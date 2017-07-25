Wall Street Breakfast: Heavy Hitters Due To Report Earnings

Economy

European bourses are broadly higher off strength in the financial sector, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index up 0.5% . U.K.'s FTSE +0.9% , Germany's DAX +0.7 and France's CAC +1.1% are all in positive territory. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei turned 0.1% lower , while South Korea's Kospi peeled off 0.5%. Stocks also retreated in China and India. U.S. stock futures are flat in early trading.

Oil patch news: The Trump administration is reported to be considering slapping sanctions on Venezuela that will include a ban on importing crude oil from the nation. The move is seen as benefiting Canadian oil producers. The U.S. imported 673K barrels of oil per day from Venezuela last month. Traders are also factoring in indications from yesterday's OPEC meeting of oil production cuts from Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. Meanwhile, the cartel's blame for why prices have remained so low is slowly shifting from U.S. shale production toward its own members, and whether they're holding the line on agreed-to production limits. WTI crude oil futures +0.43% to $46.54/bbl at last check. Brent crude +0.43% to $48.81/bbl.

The White House said it supports a package of House security spending Bills. "If H.R. 3219 were presented to the president in its current form, his advisors would recommend that he sign the bill into law," reads the WH statement. The package of bills includes $1.6B for President Trump’s border wall proposal, along with military appropriations and civilian infrastructure funding. Though the House is expected to clear the bill, it's unclear if it will reach a vote in the Senate before the August recess.

The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting on interest rate policy today, but unlike last time, expectations are that a new short-term rate hike isn't on the agenda. Instead investors are looking for language that could clue them into future increases, as well as any inkling to when the Fed will start paring its bond holdings. The dollar, meanwhile, is hovering a bit over a 13-month low.

A mysterious renewable energy development project in Durand, Michigan is beginning to draw notice due to its immense size. Documents filed by the city indicate that the 24M square-foot facility called Project Tim would be "the greenest facility of its kind anywhere in the world." Building costs are estimated at $4.5B to $5.5B. A meeting last week in Durand was light on detail other than the project is classified as renewable energy and will involve the radical reduction of carbon emissions.

A survey of German business confidence rose unexpectedly in July to set a record high. The Ifo Business Climate Index blazed in at 116.0 to top the 114.9 mark anticipated by economists. "Sentiment among German businesses is euphoric," according to Ifo chief Clemens Fuest.