The Inflation Trade Is Still Ongoing

Since the election of President Trump in November 2016 the stock market has advanced about 18%. That is a nice advance in eight months. The inflation trade has done even better. The inflation trade as measured in inflation assets such as industrial metals has risen about 24% over the same period of time.

One way to take advantage of this trading opportunity is to buy the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME). This ETF had a nice run after the election in November 2016. From the election in November to mid-February 2017 XME advanced about 35%. Since that time XME has pulled back some and consolidated its gains over the last three or four months. It is this pullback that offers investors and traders an opportunity.

On a technical basis there are some reasons to believe that XME is about to continue its advance. Chart 1 below shows that the 10 week moving average and the 40 week moving average are both heading higher. The stock price is breaking above its consolidation over the last few months. At the same time weekly RSI is breaking out as well. Lastly, the weekly moving average convergence divergence indicator just gave a bullish crossover signal. Each of those technical setups are bullish.

Chart 1 – XME 2 Year Weekly Chart

On a fundamental basis a couple of reasons to support the resumption of the inflation trade are as follows. The economy is still growing. The GDPNow forecast from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta is showing the economy to grow 2.5% in second quarter. The OECD is forecasting the economy to continue to grow in the second half of 2017 and into 2018. The Conference Board is forecasting modest growth in the economy of about 2% for the rest of 2017. Additionally, the US dollar has been heading lower. A lower dollar generally equates to higher oil prices and higher commodity prices since commodities are priced in dollars.

There is one reason to be cautious with this opportunity. I discussed the fact that the two moving averages are heading higher which indicates that XME is bullish. However, the two moving averages are not in what I call bullish alignment. In my monthly series of how I manage my retirement assets I talk of the importance of moving averages being in bullish alignment. This is a reason to be cautious of the trade and perhaps wait until the two moving averages are in bullish alignment before having a full position in the trade.

