait for an entry when the stock trades near or below its 50-week moving average. An entry around the 50-week will put you in a much more favorable position if history holds true. Be patient, understand Visa is trading close to its fair value, and raise some cash on the sideline for whenever we see price consolidation give us a better entry point.

Click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top to read our future analysis. If you have any questions for us or would like us to cover a company, please comment below or message us directly. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.