The Case Of The Disappearing Diversification

So that was a response to some posts I wrote earlier this month about the rather violent reaction we saw in CTAs (and to a lesser extent risk parity) following the mini tantrum in rates occasioned by a procession of hawkishness in Sintra, Portugal, starting on June 27.

Here's some context for the CTA and risk parity unwind:

The reason that matters is because those are largely systematic strats. So the potential exists for them to mechanically deleverage on a spike in volatility. Mechanical unwinds are not good for non-mechanical (i.e., human) investors as the selling becomes to a certain extent indiscriminate. Obviously that can exacerbate already bad situations and it's also likely that because carbon-based traders are now more aware with regard to the potential for programmatic strats to deleverage, they will try and get out ahead of it for fear of getting caught in the mechanical downdraft. As one bank put it earlier this year, the real risk may not be systematic selling, but rather the fear of systematic selling.

Ok, getting back to the rather amusing reader feedback excerpted above, my goal certainly wasn't to make people "so scared." Rather, the goal was simply to make readers aware of the fact that when the trend reverses on the trend followers (CTAs) and when volatility spikes on volatility-sensitive strats (risk parity), they may be forced to get out, and the rapid rise in developed market rates that began on June 27 represented a rather abrupt reversal of the trend in yields - even if it didn't catalyze excessive rates volatility.

Key to all of this is the extent to which equities can stomach a rates tantrum. Or, put differently: what is the threshold beyond which rising yields are not seen as a positive sign of reflation, but rather as a sign of a policy mistake and thus a risk-off trigger?

I've been over this before, but it's obviously more important now than ever what with all the talk about when and how DM central banks are going to normalize.

The post-Sintra experience pretty clearly caused central banks to rethink things. Yellen came out dovish on Capitol Hill and Draghi was ostensibly dovish at the ECB meeting last week, although the FX market wasn't buying what he was selling.

Seen in that light, the lackluster US CPI print and last week's disappointing June inflation data out of the UK were probably met with something of a sigh of relief in the central bank inner sanctum.

In a separate e-mail, another reader asked for a more clear set of charts with regard to the stock-bond return correlation mentioned above. I did a pretty exhaustive post on this over at HR called "'Things Are Starting To Reverse': Goldman Warns On 'Shock' Risk," and while I really like that piece, the Goldman charts are admittedly hard to decipher if you're not used to looking at this issue.

Ok, so here are 21-session correlations between, in order, the S&P (SPY) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), and European stocks (FEZ) and 10Y German bund futs:

See the quick spike into positive territory on the right-hand side in both charts?

Yeah, so that's the post-Sintra rates tantrum effect.

You can think of that as "tantrum risk" as described above, but the more straightforward way to conceptualize it is equities losing their ability to diversify against a selloff in bonds.

That gets us back to what I said above. Namely that it doesn't take much in terms of a spike in DM rates for equities to get spooked.

It is, as the title suggests, "the case of the disappearing diversification."

