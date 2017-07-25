Qualcomm Should Pay More For NXP Semiconductors - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/24/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, July 24.

Bullish Calls

Marriott International (NYSE:MAR): Cramer likes the stock because of the combination they made.

Kellogg (NYSE:K): Kellogg is almost like a bond as it yields 3% and has a strong balance sheet, but the group has no growth. The yield is safe.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI): Cramer's trust is urging investors not to tender a bid for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) as they should pay more because they are in a tussle with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Xerox (NYSE:XRX): "It did catch an upgrade today that I thought was pretty cogent, so I would hold on to it for a little bit. I don't think that there's great momentum there."

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS): The stock is not done going up. Stay long.

Bearish Calls

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA): When it comes to used car play, CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is the stock to buy. Carvana doesn't make money.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK): "I don't know, man. The long knives are out for those guys. I say do not buy. Now they've got lawyers suing them everywhere. I'm staying away."

