Earnings Watch: Starbucks Set To Impress On Weaker Dollar

Starbucks has been flat for a while, but with new initiatives and the dollar's weakness, it can begin to turn things around

Last time we touched on Starbucks (SBUX), we warned about how the strong US dollar was to impact the results of international companies like Starbucks. Emerging markets, especially China, have become a large part of Starbucks’ revenue story, and thus the exchange rate often threw a curveball at investors. When Starbucks receives money from customers abroad, in a foreign currency, it converts the revenue back to US dollars, and the exchange rate can affect subsequent profitability.



Today, we are looking at how the dollar has come a long way over the last six months, and the story could not be any different.



FX Tailwinds





In 2017, the USD has fallen precipitously throughout, falling to yearly lows just this past week. Morgan Stanley recently reported that every “1% fall in the dollar represents about ½ percentage point of extra forward earnings per share growth. So as the dollar has fallen this year, it should support forward EPS estimates, including the back half of 2017 and stretching into 2018.”



In Starbucks’ latest earnings report, it pointed to “one point of negative impact from foreign currency translation” and importantly it forecasted “an increased negative net impact from foreign exchange for the year, with revenue growth expected to be negatively by about 1% and earnings per share negatively impacted by 1 point to 2 points.”

We expect this forecast to end up being off-the-mark, with the dollar’s weakness acting now as a tailwind to Starbucks’ earnings. Especially in the Eurozone, where the Euro has shown strength against the dollar this year, Starbucks is set to outperform.



Starbucks Efforts Jump Start Sales Growth



After a miss on revenue, and reporting in-line EPS last quarter, Starbucks has essentially been flat. However, management had some bright points to discuss, including accelerating comparable same store sales, which in retail is a key metric for growth.



“Accelerating comps and strong positive trends in our two largest markets (US and China) sets up the narrative for FY 2017 as being the year of two halves. We’re quite confident that we’ve turned the corner on US comps, and that given the strength we are seeing in our US business going into the second half and the beverage, food and digital innovation we will be rolling out over the next two quarters, that we will deliver our mid-single digit comp target for the full year, despite the soft start in the first half.”



It appears that management is confident that Mobile Pay will be a “powerful driver of comp, revenue, and attach…” and the company has undertaken strategies that ‘alone enabled quantifiable increases in both March and April…” This is an encouraging sign if they continue in the most recent quarter, and certainly investors will be keen to hear more about how these actions are progressing.



Starbucks can begin impressing investors with this earnings report, shedding light on any evidence that comparable store sales are in fact accelerating.



Another aspect of Starbucks’s attempts at goosing sales growth is the “Mercado” experience in Chicago stores, “as an opportunity to provide our customers with a fresh, healthy and delivcious lunch menu…and ultimately help us achieve our long-term goal of 1 points to 2 points of US comp growth from fod once deployed across a significant portion of the Starbucks platform.” We would like to see what other markets Mercado will be rolled out in and hope to see some solid results from this strategy.



Momentum



We also like to look at how the stock’s moving averages are acting in relation to one another to get a good idea on where the stock might be headed. As we look at the 50-day compared to the 100-day, we see a bullish crossover last occurring when the stock was roughly at $60, but there was no follow through, and the 50-day looks poised to cross below the 100-day, usually a bearish indicator.







Depending on the earnings, this bearish follow-through could occur sooner rather than later, and there may be a better time to enter a log position in the future based on this analysis. Any idea what we can expect?

Estimize Forecasts

Estimize, a crowd-sourced earnings estimate community, has had an interesting history of projects compared to an average of Wall Street analyst projections. Over the last several quarters, and unlike its superior accuracy on other names, Estimize has had a middling history on Starbucks' earnings. Let's take a look at how accurate Wall Street analysts and Estimize have come over the last few quarters:

Conclusion



We are hopeful the foreign exchange phenomenon that will be impacting many earnings this season will benefit Starbucks positively. With the new catalysts for same sales growth, Starbucks can impress the Street with some follow through on getting comparable sales growth higher, from ticket to transactions. We have no position, but on a sell-off we may be interesting in beginning one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBUX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.