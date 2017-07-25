Gold Weekly: Just An Illusion

I continue to see friendlier macro forces toward gold in the weeks ahead, inducing me to maintain my positive view on gold and my long GLD position.

But ETF investors took further profit last week, fooled by the seeming riskless environment. But this is just an illusion.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Gold in a nutshell

Gold is stable at the start of the week of fairly low trading volumes, reflecting a lack of conviction from traders to take a decisive view on gold ahead of the Fed’s meeting on July 26. Last week, gold strengthened by 2.1% amid a broad-based rally across the precious metals with the exception of palladium. This was driven by a weaker dollar and lower US real rates on increased US political uncertainty, as we will discuss later.

I expect volatility in the gold market to increase this week, with the Fed’s message likely to have a meaningful impact on gold prices. So far, momentum is positive, with prices above their 20 DMA, which suggests that the market expects the Fed to maintain the slightly dovish tone adopted by Fed Chair Yellen during her testimony on July 12 and 13. So if the Fed deviates from this reassuring posture, gold may be under threat. Yet, this is not my base case scenario.

As I discuss later, I maintain my positive view on gold and my long position in GLD.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted their net long positioning for the first time in six weeks over the reporting period (July 11-18) while spot gold prices appreciated by 2.1%

The net long fund position - at 81.97 tonnes as of July 18 – increased 16.13 tonnes or 25% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven mainly by long accumulation (+9.66 contracts) and further reinforced by short-covering (-6.47 tonnes).

The net long fund position in gold is down 40.97 tonnes or 33% in the year to date, while gold prices are up roughly 9% over the same period.

My view

The improvement in gold's spec positioning over the reporting period is not a surprise considering the much friendlier macro forces, namely the drop in the dollar against most currencies and the fall in US real rates, on the back of the slightly more dovish than expected testimony by Fed Chair Yellen before the Congress (July 12 and 13), poor inflation data in the USA (released July 14), and increased US political uncertainty.

Because gold’s speculative positioning remains too light judging by historical standards, with the net spec length at just 11% of its record (from 9% in the preceding period) and close to its historical low of -45.15 tonnes (reached in 2015), there is plenty of room for a rebuilding of net long positioning in gold.

Investment positioning

ETF investors sold about 15 tonnes of gold last week (Friday 14-21), which corresponds to a decline of approximately 1% in total gold ETF holdings that we track.

ETF investors are net sellers of 46 tonnes so far in July, which represents the largest outflow since the start of the year.

In the year to date, ETF investors remain net buyers of 102 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of ~5% in gold ETF holdings), principally thanks to hefty inflows of 94 tonnes in February.

As of July 21, gold ETF holdings totalled 2,052 tonnes, according to FastMarkets’ estimates.

My view

Although macro forces toward the precious metals complex were supportive of gold, ETF investors preferred to take advantage of the recent strength in prices to cut some long exposure to gold, perhaps because the current environment give the illusion that the risk-on mood is too strong to end as such us, risk assets should be preferred. This is clearly evidenced by the speed at which the “buy on the dips” trade emerges following a macro event shock, as the chart below shows.

Yet, I believe that this current market mind-set is a mistake because investors overlook the impact of the “gradual” normalisation of monetary policy across major central banks on financial conditions. The end of this “easy money” period is likely to prompt investors to reprice more conservatively the level of risk of their portfolios. As a result, the investor interest for safe-havens, which has been hitherto poor, may come back with a vengeance.

But I contend that this scenario may take time to materialise, principally because as Bank of America market strategist Hartnett put it beautifully, greed tends to take longer to kill than fear.

Trading strategy

I am long GLD, a position that I implemented on June 5, expecting a bullish breakout pattern to materialise, as can been seen in my tweet.

But looking at my monthly chart, it is clear that the bullish breakout pattern that I expected has failed to materialise in a tangible manner.

Gold – Monthly chart

Yet, I maintain my long GLD position because 1)my bullish hypothesis was characterized by a stop loss at $1,180 per oz for gold (or $112 per share for GLD), the technical picture has improved of late (giving me more conviction to stay in the long side), and my analysis of the key macro parameters for gold, i.e. the dollar and US real rates, seems to be correct for now.

Although I recognize that the “short dollar” trade has become over crowded of late, as can be seen in the speculative positioning in the DXY, I think that the ongoing political uncertainty in the USA is unlikely to diminish soon, which should thereby push the dollar and US real rates still lower.

Given the excessively stretched positioning in gold in a context of deep complacency across the markets, I continue to see a strong potential for gold prices over the coming months.

GLD – Weekly chart

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

