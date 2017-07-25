Best And Worst Performing Stocks On Earnings

Below is a list of the 20 stocks that have gone up the most on their earnings reaction days so far this season. We also include a list of the 20 worst performers.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been the top performer so far this earnings season with a one-day gain of 20.1% (on 7/20/17). Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) ranks second with a gain of 13.54%, followed by Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO), Datawatch (NASDAQ:DWCH), and Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG). Other notables on the list of winners include Capital One (NYSE:COF), NVR, Monro Muffler (NASDAQ:MNRO), and E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) has been the biggest loser this earnings season with a one-day drop of 25.93%. Just behind TTS is MarineMax (NYSE:HZO), which fell 24.56% on 7/20 after it missed EPS estimates, missed revenue estimates, and guided lower. VOXX, Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), and MSC Industrial (NYSE:MSM) round out the list of the top five losers.



