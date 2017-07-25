Why 'Dunkirk's' Success Means Much More To AT&T Than Investors May Think

"Dunkirk" puts Warner Bros. in a position to potentially win the summer and then carry that success into the fall, which many wouldn't have thought possible just months ago.

Between "Dunkirk" and "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros. has shown shareholders it can once again be stable and successful, despite the early costly season misfire that was "King Arthur."

Warner Bros. used a series of out-of-the-box techniques to shore up the success of “Dunkirk," and it's a nice reminder of what the studio can accomplish.

The movie's success is a big deal in its own right, but more importantly for investors, it shows how the traditional model can still work.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk was the big winner at the box office over the weekend, pulling in over $50 million in earnings along with stellar reviews. That alone should be music to the ears of AT&T (NYSE:T) investors, who have a newfound interest in the success of Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX) over the last year. However, while Dunkirk's big debut is a big deal, investors should look a level deeper to see the real accomplishment that took place, as it has long-term effects.

Success is fleeting - as investors, we all know that. Having a number one hit film is great, but in Hollywood it's is all about "what's next?" For Warner Bros., this hasn't always been a great topic of conversation. While the studio has had some big blockbusters, it has also had some even bigger misfires that scared shareholders of its potential new parent company, AT&T.

Investors had the hope that when the DC extended universe kicked in, Superman, Batman and all their friends would save the day and stabilize the studio's slate. As those familiar with the industry (and my columns) will tell you, that didn't happen outright. As a result, it sent a chill through the air with analysts and investors.

Still, for as badly as Warner Bros. and DC botched the debut of their comic franchise, the studio has proven in the past it can pull off a number of shrewd campaigns that have turned question marks into award-caliber contenders. For example, when Mad Max: Fury Road hit theaters, nobody had it as a Best Picture nominee. The same goes for Nolan's previous hit, Inception, which rode a wave of positive word of mouth to one of the coveted Oscar slots.

Dunkirk falls somewhere in between those films and Alfonso Cuarón's Gravity. It's one of those movies that should be in the awards equation because of the pedigree of its creative team, but people weren't initially sure if the execution would resonate with Oscar voters. We know that for every Inception there is an Interstellar, just like for every Gravity there is a Children of Men. Visionary directors like Cuarón and Nolan don’t always hit the mark with everyone.

With Dunkirk, Warner Bros. went big. Summer movie big.

As we know, that doesn't always work, even for your traditional blockbusters that are made just for the purpose of being popcorn films. Launching Dunkirk in late July was a risk, but Nolan's Inception bowed at in the same spot and he felt it was a good luck charm. Warner Bros. took the right approach here by making this an "event" film, and even more importantly, it focused on the event itself and not the cast.

The goal was to make Dunkirk something big and special and go as far away as possible from the small, limited runs that usually accompany Oscar-bait films. Then there were the social integrations and specialized VR content designed to further immerse audiences in this world pre-launch.

Altogether, it was a highly choreographed and specialized campaign that culminated with an extended trailer only able to be seen in theaters. At a time where many studios are looking at ways to survive in a streaming landscape, Warner Bros. embraced what made the theatrical experience so special in the first place.

And that's not even mentioning the emphasis of the studio shooting the movie on 70 mm film and the allure of that with theatergoers. Warner Bros. basically doubled down on the traditional model and it paid off.

My point in all this is that for movies like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Jupiter Ascending that were forced onto audiences, this is a studio that still knows how to hit the home run. As investors, we get lost in the spreadsheets and bottom line financials that come from the box office returns, and because of that, it is so easy to lose track of which studios are actually capable of succeeding.

I've written my fair share of criticism about Warner's questionable decision making over the years, but I'm also fully ready to credit the company when it pulls off a campaign like Dunkirk. In fact, what investors shouldn't overlook is that when the summer season is over, Warner Bros. will likely be one of the big winners - and that's despite King Arthur and the equally ill-received The House.

Even with one massive flop and one utter disappointment, the success of Wonder Woman and Dunkirk will put the studio in a huge position of power with regard to future earnings. When all is screened and totaled, it is very likely Wonder Woman will be the highest-grossing film of the summer. That should not be lost on investors, as for all the trouble Warner Bros. and DC went through with previous launches, to unseat Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 as the top season earner is a big win.

The studio shepherded both of these films through rocky paths to achieve success, and it is that kind of ability that makes Warner Bros. just as valuable as its TV sibling, HBO. Remember, the reason for this merger was all about giving AT&T more content. HBO was a never a concern - it was always whether the theatrical component of the pair could re-capture its earlier magic.

Now investors should begin to be able to exhale, as the future also looks bright. Next up for the studio is the sequel to Annabelle and then the reboot of It, followed by the new Lego film. To me, the next time we should really have concerns about Warner's lineup is in the late fall, when Blade Runner 2049, Geostorm and Justice League hit. And I'm not saying those films will flop, but just that none fall in the "sure thing" category - and it's that category that gets analysts nervous.

Yet, a Dunkirk-like success calms those nerves and really sets the table for investors to climb back on board. Having a big hit is a great, but for investors, proving that you have the ability to mold more films into big hits is what's vital to the success of any studio. In Hollywood it's all about optics, and the optics at Warner Bros. right now just got a lot clearer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.