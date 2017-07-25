Is Facebook Exaggerating Users And Is That A Threat To Its Valuation?

Despite growth and positive demand for ad products, its unique user figures appear exaggerated and its ARPU figures could face potential headwinds in the longer term.

The social network has come a long way since launching out of a Harvard dorm room in 2004. Thirteen years later, Facebook announced that it has surpassed 2 billion monthly active users (MAUs), while continuing to be one of the hottest stocks on the market. As Figure 1 shows, Facebook stock has exploded this year, with +41% year-to-date growth versus 18% for the Nasdaq and 10% for the S&P 500.

Fundamentally, its performance appears solid. As Figure 2 below shows, the company leads the FAAMG (Facebook, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (GOOG, GOOGL)) pack with impressive 86% gross margins, 45% operating margins, and a relatively attractive 21% return on equity (ROE). With market participants continuing to praise the company as an investment darling, the tech giant seems poised to steamroll into the $500 billion market cap club, which raises a critical question: Does Facebook face real emerging risks, or will the company continue to outperform in perpetuity?

To answer the above question, we will need to explore several avenues. I will break down Facebook's relative appeal by reviewing its fundamental performance relative to peers and then by exploring its drivers, such as the company's ability to maintain explosive advertising revenue growth via its supply of advertising solutions and the demand from advertisers for such solutions. We will also take a look at Facebook's ability to retain and grow its base of unique visitors and their engagement, which remains critical to its advertising growth. Finally, we will review whether the valuation is fair at its current price, given the risks the company faces going into 2H 2017 and beyond.

Its fundamentals appear solid - Facebook is practically printing money; valuations appear frothy

Few companies have the ability to churn 86% gross margins, and Facebook is the largest company of its size to do so. As Figure 2 below shows, fundamentals are phenomenal - the company spends most of its gross revenue on research and development, while maintaining 21% ROE, 49% revenue growth, and an attractive PEG ratio. By comparison, Apple has 38% gross margins and 5% revenue growth, though it maintains the highest ROE and the lowest forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of the group, at 35% and 18X, respectively.

Facebook’s valuation, however, appears a bit frothy (Figure 3). At 33X forward P/E, it is well above the S&P 500's forward P/E of 20X. Its price-to-sales ratio is 4X Apple's and 8X S&P 500's. This remains a critical watch point, and I will demonstrate why such a valuation could be unfair in a later section.

The other positives - Supply and demand, ARPU

On the supply side, Facebook continues to push out innovative advertising solutions that remain appealing to advertisers. For instance, the firm rolled out a range of offerings for ad video campaigns, which depend on how users consume videos (Figure 4). The company's ability to provide such innovative ad solutions that appeal to advertisers remains a positive for its growth.

Another near-term positive is Facebook’s advertising revenue per user growth (Figure 5); at 40% y/y growth, ARPU (using DAU) across its most important US and Canada region remains solid. The company has experienced explosive growth in other regions as well.

Under the hood - The trouble with Facebook's users and ARPU

While Facebook deserves praise for its ability to appeal to advertisers and grow ARPU, there are several signs that the company's active user methodology - as it is relevant to ARPU and earnings - is significantly exaggerated, if the intent is to market users as unique to advertisers and investors. This is a significant longer-term risk for its valuation.

The company acknowledges that 7% of its global MAUs (~140 million) are either "duplicate" accounts or "undesirable" accounts used for such purposes as registering pets, spamming, or other reasons against its terms. Facebook also discloses that the firm's "estimation of duplicate or false accounts may not accurately represent the actual number of such accounts". [emphasis my own]

In order to convert its ARPU numbers from all accounts - which could include "duplicate" or spam accounts - to "unique user" accounts, I used the 2017 US Census population estimates and Pew's annual Social Media Update for the US region and similar census estimates and figures for the Canadian region to "check" Facebook's methodology for US and Canada. My own numbers in Figure 6 suggest that US and Canada unique MAUs and DAUs are 198 million and 150 million, respectively, a difference of 15% and 17% from the company's active user figures in marketing materials and disclosures.

Why is that significant? While Facebook supplies its advertisers and companies with a plethora of data points to better understand ad spend, potential reach and conversions across audiences are at the center of its revenue model and how advertisers bid on ads. For instance, if a company creates a broad ad campaign in Manhattan, its potential reach and cost of campaign are estimated based on Facebook's disclosures of Manhattan's Facebook population, among other data points (Figure 7).

The potential reach figures were introduced only in December 2016, after the company uncovered several issues affecting its advertising metrics. Here is a part of Facebook's announcement:

To help advertisers get a better view of the number of people they can expect to reach with ads, this week we are updating how we calculate the numbers that appear in our estimated reach tool - found when creating an ad. When an advertiser begins creating a campaign, the tool provides them with an estimate of both the potential overall reach and the estimated daily reach of their ad campaign.

In May 2017, after a string of overcharging and metrics incidents, CBS also reported the following:

[Facebook] has been criticized repeatedly following a series of incidents in which it acknowledged problems with its ad metrics. Experts previously told CBS News that Facebook uses an opaque reporting structure that bars advertisers from independently verifying the impressions, ad reach, streaming reactions and other basic metrics the company reports.

If potential unique user reach is exaggerated by 15-17%, advertisers could be significantly overbidding for ad impressions relative to ad solutions found on other platforms. That becomes a critical risk when valuing the company's ARPU and longer-term earnings. How critical? To answer that, here are some important questions that need to be answered first:

Are Facebook's US and/or global unique user growth figures actually in decline? Is unique user engagement in decline? How much of the user growth and engagement are representative of undesirable account growth ?

figures actually in decline? Is unique user engagement in decline? How much of the user growth and engagement are representative of ? Are its CPM (cost per 1,000 impressions) and ARPU growth simply a function of advertisers overbidding on a possibly exaggerated potential reach?

The company does not break out its Messenger versus its News Feed app stats; does potential reach include Messenger, where Facebook does not feature advertisements?

Does Facebook deserve a 33X forward P/E and 16X price/sales if it relies on faulty ad methodologies to generate attractive revenue growth?

Because unique user growth and engagement are central to Facebook's valuation and the firm could be potentially exaggerating active users by its own admission, it's peculiar that it receives one of the highest forward multiples in the industry for a company of its size. If advertisers are indeed overbidding, and if forward ARPUs are adjusted meaningfully, the firm's advertising revenue and stock price could face significant headwinds; all else equal, its earnings per share growth and the multiple attributed to such growth would not be nearly what they are today, especially in the face of Facebook's subdued outlook and growing risks, which include the following:

Ad load has played a significant role in Facebook's impression growth over the past year. The company has guided that ad load will play a "less significant factor in driving revenue growth after mid-2017." Another statement on ad load in 1Q earnings call: "we'll see deceleration in ad revenue growth. And that's going to be particularly pronounced as we get into the second half of 2017 because ad load will be a less significant factor driving growth starting in the second half."

The company had guided that rising expenses will be a net negative on operating margins.

The negative outlook emerges as the firm faces growing risks, which include potential pressure on user growth and engagement, especially in the younger cohort, where Facebook faces competition from other explosive platforms like Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP).

Conclusion

Given the growing risks for the company, the lack of transparency surrounding the unique user growth that remains critical to its advertising model, and its subdued outlook, its current valuation deserves caution, especially as we enter a period where equity prices appear stretched. Though I believe revenues will likely increase meaningfully over the next twelve months (my estimates are ~34% y/y revenue growth) and the stock could linger at its current valuation in the near term, investors should factor in expense guidance (40-50%) and the above-mentioned risks into Facebook's longer-term valuation. I believe forward earnings should be valued closer to peers at ~23X-26X, which would place Facebook's valuation in the ~$108-122/share range of my twelve-month forward earnings estimate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. This article represents my views only and not the views of any organization that I am affiliated with. This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and shall not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement to buy or sell any security or private fund.