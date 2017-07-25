Is Teranga Gold Still A Solid Growth Stock?

Teranga is still a takeover target in my view, although I think a takeover may not happen for a few years.

Teranga Gold: Why It's Still a Solid Growth Stock

(Note: This is the TSX listing above as the U.S. chart for Teranga on YCharts did not factor in a recent share consolidation)

Teranga Gold (OTCPK:TGCDF) hasn't had the smoothest year so far, as shares have declined approximately 29% year to date, underperforming the VanEck gold miners index (GDX). This underperformance has occurred despite relatively positive financial results in Q1, solid drill results at its Sabodala mine, and two new gold discoveries at the Golden Hill property in Burkina Faso near its newly acquired Banfora project. The sell-off could partially be due to the rebalance in Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXJ). Teranga was reportedly one of the hardest hit miners, with its GDXJ existing position cut by 1.7 million shares (check out this article for more information).

I won't speculate much here on the GDXJ rebalancing, or the company's 1:5 share consolidation (as this does not affect the company's value). Instead, I'm providing an update here as Teranga recently reported its Q2 production results and confirmed that a new feasibility study will be released at Banfora in August. I believe Teranga is undervalued here with positive catalysts ahead, so I think this could be a solid buying opportunity. I don't think much has changed with my investment thesis.

For those unfamiliar with the company, Teranga operates the Sabodala gold mine and mill in Senegal. Sabodala has been in operation since 2009. The company's strategy is to increase long-term sustainable free cash flow by increasing its reserves, production and expanding margins, with a particular focus in West Africa.

Last week, Teranga said that Q2 gold production at Sabodala came in at 57,557 ounces at its Sabodala gold mine in Senegal, bringing its first-half total to 114,460 ounces of gold. This puts the company on track to achieve its 2017 production guidance range, of between 205,000 to 225,000 ounces of gold. The company also said its cash balance was approximately $80 million as of June 30, 2017, which was down $14 million from the prior quarter due to income taxes (this is normal, however, as income taxes are paid annually in arrears, as the company explained).

As for the Banfora project in Burkina Faso, the company's CEO Richard Young made the following comment:

"At present, the process flowsheet, resource modeling, operating and capital costs are meeting the expectations envisaged when management initially reviewed the Banfora project prior to our decision to acquire Gryphon Minerals. As a result, the board has sufficient comfort with the project to approve the investment of an additional $10 million towards further advancement of construction readiness activities, such as improvements to local site infrastructure and commencement of front-end engineering designs, prior to completion of the feasibility study and in advance of a full construction decision, both of which are expected next month."

Sabodala was Teranga's sole asset until it agreed to acquire Gryphon Minerals and its 90% owned Banfora gold project back in June of 2016. The deal cost Teranga just $17.30 per gold ounce acquired.

According to a feasibility study last updated in 2015, the mine will produce 73,800 ounces of gold over an initial 8.6 year mine life; all-in sustaining costs will average $839 for the life of the mine, with reasonable upfront capital costs total $85 million. But this feasibility study only includes part of Banfora's reserves; Gryphon contains a total of 3.7 million ounces of gold in all resource categories (resources inclusive of reserves). At a purchase price of $63 million, I thought this was a great deal for Teranga last year, and I still feel that way.

The company is going to be releasing the updated feasibility study next month and it will include drilling that Teranga has completed since last year, including high-grade results from October 2016. Investors can also look forward to continued drilling at the nearby Golden Hill property, where initial drilling returned promising results, which included 14 meters of 2.85 g/t and 13 meters of 1.56 g/t gold. The company is joint-ventured with Boss Resources at Golden Hill and is earning into an 80% interest.

Teranga has committed to spend $4 million on exploration at Banfora in 2017, $4 million at the Golden Hill property, and $500,000 at the Gourma property. Construction will begin at Banfora in 2018, with first gold pour is estimated in 2019. This will likely transform Teranga into a multi-mine, West African-focused gold producer and could result in a re-rating of shares.

Drill results at the Niakafiri deposit outside the Sabodala mine are also really promising as it could boost production and extend the mine life at Sabodala. The current resource base at the deposit is 600,000 ounces of measured and indicated resources, which is inclusive of the 314,000 ounces of proven and probable reserves. This deposit is located less than 5km from the Sabodala mill and the focus is on extending mineralization along trend and to depth. Drill results reported in April included:

4.18 g/t gold over 23 meters, including 6.52 g/t gold over 12 meters.

2.99 g/t gold over 33 meters including 4.23 g/t gold over 17 meters.

2.41 g/t gold over 29 meters including 6.51 g/t gold over 6 meters.

3.19 g/t gold over 21 meters.

According to Teranga's COO, this could result in the re-sequencing of Niakafiri in the current mine plan at Sabodala, extending the life of open pit mining. You'll see below that past 2020, including Niakafiri in the mine plan could boost production to 2029.

(Credit: Teranga Gold presentation)

Perhaps most important for investors, Teranga shares look really undervalued here.

As of the last corporate presentation posted last month, company estimates that shares trade at an EV/2017 EBITDA ratio of 2.5X - much lower than peers Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF), which trades at 5.7X, Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF), which trades at 6.8X, and B2Gold (BTG), which trades at 15.6X. Teranga's EV/2P Reserves is $89 an ounce, which is even lower than recently beat-down gold producer Asanko Gold (AKG), which trades at $102 an ounce. (This data is sourced from BMO GoldPages report published on May 29, 2017. However, Teranga's stock trades very close to where it was back then, so the valuations here are still accurate.)

According to my own estimates, the EV/EBITDA figure looks reasonable. With approximately $100 million in estimated EBITDA this year (based on Q1 results and expected quarterly results in Q2, Q3 and Q4) and an enterprise value of approximately $300 million (market cap minus net cash position), Teranga is trading at around 3X 2017 EV/EBITDA. That's not much more than the ratio given in the company's presentation.

Eventually, I see Teranga as a strong takeover target, although I don't expect a takeover to happen until its second gold mine is up and running. Once Teranga is a multi-mine producer, it will likely be producing over 300,000 ounces of gold at AISC below $900 per ounce. That would make it an attractive M&A candidate for a company like Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), IAMGOLD (IAG), or Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF), which all have operations in Burkina Faso.

Teranga's Q2 2017 financial results will be released on July 28, 2017, and I am expecting a solid quarter from the company given the strong production results in Q2. Subscribers will get early access to my earnings analysis and my plan on buying shares following earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGCDF, EDVMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.