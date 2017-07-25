Cliffs: Majors' Production Reports Point To Upside

In my previous article on Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) I stated the following regarding the recent dynamics of iron ore prices: “As always on the iron ore market, the big question is if Vale (VALE), BHP (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO) are able to maintain supply discipline in light of upside in iron ore prices. My view is that they will not enter another full-blown market share war. We are already into the second-quarter earnings season, so we will soon see production reports from major iron ore miners and will be able to evaluate whether they are ramping up production or not”.

Production reports from majors are already out, so it’s high time to evaluate their impact on iron ore prices and Cliffs’ perspectives. I believe that the news is favorable and should provide additional support for the company’s shares.

Vale

Vale reported that it produced 91.8 million tons of iron ore in 2Q17. This is 5.8% higher than in 2Q16 and 6.6% higher compared to 1Q17. Nevertheless, the company stated that full-year iron ore production in 2017 will be within the lower end of the previous 360 million – 380 million tons guidance range. The reason for this is the company’s ongoing strategy to maximize margins. Vale also reiterated its long-term base case production target of 400 million tons of iron ore per year.

Worst fears did not materialize. Vale ramps up S11D while reducing production from other mines. The massive S11D project has been one of the main hopes of iron ore bears. In case Vale did not cut production from other mines and ramped up S11D irresponsibly, the negative impact on the iron ore market would have been enormous. However, it looks like Vale have learned lessons from the previous iron ore slump and is not ready to sacrifice iron ore price in self-destructive battle for market share.

BHP

BHP reported production of 60 million tons in 2Q17. This is 8% higher than in 2Q16 and 12% higher compared to 1Q17. Guidance for FY2018 was increased to 239 million – 243 million tons from 231 million tons in FY2017. At the mid-point of the new guidance, BHP expects to increase production by about 4%.

In my view, BHP is running out of steam with production increases. The company now has other things to focus on, like the involvement of the activist fund Elliott Management or hot debate about the future of its major potash project. Shareholders have learned the lessons of overspending on iron ore production growth and the management is under pressure to deliver real results instead of volume growth numbers.

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto reported 2Q17 production of 79.8 million tons, down 6% from 2Q16 and up 1% from 1Q17. Shipments were even lower at 77.7 million tons, impacted by accelerated rail track maintenance. Rio Tinto stated that further rail maintenance will continue in the second half of this year. The company’s shipments guidance for 2017 is 330 million tons, down from the previous guidance of 330 million – 340 million tons.

“Accelerated rail track maintenance” that affects Rio Tinto’s shipments is a sure sign that the company understands that the iron ore market does not need additional tons now. With just a few major players in the market, iron ore prices depend heavily on these companies’ ability to keep their ambitions at bay and act responsibly. In my view, the industry has learned the tough lessons of overproduction years and another self-imposed catastrophe is unlikely.

Iron ore prices

Source: cmegroup.com

Iron ore prices are currently correcting after the rapid rally. In my view, recent data shows that iron ore might be able to stay above $60. Iron ore majors will not flood the market with excessive ore in the second half of this year as was shown above. China looks strong despite many bearish calls on the country. IMF has just released its world economic outlook update where it revised China’s growth projections to the upside. Key supply/demand catalysts look positive for iron ore and, in my view, another major drop in iron ore prices is unlikely.

Impact on Cliffs

Iron ore price dynamics impact both the trading of Cliffs’ shares and the company’s bottom line. In my view, the market is paying excessive attention to the price of iron ore when valuing Cliffs, but as long as this is the case, traders and investors alike will have to monitor iron ore prices closely. I believe that results of Cliffs’ U.S. segment will be good enough to bring upside from current levels, so even a stabilization of iron ore prices should be good enough for the stock. Boring trading without catchy news headlines will turn the market’s attention to real growth drivers of the company – the pricing in the U.S. segment and an upcoming investment in the HBI (hot-briquetted iron) plant.

As for the impact on Cliffs’ bottom line, the company needs realized prices above $40 to securely stay in the positive cash flow territory (don’t forget that Cliffs exports come at a discount to IODEX prices). At realized prices of about $50 per ton, Cliffs should be able to get roughly 40 million per quarter from its Australian segment.

Bottom line

I continue to expect that Cliffs’ stock will not be able to breach the $8.30 level before the earnings report is released. However, I believe that the report will be a significant catalyst as the market will see the improvement in U.S. pricing, which will likely lead to more upside for the company’s shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.