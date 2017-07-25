Stocks As A Safe Haven: The Newest Normal

Markets are confused

In a recent article, Do not believe the hype- Draghi is going nowhere, I highlighted the reality of the Eurozone's recovery and the risks that are still present in the Eurozone and other sovereign economies.

The current market trends have left traders and investors bemused but it must be understood that these are no ordinary times. Central banks are currently co-ordinating the largest monetary experiment in history; doubling their balance sheets since 2011 and buying $1.5tn in 2017 in order to stimulate a false recovery and we are now seeing a decoupling or test of some well-known theories:

Rates up/Stocks down:

Central Banks are currently trying to spook investors in what seems like a co-ordinated attempt to appear mildly hawkish. This is likely being done to take the steam out of stock markets, however traders are calling the nervous policy-makers bluff.

We are in a situation now where traders understand the reasons for low and negative rate sovereign bond yields and are losing more and more faith with every $500bn of monthly asset purchases. The bond markets are also seeing less liquidity due to the one-sided market, which is also the reason for the slump in fixed income trading at the desks of the large banks, and the lack of a bid raises the risk of a price shock.

Higher rates have now been telegraphed and any tapering of these huge QE programs will likely rattle markets so bonds will be no safe haven. Much is talked about the 1929 stock crash, yet large fortunes were also lost in bonds, which were largely owned by retail investors. This time the bonds are owned by pension funds and banks which could bring real problems for the financial sector.

Gold as a safe haven:

At present, gold and silver are lagging the safe haven trend due to the yield still being found in other assets and the lack of real negative catalyst. Many gold bulls bemoan the manipulation of prices yet it is naive to assume that prices can be manipulated over the long-term. When the time is right for gold and silver, demand will trample over any daily price-fixing. Demand on a global scale is simply not there from the big money yet and there will be little warning when it comes. Some of the retail money that would buy gold and silver is also being diverted into alternative currencies such as Bitcoin which have exploded higher this year, so precious metals are not ready yet.

The newest normal

In what has been termed, "The most hated bull market in history", many investors fail to accept the continual rise in the stock indices to record highs. The bellweather stocks of the Dow and S&P are leading the charge as smart money leaves China and Europe, which ultimately sees a "follow the leader" effect in other exchanges, but don't fooled: The U.S. is still the best, and only, market capable of absorbing these large inflows.

Big money does not want to move to bonds and therefore it is being parked in stocks. Central bank purchases, combined with a hunt for yield by under-performing pension funds are only fuelling the rally further as shorts throw in the towel.

When we talk about stocks as a new safe haven we have to remove the idea of all stocks. Key stocks and themes will benefit from inflows whilst others will lag or tumble. At present, too many investors are stuck in the see-saw mentality and expect a broad market index crash, which is not coming.

Let's look at the case of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as an example. Apple currently trades at a P/E ratio of 18x earnings, whilst the company continues to grow earnings steadily.

The current P/E ratio for Apple doesn't suggest an exaggerated valuation and what many investors fail to understand is that Apple's financial position and large cash hoard leaves the company in a more financially sound position than many sovereign states at present. This can be said of many stocks in the Dow and the S&P 500.

On the yield side Apple currently has a dividend yield of 1.68%, whilst energy bellweather, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) returns an initial 3.8%. Why would an investor want to accept a 10yr Eurobond at 0.5% with all the inherent risks? It's clear that the ECB has been buying the bulk of the 0% market and there would likely be limited interest when the stimulus is removed.

Despite the recent rhetoric Central banks have no real desire, or ability, to raise rates and taper their QE programs quickly because they are well aware that it has fuelled the current economic recovery. It's time to stop analysing the words of central bankers and study their actions. This run of asset purchases into 2017 highlights a desperate attempt to lower rates and delay the inevitable mark-to-market for some sectors.

The newest normal will only be temporary but it is very real.

Where to position your portfolio

It is hard to see how capital markets could absorb a multi-trillion taper. This increases the risk of a rate shock or recession. China, emerging markets and the Eurozone would all be at risk of capital flight, whilst commodity-producing nations have also struggled, so the U.S. would become a safe haven for investment and this would also bring a U.S. dollar rally (NYSEARCA:UUP).

With that trend in mind, a strong U.S. dollar would allow the opportunity to pick up dollar-earning stocks and foreign assets at reduced prices, whilst foreign capital would push up the value of U.S. stocks; big-name corporations with strong balance sheets, dividends and consistent growth business models. Gold and silver would rise, especially against non-U.S. currencies so healthy gold producers should recover from their lows.

Another key element of this trend would be that financials suffer. U.S. financials may fare better than their European counterparts based on lower levels of sovereign holdings, but the inter-connectedness of the financial world brings contagion risks. Housing and construction stocks would be risky and the bailout of Canadian lender, Home Capital Group (OTCPK:HMCBF), may have been an early warning for real estate investors- especially in Canada, where its housing market escaped the 2008-09 crisis.

Conclusion

Overall, it is a good time to take advantage of higher valuations and lighten the weighting in your portfolio of technology and growth stocks, financial stocks, and real estate. The second half of 2017 brings risks for Europe in the German elections, whilst the U.S. still has the debt ceiling to take care of. Moving further ahead into 2018 it would be risky to take central bank comments at face value and assume that they have the multi-trillion taper under control. Cash, defensive stocks and some gold or silver may be a strong-performing strategy over the next 12 months.

