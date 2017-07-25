How Low Volatility Is Hurting Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs (GS) recently reported its second quarter earnings. The earnings were solid, beating on both the top line as well as the bottom line expectations. However, it was not good enough for the market. Goldman Stock is down almost 4% since the earnings came out. Shares of Goldman Sachs have heavily underperformed this year. Goldman stock is down by over 10% YTD. In comparison shares of Citigroup (C) and Morgan Stanley (MS) have returned over 10% YTD, in line with the S&P 500.

First, let's have a look at Goldman Sachs' earnings. The Wall Street giant reported a revenue of $7.89 billion, against expectations of $7.52 billion. On the bottom line, the company delivered an even more impressive beat. EPS came in at $3.95 compared to expectations of $3.39, a beat of 16.5% and higher than EPS of $3.72 in the comparable year-ago quarter. Most of the segments delivered strong results. Investment-banking revenue came in at $1.73 billion, better than the $1.59 billion expected by analysts. The bank's investment and lending operation jumped 42 percent YoY to $1.58 billion.

Trading disappointed once again

However, the news was not so good at its trading desk. Total trading revenue, fell 17 percent YoY for the three-month period, to $3.05 billion, missing analysts estimate of $3.13 billion. The FICC (fixed-income, currencies and commodities) segment was the worst hit with net revenues coming in at $1.16 billion, down 40% from the comparable quarter. This was the lowest quarterly revenue since 2008. This was partly offset by the equities desk which saw revenue grow by 8 percent to $1.89 billion. Investors pay a very close attention to the company's trading segment, as it is one of the biggest revenue segment for the Wall Street giant, contributing around 40% revenues in 2016 and over 38% revenue in the current quarter.

Lack of volatility is hurting trading revenues

The lack of volatility is hurting the trading business. CBOE's Volatility index, VIX, has been trending lower through out this year. The VIX, known as the market's "fear gauge", fell to 9.3 on Friday, its lowest since Dec. 27, 1993, when the VIX hit a low of 8.89. The VIX closed below 10 on Friday for a seventh-straight day, a record. VIX tracks the 'bets' of options traders on whether the S&P 500 index will rise or fall. S&P 500 index has been inching steadily higher and traders do not see any correction in the near future. This apparent "lack of fear" of any volatility is hurting Goldman's trading revenue. The sleepy market meant a lower number of trades, leading to lower trading revenue. Corporate-bond trading volume on Wall Street dropped 13 percent in the second quarter to $1.14 trillion compared with the first quarter. The lack of volatility is leaving the trading staff at banks with too little work to do. Traders are spending more time playing on their Nintendo or swiping through profiles on Tinder.

The trading environment has been challenging for a while now, especially in the FICC segment. FICC revenues are falling across Wall Street, however, Goldman is experiencing a much larger drop than its rivals. It has been the worst first half trading result during Lloyd Blankfein's reign. Revenue from trading stocks and bonds in the first six months of 2017 tumbled 10 percent, dropping to the lowest level since before Blankfein took over the reins of the company in 2006 from Hank Paulson.

Commodities, which are the company's bread and butter, reported its worst ever quarter. The sector has been in a multi-year slump. Predictions of crude oil and copper rebounding strongly have not come true. Goldman’s own strategists were forced, in a June research note, to admit defeat, questioning how they could have gotten the market “so wrong”.

Goldman's rivals have acknowledged the declining potential of the trading business and have been shifting their resources to other areas. Morgan Stanley has been downsizing its trading unit. The staff size of its trading unit is currently three-quarters of what it was at the end of 2015. More importantly, this downsizing has not hurt its trading business. The company reported a better revenue from fixed income segment for the second consecutive quarter in Q2. On the other hand, Goldman executives are doubling down on the trading business.

Goldman Sachs needs to take a look at its trading segment and decide the amount of resources it wants to commit to this business. The lack of volatility doesn't bode well for the trading segment. Goldman Sachs stock is not a good buy right now. Investors must wait for an improvement in the trading environment or change in regulations like the Volcker Rule.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Kumar Abhishek, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.