Tesla: The 'Ludicrous' Demand Growth Of Model S

Because of the high elasticity of demand for model S, most of the growth on deliveries and revenue can be explained by price declines while demand remained fairly constant.

The market capitalization of Tesla (TSLA) is divorced from any reasonable valuation based on standard methods. Its stock has been labelled a “bubble stock,” “cult stock” and a “story stock.” The growth narrative that underpins the increase in Tesla’s stock price is based in no small part on the high growth rate of cars delivered (“deliveries”) and revenue. This growth narrative attributes Tesla's stock price appreciation to the tremendous growth in demand for model S and model X (see for example, here, here, here).

I use microeconomic theory and data from Tesla’s SEC filings to show that most of the growth in model S deliveries since 2014 was not the consequence of an increase in demand, as many analysts had pointed out, but to a decline of model S price, while demand remained fairly constant in the period 2014-2016.

In economic terms, there is a fundamental difference between demand and the quantity demanded (i.e., deliveries). There is substantial evidence that the demand for model S, Tesla’s flagship product, has been largely unchanged over the period 2014-2016, despite tremendous growth in the quantity demanded (i.e., deliveries) and revenue. There are two reasons for this seemingly contradictory statement (for non-economists, at least). First, the demand for model S (or for any good) slopes downward; that is, as prices decline, the quantity demanded (deliveries) increases. For an explanation of the economic concept of demand see here.

Second, the demand for model S is highly elastic. This means that a reduction in the price would produce a disproportionately large increase in the quantity demanded (i.e., deliveries). See explanation of elasticity here. Because the percentage reduction in price causes a much larger percentage increase in deliveries, revenue will increase (Revenue = Price x Deliveries). The data suggests that most of the observed increase in model S deliveries and revenue can be attributed to price reductions without a noticeable increase in demand.

ECON 101- A Detour

Note: if your microeconomic concepts are sharp, skip this section; otherwise you may benefit from reading this.

The concept of demand:

The demand for model S is not a single number, rather it is a schedule of quantities demanded at given prices. From microeconomics, this is represented as a downward sloping curve or straight line as shown in figure 1. Each point on the demand curve (or line) represents a pair of price and quantities demanded over a certain period of time, say one quarter. The first law of demand states that as the price of a good declines, the quantity demanded increases, hence the demand slopes downward moving from left to right as shown in figure 1.

It is important to distinguish a movement along the demand curve from a shift of the whole demand schedule (i.e., an increase in demand). For example, when economists say that demand increased, they refer to a shift outward (or to the right) of the demand schedule as shown in figure 1 (B) on the right. Notice that at any price level, the quantity demanded is higher. For example, after the increase in demand, the quantity demanded at a price of $100 increased from 100 to 130 in figure 1(B) on the right.

On the other hand, figure 1 (A) on the left, illustrates a movement along the demand curve. As the price declines, the quantity demanded increases, holding the demand schedule constant.

I contend that the observed pattern of quarterly prices and deliveries of model S since late 2013/early 2014 strongly suggests that the growth in deliveries was, for the most part, a movement along the demand for model S caused by price reductions, while the demand schedule remained fairly unchanged during that period.

The concept of elasticity:

A demand is said to be elastic if, for example, a 10% decline in price produces a more than 10% increase in the quantity demanded. Using the example in figure 1(A) above, we can say that the demand is elastic because a 10% decline in price (from $100 to $90) produced a 30% increase in the quantity demanded (from 100 to 130 units per quarter). Furthermore, we can calculate the average elasticity of the demand between point A and B in figure 1(A). Using the formula of the arc elasticity of demand (more information here), this value comes to approximately -2.5 for the example in figure 1(A).

Revenue and elasticity:

There is an important connection between revenue and elasticity. Using the example from figure 1(A), a 10% price decline (from $100 to $90) will increase revenue maintaining demand constant! Some may ask, how is this possible? The answer is simple because the demand showed is elastic; a 10% price decline will increase quantity demanded by more than 10%. Revenue is just the price times the quantity (Revenue = P x Q); so, if P goes down 10% and Q goes up, say 30%, then revenue goes up (not down), while demand is constant as in figure 1(A).

The Declining Price of Model S

In my opinion, one important tool that Mr. Musk had used to keep the Tesla growth story alive has been to lower the price of model S to cause a large increase in deliveries and give the impression that demand is growing when in reality, has barely changed. A rough estimate of the price elasticity of demand for model S puts it at approximately negative 6. Therefore, only a 5% decline in price would produce a 30% increase in deliveries! This is of course without any increase (i.e., outward shift) in demand. Because the demand for model S is highly elastic, small price reductions cause large increases in revenue fueling the Tesla growth story.

While members of the Tesla fan base had denied for years that such discounts exist, these have been extensively documented by analysts and acknowledged by Mr. Musk himself. Discounts take different forms such as, various referral programs (here, here), discounts in showroom cars/loaners, outright discounts (here, here), and reduction of price in US dollars for European sales when the euro depreciated relative to the dollar.

Figure 2 shows the decline in the quarterly average price of model S through Q3-2016. The average price is calculated as the automotive revenue from model S sales divided by the quarterly deliveries of model S. Adjustments to the GAAP automotive revenue data were done to more fully reflect actual revenue from model S sales. Deferred revenue due to lease accounting was added to GAAP automotive revenue. Then regulatory and ZEV credit revenue were subtracted along with sales of powertrains, as shown in the formula:

Why do I stop at Q3-2016? Because after that, it became impossible to disaggregate the automotive revenue from model S and model X without the risk of significant errors. The introduction of model X in Q4-2015 added the complexity of needing to disaggregate the revenue from model S and X. This was, however, possible because in the quarterly shareholders’ letter, Tesla will release information of the relative price difference between models X and S for the quarter. After Q3-2016, information became more opaque, making this division of revenue impractical.

Is the Demand for Model S Elastic?

While a rigorous demand estimation would require complex econometric analysis and data that is not available to the public, the scattered plot of quarterly prices and deliveries in the period Q3-2013 through Q3-2016 provides a striking resemblance to a demand function. Figure 3 shows this plot along with the least squares fitted function. The least squares fit is quite good, with a R-squared of 0.746, meaning that the demand equation explains 75% of the variation in the underlying data. The equation of the fitted function represents the demand function where, “y” is the price, and “x” is the quarterly deliveries of model S. Using this equation, the point elasticity of demand for model S is estimated to be -6.02. This means that it is highly elastic, but reasonable, considering that it is a luxury good (for more information on how to calculate the point elasticity of demand see here).

The data labels in Figure 3 confirms that data points on the upper left side of the demand curve correspond to earlier quarters, while data points on the lower right side of the demand curve are from the more recent quarters.

Now, it is important to recognize that the demand function represented in figure 3 is subject to constant demand shocks that shifts it to the left or to the right. This is why some data points do not perfectly align with the fitted demand curve. In that sense, figure 3 can be viewed as the midpoint of that constantly shifting (back and forth) demand curve that remained, on average, constant during the period.

Conclusion: How to Grow – Ludicrous Mode

With a negative 6 value for the demand elasticity of model S, impressive revenue growth can be attained by just a moderate decline in the price of model S. For example, the average price of a model S in Q3-2016 was 5.6% lower than a year earlier. This modest price reduction, however, increased deliveries by 39% YoY. It also increased revenue from sales of model S by 30.8% YoY. This impressive growth rates occurred while the demand for model S was mostly unchanged, in my opinion. Therefore, the observed impressive increase in deliveries represented mostly a movement down the demand for model S as in the example of figure 1(A).

The ultimate test of an economic model is whether its predictions come close to explain real world data. Admittedly, the model of the demand for model S depicted in figure 3 is a rough approximation due to lack of data. Nevertheless, I used it along with its calculated elasticity (-6.02) to estimate year-on-year growth in deliveries and revenue. Then, I compared these with data calculated from Tesla’s SEC filings to see how close my economic model of demand comes to explaining real world data.

Table 1 below shows the results for selected quarters in the period under analysis. Each quarter is compared with a quarter a year earlier. The first row shows the calculated decline in the average price of model S as per the formula used to create figure 2. The second row shows the elasticity of demand for model S. The third row shows the prediction of the quarterly growth in deliveries relative to the quarter a year earlier, given the price decline and the elasticity from the rows above. The fourth row shows the actual change in deliveries from Tesla’s SEC filings. The predictions explain most of the observed variations in the table, which is reassuring.

The next row, shows the predicted increase in revenue, due to the observed price decline and the elasticity of model S demand. Comparing this with the row just below it, we can see that the predictions came close to the observed data, which again, confirms that the demand assumptions and the calculated elasticity are reasonable.

Note in table 1 how a small decline in model S prices ranging from 5% to 7% compared to a year earlier can produce a large increase in deliveries and revenue. These increases are approximately 40% to 30%, on average, compared to the prior year, without an increase (a shift) in the demand for model S.

The Tesla growth story is ludicrous because it is not based on any appreciable growth in demand for model S in my opinion. If demand were increasing, observed prices will increase or will remain constant in the presence of improved productive efficiency that lowers the average cost per vehicle. I could not find any evidence of these.

Final Comment

During the first half of 2017, quarterly deliveries of model S appeared to have ceased to grow. It is entirely possible that an actual decline of the demand for model S may have already started or will occur in the near future. That means an entire shift of the demand curve to the left. In this case, further price reductions may not increase deliveries or revenue. To increase demand, a newer version of the model S would need to be introduced, or new features valued by consumers would need to be added.

