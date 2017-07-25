Farmland Partners Inc. Is Poised For Long-Term Growth

Investors today are always looking for different ways to hedge their investments against looming risk of another market downturn. The main idea is to move into bonds and commodities such as gold. There are several options that investors often overlook. One of my favorites is alternative or unique investments that simultaneously protect your portfolio while adding modest growth. In this regard, the company that I have been doing in-depth research about is Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI).

FPI is a real estate company that specializes in acquiring farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. It then uses the real estate to grow primary crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, FPI owns approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. The company also provides loans to third-party farmers and is taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. Federal Income Tax purposes. It is important to note that FPI is not directly involved in farming. It leases the farmland to other farmers. FPI has not had a great return over the last several years.

Total Return 1-Month 3-Month 6-Month YTD 1-Year 3-Year FPI -6.81% -18.82% -17.61% -17.61% -16.52% -7.33% REIT - Diversified 1.64% 2.27% 7.93% 7.93% 6.27% S&P 500 .62% 3.09% 9.34% 9.34% 17.90% 9.61%

(Data provided by Morningstar)

After looking at these returns, the question becomes: Why invest in a company that has significantly underperformed its benchmarks?

There are several reasons why FPI should be in your portfolio.

Fundamentals

The company has seen increasingly better fundamentals year over year. Net Income has seen robust growth since FPI's IPO in 2014.

Year 2016 2015 2014 Net Income $6,000 $1,689 $(671) % Change 255% 351%

(Data from 10-K, $ in thousands)

It is also very geographically diverse. The 142,223 acres is broken down into 5 regions: the Corn Belt, Delta + South, High Plains, Southeast, and West Coast. This diversifies the risk that FPI faces.

From the table, investors can see the high growth that the company is currently seeing and will continue to see in the short term. From this net income, the revenue comes mainly from two sources of farming: primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton, and specialty crops, including blueberries, vegetables, citrus, nuts, and edible beans. This is important, because it further diversifies the company. Management has designed this ratio of revenue for the purpose of diversification.

"We believe our portfolio gives investors exposure to the increasing global food demand trend in the face of growing scarcity of high quality farmland and will reflect the approximate breakdown of U.S. agricultural output between primary crops and animal protein (whose production relies principally on primary crops as feed), on one hand, and specialty crops, on the other."

To diversify even further, FPI has annual and permanent crops. Annual crops are those that are planted every year, whereas permanent ones - such as trees, bushes, and vines - bear crops over multiple years. Exposure to both of these offers even more diversification benefits to the company and vastly different end markets, and they have uncorrelated pricing.

FPI's business model involves leasing the farmland it owns to tenant farmers. It then makes money on the rent. The company requires at least 50% (often 100%) of the annual rent due prior to spring planting. This drastically reduces credit risk exposure and exposure to normal farming risks that the tenants might endure. Under these leases, tenants either pay or reimburse the company for almost all of the operating expenses, including maintenance, water usage, insurance, as well as seed, fertilizer, labor and fuel.

How FPI will continue to make money is through short-term leases. This allows the company to increase the rates to match the change in market rates. With this farmland, FPI is able to pursue non-farming leases as well. This could involve leases for solar power installations and other opportunities.

A breakdown of cash revenue per acre is provided in its 10-K:

2016 2015 $224 per acre $215 per acre 4.19%

This is very important because it shows the company’s business plan is both working and becoming more efficient. Its revenue grew 255% from 2015 to 2016, and during this time it was able to increase the average annual rent per acre. This shows investors that FPI is becoming more efficient with its business model.

Other revenue has also increased for the company from 2015 to 2016. This is due to crop sales and the FPI Loan Program. Under the FPI Loan Program, $0.2 million was earned on interest and amortization of net loan fees. As of December 31, 2016, there were mortgage notes receivables totaling $2.8 million. (Revenue/Mortgage Notes Receivables) provides an idea of how well the company is returning on its loans. With this data, FPI is returning 7.14% on its mortgage notes. This is after only a year of loans, and there is substantial opportunity for FPI in the future with this loan program.

A very common metric that is used to measures REIT is FFO (or adjusted FFO). This metric measures the cash flow generated from operational activity. Some analysts use FFO instead of EPS when evaluating REITs. This is because in some instances it better measures performance when cost accounting methods might inaccurately misrepresent a REIT's performance. As an example, GAAP requires companies to depreciate a company's property investments over time, when in reality these investments increase in value. Farmland Partners has seen a 172% increase in adjusted FFO from 2015 to 2016.

Year

2015

2016 FFO $4,100,000 $11,000,000

From this, we can then find the FFO per share. FPI had a weighted average of 13.2 million outstanding shares. This gives an FFO per share of .833 for 2016. Investors also use an FFO multiple to value REITs. For April 2017, the Price/FFO average for the industry was 18.0. Using this as a multiple, we come up with a valuation of $14.99

Multiple FFO Price Upside 18.0 .833 14.99 64%

This multiple is very high so I also decided to look at using the industry long-term average of 16.50.

Multiple FFO Price Upside 16.50 .833 13.75 51%

Opportunities

Opportunities are plentiful for FPI. Close to 87% of farms in the United States were owned by families in 2012. This fragmentation and shift in the farming dynamic is beneficial for the company. FPI has seen a shift in the industry - more farmers are wishing to sell some of their property, while simultaneously leasing it back. This provides great opportunities for expansion.

Being a REIT has also provided FPI with beneficial opportunities for investors. By using OP units in exchange for land instead of making cash transactions, this allows sellers to take an equity claim in the company, and in certain circumstances, is a tax-deferred exchange. This is beneficial in the company's property acquisition strategy. In addition, FPI is invested in properties that relate to farming, such as grain storage facilities, grain elevators, feed lots, and even processing plants.

Growth

In 2017 alone, at the time of its 10-K, FPI has already closed on 9,000 acres and expected to close on 6,200 acres by the first half of 2017. Those acres exclude the closing of the AFCO merger, which resulted in acquiring 21 permanent and row crop farms in February 2017. Growth is primarily driven by the supply and demand of food. Given the long-term growth trends in global population and GDP per capita, investors can expect to see increased prices for primary crops over time.

"According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization ('UN FAO'), these factors are expected to require more than one billion additional tons of global annual grain production by 2050, a 45.5% increase from 2005-2007 levels and more than two times the 475 million tons of grain produced in the United States in 2014."

Why Invest

There are several reasons why I believe FPI is a great investment that not only hedges your portfolio against the market but still offers a solid return. It is currently paying a 5.90% dividend. The company also has a 3-year dividend growth rate of 117.39%. While expecting FPI to maintain this high growth rate is unreasonable, it is reasonable to still expect continuous solid dividend growth.

Dividend $0.51 $0.51 $0.51 $0.51 $0.51 $0.51 WACC 3.71% 3.71% 3.71% 3.71% 3.71% 3.71% Growth Rate 0.50% 1.00% 1.50% 2.00% 2.50% 3.00% Value $15.89 $18.82 $23.08 $29.82 $42.15 $71.83 Upside 70.29% 101.71% 147.34% 219.66% 351.76% 669.89%

There are several assumptions to this valuation. First, the WACC is 3.71%. Second, the growth rate. With the very robust growth rate, I decided to use a more reasonable growth rate instead of the company's 3-year growth rate of 117.39%. When I decided to do this, I chose to test value per share at different levels of growth rates. From this we can see that even with a dividend growth rate of only 0.50%, the company is still severely undervalued. This valuation is very conservative and does not implement the years of continued high growth that FPI investors should expect in the short term with the dividend.

Another reason for using this conservative approach is due to the company's high payout ratio. This is simply not sustainable long term, and the growth rate will ultimately slow drastically while the payout ratio drops. By using these conservative growth rates when estimating the value of FPI, it shows a more realistic conclusion than using its current growth rate.

Another valuation I used to value FPI was DCF. Instead of using FCF, I have chosen to use EPS due to the fact that it is a more consistent metric, and research has shown it better reflect intrinsic value more often than FCF does. There are again several assumptions that must be considered when using DCF in order for it to be reliable.

We are using the current EPS of .14 with a growth rate of 37.74%. This is based on the average of 3-, 4- and 5-year historical EPS growth rates. Given the aggressive acquisition strategy and the current opportunities in the market, I foresee sustained growth at this rate in the near future. The WACC used is the same as in the previous valuation model - 3.71%. The terminal growth rate is 2%. The high growth period will last 4 years.

Year 1 2 3 4 Terminal EPS $.19 $.27 $.37 $.50 $30.06 Discount EPS $.19 $.25 $.33 $.44 $25.98 Value Per Share $27.18 Upside 191.63%

This valuation is very similar to our original DDM valuations. In order to test the reliability of DCF, it is important to test the sensitivity of the valuation with different growth rates and WACC.

In the table below, I altered the WACC to see the effect it would have on the company's valuation:

WACC 4% 4.5% 5.0% 5.5% 6.0% 6.5% Value $23.16 $18.41 $15.25 $12.99 11.30 $9.99 Upside/Downside 148.45% 97.55% 63.64% 39.43% 21.28% 7.17%

As you can see, the valuation has upside for another 3.0%. This is very reassuring, given the chance of error to know that there is still upside even with a higher WACC. I also investigated the sensitivity of the valuation to changes in the growth rate.

Growth Rate 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% Value $21.63 $18.54 $15.79 $13.36 $11.22 9.35 Upside/Downside 132.12% 98.89% 69.37% 43.30% 20.37% .34%

From this sensitivity analysis, investors can see the potential upside even with a much lower WACC. For the last analysis, I will look at how the upside is affected when changing both the WACC and growth rate.

Growth Rate 30.00% 25.00% 20.00% 15.00% WACC 5.50 5.00% 4.50% 4.00% Value $10.38 $10.44 $10.73 $11.40 Upside/Downside 11.33% 12.05% 15.16% 22.31%

Looking at this table, there are several conclusions that can be drawn. First, WACC has a much larger impact on the valuation. That is why it was important to consider a higher WACC than originally assumed. If the WACC is more reliable than the growth rate (I believe it is in this analysis), then the valuation will hold up much better. This previous table shows the worst-case scenarios. In each of those scenarios, the growth rate is decreased by one interval and the WACC is increased by one increment. (WACC Increment = .50%, Growth Rate Increment = 5.00%). Even with this variable manipulation, there is still great upside in FPI.

Market Correlation

One of the main considerations for investing in FPI is its low correlation to the market. FPI has a beta of .20. When you run a correlation of the S&P 500 daily returns and FPI daily returns, you find a negative correlation of (.38). The implications of this are that FPI is a stock that can protect your portfolio against a market downturn. Compare this to gold, which has a correlation to the S&P 500 ranging from 0 to (.89). This is why when the market has a downturn, investors flee to gold as a way to protect and earn a return during the downturn. FPI negative correlation and beta<0 are very similar to gold.

However, there is one thing that sets FPI apart, and that is its dividend. At a nearly 6.00% dividend yield, it is far more attractive of a hedge than gold. Even while the market continues to climb, you are still making returns in the form of dividends.

Conclusion

There is a lot to conclude in this analysis. First, the registration as a REIT has special tax implications that investors must take into consideration and is a strategic move by FPI. The business environment has ample opportunities for the company to continue its aggressive growth strategy that has seen even an increase of 4% revenue per acre over the last year, combined with 225% growth in revenue. The 4% growth in revenue per acre helps show that the overall revenue growth is not simply from acquisitions. Diversification of the company's revenue stream also provides great protection that will act as a hedge in your portfolio. The negative correlation to the market, combined with the high dividend yield, provide a return that also serves to protect your wealth. The two valuation models, DDM and DCF, both yielded substantial upside for investors. There is significant upside to FPI, and this stock is worth having in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FPI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.