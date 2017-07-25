This Is Ground Control To Exchange Income, Your Equity Is Crashing

A couple weeks ago, I wrote a piece in regards to Exchange Income (OTC:EIFZF), and it was the most divisive piece I've ever written. Shorts like Marc Cohodes played (at least some of) their hand, and now Exchange has had a chance to fire back, pushing up the release of its quarterly report. Now that the dust has settled, and we can begin to absorb exactly where Exchange is headed, I figured now's the time to check in on how Exchange is doing.

Considering Exchange's spotty safety record and questionable management, I found it fitting to use David Bowie's "Space Oddity" as inspiration for my title.

Is it really growth-capex?

This is the crux of the issue. Are Exchange Income and its management mislabelling inventory as growth capex to hide red ink? All numbers below are in Canadian dollars. EIF is Canadian and hence reports in Canadian dollars.

Notice how in Exchange's report it uses the term "less maintenance capital expenditures" not "less capex" when deriving FCF? The wording of those two statements makes all the difference in the world. Exchange Income breaks up what it considers to be necessary costs in maintaining its business (repairs, fuel, maintenance etc.) as "maintenance capital," which it applies when calculating its FCF and dividend coverage. Exchange does not include growth capital in these calculations, which is typical for airlines. The issue arises because Exchange does not appear to be following industry norms in its accounting. Let's discuss below...

When we move down to page 10 in the quarterly report, we see where the issue arises.

Notice what I highlighted in that shot. EIF spent $2.96 in capex for the first half of 2017 it does not include in its above numbers and ignores it when it derives its payout ratio.

This seems to be a pattern for Exchange. Exchange spent $5.11/share on capex in 2015. Contrast that with $5.67 in FCF. Add in $1.815 in dividends and it's easy to know it is underwater. I'm sure you're thinking, "what's wrong with that, look at the stock and dividend, they're doing something excellent with that growth capex..." Think again...

Marc's digging

Whether this shortfall is catastrophic depends on if you believe what management calls "growth capex." Exchange says these are necessary investments in growing the company's FCF. That seems... flaky. Exchange Income's aircraft parting business, Regional 1, books its inventory as PP&E. Even EIF's CEO acknowledges that what the company books as PP&E in its financial statements is inventory. Here's Mike Pyle (CEO of EIF) calling what it currently labels as PP&E as inventory.

As already mentioned, Regional One is taking an opportunistic approach with its inventory. Its aircraft are either sold, leased or stripped for parts, depending on the customer sales opportunity that generates the maximum return.

The problem is, you can't call inventory a PP&E expense when you're selling the majority of the planes and parts, not leasing them. Marc nails it:

In short, EIF's hiding a lot of unsaleable inventory under PP&E. It also gives the illusion it is more profitable than it is (it is hiding the costs of generating income as "growth capex"). Instead of writing down assets, it can simply pump its book value. It's a win-win for EIF. I have reached out to Exchange Income via email asking it to explain its decision to label inventory as PP&E, and will update the article if and when the company responds.

This isn't the industry norm, either. AerCap (AER), a similar company to Regional 1, correctly labels its purchases as inventory and not PP&E, as it intends to sell the equipment, as does Exchange Income...

No matter what you think of Exchange's accounting practices, it is no question it has been running negative FCF for a very long time. How did Exchange cover this negative cash flow? It issues A LOT of equity... See below.

Valeant with a dividend

EIF data by YCharts

Exchange Income had $127 million in negative FCF in 2016 after the smoke cleared (adding in "growth capex"). As some sort of "incredible coincidence," Exchange did an offering for $98 million in common stock in December 2016 ($42.45/share) and a $60-million offering of debentures in May 2016. The converts will be equity eventually, so let's just say the company issued $160 million in stock. It'll be interesting to see how EIF plans on continuing its dividend payments and growth model without being able to tap equity markets at attractive valuations. I look forward to seeing how this unfolds in the coming quarters.

More questionable jockeys

In my last EIF article, I discussed the weak management team and the possible undisclosed related party transactions. Marc's unearthed even more questionable c-suite behavior. Doron Marom, CEO of Regional 1 (the aforementioned aircraft parting business), is paid a $1 million salary to manage the company. On page 13 of maydayeif's recent report, Marc has shown Marom considers his employment at EIF secondary to his real estate investing. He said he spends "a couple hours a day" on Regional 1.

Maydayeif has also noted that Doron's girlfriend's brother (who works for Regional 1), owns a Regional 1 competitor. The company noted the competitor is registered at one of Doron's properties.

Exchange Income's rationalisation

In the interest of seeing both sides of the story, I've reached out to Exchange Income to explain its accounting practices. I received this response from an Exchange Income CFA. I asked about Exchange's labelling of inventory and how it compares to the industry standard. I will post it whole cloth in the interest of transparency:

Feel free to give me a call to discuss if you want. In response to your question below, the following is an excerpt from our Q2 MD&A that speaks to the fact that inventory is not Growth CAPEX. If Regional One were to buy an aircraft without any leasable green time and it was going to be sold for its parts, then that purchase would be accounted for as an increase to inventory and not to capital assets. If it is accounted for an increase to inventory when purchased, then it doesn’t get reflected as a capital expenditure on the cash flow statement, therefore it wouldn’t be part of capital asset additions and couldn’t be a Maintenance or Growth CAPEX. Per Page 10 of MD&A: Purchases of capital assets are classified as either maintenance capital expenditures or growth capital expenditures. This classification is based on the nature of the asset purchased and the cash flows that the expenditure will generate. If the new asset will generate new cash flows, the expenditure is classified as a growth capital expenditure. If the new asset serves to maintain existing cash flow streams, such as in the case of the replacement of an existing asset, it is classified as a maintenance capital expenditure. When calculating the payout ratio, maintenance capital expenditures are taken into account to ensure that our payout ratio reflects the necessary replacement of capital assets to maintain our revenue streams. Growth capital expenditures are investments which, similar to acquisitions, will generate future returns for the Corporation and are therefore not reflected in the payout ratio. The process for Regional One is conceptually similar but mechanically different and therefore is discussed further below. Regional One’s purchases of operating aircraft within its lease portfolio are capital expenditures. Aircraft that are leased to third parties are being consumed over time, therefore reinvestment is necessary in order to maintain the ability to generate future cash flows at existing levels. This depletion of the remaining green time of these aircraft is represented by depreciation. The assets in the lease portfolio are depreciated as single units and are included within aircraft frames and aircraft engines in our disclosures. Capital expenditures are split between maintenance and growth based on depreciation. An amount equal to Regional One’s depreciation is included in the Corporation’s consolidated maintenance capital expenditures. Only capital expenditures in excess of depreciation are classified as growth capital expenditures. If there were no purchases of capital assets during the period by Regional One, maintenance capital expenditures would still be equal to depreciation recorded on its leased assets and growth capital expenditures would be negative, representing the depletion of future earning potential. The aggregate of maintenance and growth capital expenditures always equals the actual cash spent on capital assets during the period. This ensures that our payout ratio reflects the necessary replacement of Regional One’s leased assets. Purchases of inventory are not reflected in either growth or maintenance capital expenditures. Aircraft purchased for part out or resale are recorded as inventory and are not capital expenditures. If a decision is made to take an aircraft out of the lease portfolio and either sell it or part it out, the net book value is transferred from capital assets to inventory. For Regional One, capital assets on the balance sheet include operating aircraft and engines that are either on lease or are available for lease. Individual parts are recorded within inventory and capital assets that become scheduled for part out have been transferred to inventory as at the balance sheet date.

It'll be really easy to figure out who's right in the coming quarters

Considering Exchange's equity and debt issuance train has derailed (if it issues more of either now it'll look terrible), it shouldn't be buying anything else, as it needs to grow organically. If you don't see the "growth capex" trend significantly down, you'll know Marc and myself are right on this. I cannot figure out a way in which the company can cover its dividend without non-organic funding. Exchange Income continues a long history of questionably managed airline stocks, it'd be wise for investors to take a step back and watch if Exchange takes a "hard landing" once it can't source external funding.

