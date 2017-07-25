Tableau Needs To Move Beyond Data Visualization

Tableau (NYSE:DATA) has grown at a fast pace over the years. It is one of those very few startups where everything, from technology to sales, marketing and management, just came together to create a very successful company.

Tableau Has Executed Exceptionally Well Over the Years

(Source: Company Filings, Author Calculations)

Ever since its founding, Tableau has stayed true to its vision of "helping people see and understand data". It has successfully commercialized technology developed at Stanford University to reduce the complexity and inflexibility of traditional business intelligence applications. Ultimately, the company is hoping its products will be as ubiquitous and deep-rooted as spreadsheets in organizations across the globe. That singular purpose has helped Tableau build a successful business intelligence product that would focus on data visualization.

When many companies have used acquisitions to buy growth and diversity, Tableau has focused on organic growth and has only made a couple of small acquisitions to bolster its core visualization product. But, there is mounting evidence that the road ahead may be more difficult for tableau in the years to come.

The potential roadblocks are:

Microsoft

The turnaround at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been impressive. The company has refocused its efforts on winning in the cloud, and that has borne fruit. Given Microsoft's single-minded focus on its Azure Cloud, it wants to have as many customers and as many applications as possible on its cloud. One such application is its Power BI. Power BI is the interactive Data Visualization Business Intelligence tool. Power BI Pro is priced at $9.99 per user per month. Tableau will find it extremely hard to match such low prices. Microsoft can bring more workloads to its Azure Cloud by using low prices for Power BI and undercut Tableau in data visualization.

Other Rejuvenated Legacy Software Vendors

Tableau led a revolution in business intelligence by making visual-based data exploration a standard for data analysis. Business intelligence applications from companies such as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), IBM and SAP were slow to respond to the visual-based data exploration and were quickly left behind in the marketplace. But, machine learning is beginning to have an impact on business intelligence. This could lead to more automated and intelligent report generation that may not rely on user action but would understand the user's context and intention and have reports ready.

In this new automated world, data is central to everything and visualization takes a backseat. The ability to quickly analyze and learn from hundreds of data sources is the key to business success in the future. In this industry shift, companies like IBM and SAP may have the edge. IBM has acquired companies like Truven Health Analytics, Weather.com, and Merge Healthcare that put data and machine learning at the center.

Analytics, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence platforms are built on data. These platforms need to acquire access to data and make it easy to ingest it. The data needs to be clearly tagged, annotated, stored and be searchable. There needs to be proper security and governance around the data. Algorithms then use the vast amounts of data to produce valuable insights.

So, companies like SAP, Oracle, and IBM, which have decades of experience in gathering and managing data, may have the edge over players such as Tableau when it comes to the next generation of business intelligence.

Too Much Competition

There seems to be a vast number of both large and small companies trying to win in the business intelligence and analytics space. Start-ups like Zoomdata (private) and Domo (private) and other private companies such as Qlik Technologies (acquired by Thoma Bravo) all are vying for market share in this space. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is looking to garner some market share with its QuickSight product. Now that the traditional software companies like Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, and IBM are rejuvenating their respective business intelligence products, the competition is likely to intensify for Tableau.

A Vast Number of Competitors in The Business Intelligence and Analytics Space

(Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms - February 2017, Hubspot.net)

Tableau's single-minded focus on data visualization and acquiring market share is admirable. But, the company may have to bulk up its capabilities in machine learning, enhance its data gathering and storage abilities, and strengthen its data security and governance capabilities to stay relevant. It may need to be aggressive on acquisitions to achieve this transformation. In short, Tableau may have to move beyond its focus on data visualization.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.