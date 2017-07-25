Buyer's Remorse Part II: The Pakistani Coup D'Etat

PCM executives state that employees have had great difficulty managing ongoing operations and that the company has lost business and key employees, including the head of the Ovex Microsoft team.

The email also states Bob Din has done this before; readers will recall Din previously sold En Pointe to an Indian company whose stock collapsed shortly before its initial service agreement with Din expired.

According to an email from a former Ovex employee, Bob Din's plan is to "leave PCM with no Human Resources or experts" and to "take over the company again."

New court filings detail allegations of a conspiracy orchestrated by Bob Din, Ovex and Zones to raid PCM of its Pakistani office and divert its business to Zones' Pakistani operation.

Introduction

In Buyer’s Remorse Part I, we learned that PCM, Inc. (NYSE: PCMI) is embroiled in a series of lawsuits with Collab9 (the former owner of En Pointe Technologies) and its founder Attiazaz “Bob” Din. The lawsuits provided a sobering look of En Pointe’s financials and revealed the company’s previously undisclosed Pakistani partner, Ovex Technologies.

According to PCM, Ovex employees represent a substantial portion of En Pointe’s overall workforce. PCM also states that Ovex is the de facto custodian of the customer, financial and operational data required to run the business on a day-to-day basis. When we left off, Bob Din was allegedly exercising his control over Ovex to obstruct PCM’s access to the data used to operate the business.

With the Ovex contract set to expire on June 30th, we argued that PCM was at risk of losing the source of its cost savings and earnings growth. It turns out that cost savings are the least of PCM’s worries and the issues surfacing were just the tip of iceberg.

On June 1st, 2017, PCM filed a series of updates to the Yunus lawsuit (see Part I) that detail allegations of a much broader conspiracy orchestrated by Bob Din and Zones, Inc. to raid Ovex employees and divert En Pointe’s trade secrets to Zones' newly formed Pakistani operation, Zones PK. As told thru the declarations of PCM executives, En Pointe has already lost access to critical data used to service customers and numerous key employees, including the head of Ovex' Microsoft team. PCM also alleges it has lost business to Zones as a direct result of the stolen trade secrets.

We believe the evidence presented by PCM describes a coup in which Bob Din is attempting to take back the very business he sold. Supporting our opinion is an email from a former Ovex employee to PCM management stating “their plans are to leave Ovex / PCM with no human resources and experts and by doing so they will take over the company again… they did the same a couple times earlier as well so they will use the same modus operandi.”

Readers will recall from Part I that Din previously sold the En Pointe business to a publicly traded Indian company named Allied Digital. Prior to the expiration of its master service agreement with Din, revenues tanked and so did Allied Digital’s stock. We believe the new allegations greatly increase the risk that the financial outcome of the PCM/En Pointe deal will mirror that of Allied Digital.

To make matters worse, Ovex has filed suit against En Pointe in the Islamabad High Court. Despite En Pointe’s assertion that it terminated its contract with Ovex, the Pakistani court suspended the termination until a further hearing. Furthermore, court documents state the Din family is politically powerful in Pakistan. With a substation portion of its workforce located in Pakistan, we think PCM may have little control over En Pointe’s fate. If the allegations are true, this may be the genius of Din’s deal.

We believe the situation will be disastrous to PCM earnings. With PCM executives admitting to operational difficulties and impaired customer service, the tail of an international coup d’état should make easy fodder for competitors looking to take advantage of the situation. Coupled with increased expenses from a new Pakistani office, lawsuits and new UK operation, we think PCM’s earnings estimate will come down significantly. We estimate 2017 GAAP EPS of approximately $1.00 per share. Given the heightened risk and what we consider to be material disclosure issues, we think PCM deserves to trade at a below market multiple. Using 12x after-tax, our new price target is $12.00.

Note: This report is intended to be read in conjunction with Buyer’s Remorse Part I. As such, some facts have not been repeated herein.

The Uprising

The first signs of trouble appear to have surfaced in November of 2016 when Imran Yunus, En Pointe’s former director of government sales and the purported architect of the En Pointe/Ovex relationship, defected for PCM competitor Zones. In January 2017, the first Ovex defections occurred when members of Yunus’ team also departed for Zones. The same month, Collab9 filed two lawsuits against PCM.

On February 1st, PCM formed a new Pakistani entity PCM PK (Private) Limited. Later that month, Ovex’s Controller Yousaf Mohammad, allegedly told PCM Executive, Simon Abuyounes, that he had been threatened the CFO of Collab9, who PCM states is Bob Din's cousin. Allegedly, Mr. Mohammad was instructed not to help PCM in the lawsuits and was warned that “the Din family was powerful and could have Mr. Mohammad put in jail or make him disappear.”

At this point, PCM was being sued by Collab9, was suing Yunus, had allegedly been informed of a murder threat and had incorporated a new business in Pakistan that it is now using to replace Ovex. We therefore believe that PCM understood the risk of potentially losing its critical Pakistani operation. Yet instead of informing investors, insiders sold millions of dollars worth of shares.

Beginning on February 1st and continuing thru March 15th, Abuyounes sold 35,000 shares worth over $900 thousand. Robert Newton, PCM’s general counsel, who was likely well apprised of the situation, sold over $1 Million worth of shares on March 10th. Other insiders, including the CFO and CEO, sold over $9 Million in shares thru March.

On March 20th, 2017, Abuyounes sent a letter to Ovex expressing En Pointe’s intention to renew its service contract. Ovex responded on March 27th and sought to renegotiate terms. Discussions continued until May when loyal Ovex employees allegedly began reaching out to PCM with stories of Bob Din and Zones conspiring to hire away Ovex employees.

The Coup D’état

On May 11th, an unnamed former Ovex employee sent an email to PCM management advising them that Bob Din had conspired with Zones PK to take over the company and that he had done this before.

Source: En Pointe Technologies Sales, LLC vs. Attiazaz Din - Declaration of Simon Abuyounes – June 1, 2017

According to the declaration of Simon Abuyounes, Ovex executives began telling employees that PCM and En Pointe were planning to cut ties with Pakistan and replace Ovex employees. Zones PK then began sending employment letters to Ovex employees, who were encouraged to accept the offers.

Then in mid-May, Ovex allegedly blocked access to an En Pointe server. When access was returned days later, PCM says Ovex removed large amounts of En Pointe’s data, including what it refers to as “instruction manuals” for En Pointe’s customers. The manuals include customer practices, order history, pricing and data processing procedures for customers. PCM also states that Ovex stopped responding to En Pointe’s requests for information and assistance and that services offered thru Bob Din's company, DinCloud, were "not working properly."

Beginning on May 30th, PCM attempted to hire Ovex employees for its new Pakistani office. PCM president, Jay Miley, sent two emails directly to Ovex employees compelling them to join PCM PK. While the email correspondence shows that some employees desired to remain loyal, 20 front line managers had already resigned and many asked PCM to meet or beat Zones offer.

Source: En Pointe Technologies Sales, LLC vs. Attiazaz Din - Declaration of Robert Jay Miley – June 1, 2017

Then on June 3rd, Ovex initiated legal proceedings in the Islamabad High Court in Pakistani for breach of contract. As relief, Ovex sought a declaration that En Pointe’s termination of the service agreement was invalid and that En Pointe was prohibited from hiring, soliciting or contacting Ovex employees. Ovex also sought at least $64 Million in damages. The Pakistani court ruled to suspend En Pointe’s termination until a further hearing.



During this period, Frank Khulusi called Zones CEO, Firoz Lalji, to discuss the unfolding situation. Allegedly Lalji admitted that Zones was raiding Ovex’s employees and said that it would continue to do so. When asked why, he allegedly responded it was retaliation for PCM poaching Zones employees 22 years ago.

The Fallout?

The situation is currently at a legal standstill. PCM enjoined Bob Din, Ovex and Zones in the Yunus lawsuit and sought a temporary restraining order. PCM also filed suit against Ovex in US District Court of Central California to enforce the parties’ arbitration agreement by compelling Ovex to refrain from litigating the disputes in Pakistan. Both cases are pending, but on July 14th PCM's motion for preliminary injunction was denied and the previously issued temporary restraining order dissolved. Based on our understanding of the proceedings, if the allegations put forth by PCM are accurate, the company may have to wait thru litigation before receiving relief.

Regardless of how the courts rule, we think there is a significant risk that US courts have limited influence over the actions of Ovex and Zones. According to the declaration of En Pointe’s counsel, Ovex has stated it has no plans to appear in the Yunus matter. For its part, Zones argues that it does not operate in Pakistan, but rather a separate company, Zones PK, and therefore it should not be party to the suit. Realistically, how would a court in California force a Pakistani company from poaching contracted employees?

Meanwhile, the damage has allegedly been done. According to a declaration by En Pointe Inside Sales Manager, Norma Munoz-Pratt, many of the Ovex customer service support employees she had been working with either resigned or have stopped coming to work. As a result, she claims that:

I and others in En Pointe’s customer support team have been unable to reach [employees] and have had great difficulty in managing ongoing operations and properly servicing En Pointe customers. This disruption has threatened to damage our relationships with those customers, and has been particularly problematic because June is the busiest month of the year for our business.

PCM also alleges that it has lost business to Zones as a direct result of stolen trade secrets. According to the declaration of David Wiltz, VP of PCM-Government, PCM bid on a deal with the Columbia Public School District, a former En Pointe customer, and lost out to Zones who came in $150 less. Wiltz states:

Even among bidders who have been bidding for the same customer over a period of time, such bids come in at least thousands of dollars a part… in my experience it would be virtually impossible for a first-time bidder [Zones] to come so close to another competitor’s pricing, without having access to that competitor’s confidential information…

Perhaps the biggest fallout is the apparent loss of Ovex' Microsoft team leader. PCM’s push into Microsoft cloud services has been a crucial piece of the growth story. The acquisitions of En Pointe, Acrodex and Stratiform were all billed as ways to accelerate PCM’s push into Microsoft. According to a sworn deposition with Stratiform President, Herbert Hogue, the leader of the Microsoft team has departed.

Source: En Pointe Technologies Sales, LLC vs. Attiazaz Din - Deposition of Herbert Hogue – June 21, 2017

Hogue also states that the departure of the employees not only hurts En Pointe but all brands of PCM because Ovex employees supported “everything.”

Source: En Pointe Technologies Sales, LLC vs. Attiazaz Din -Deposition of Herbert Hogue – June 21, 2017

History Rhymes

We originally argued that losing the Ovex contract would cause PCM to lose $14 Million in cost savings, equivalent to its entire pre-tax earnings growth since 2015. In its recent 10-Q, PCM states that its cost savings were not based upon shifting resources to Pakistan. We now think cost savings are the least of PCM’s worries.

In our opinion, the biggest risk to PCM investors is that the En Pointe deal is a repeat of Allied Digital’s acquisition of En Pointe in 2008. As we detailed in Part I, Din sold En Pointe’s IT service business to an Indian company named Allied Digital (Din retained 18.5% ownership).



Allied Digital’s received a Master Service Agreement that has numerous parallels to the PCM/Ovex contract including back office support from Islamabad Pakistan. The table below shows the revenues for the En Pointe subsidiary of Allied Digital declined 27% from the peak in 2009 to 2011 when the initial service agreement expired. If Allied Digital is any indicator, we think En Pointe's days of organic revenue growth are over.

The decline may have already started. As we reported in Part I, Collab9 disclosed financials that, by our estimation, show En Pointe’s revenues declined 6.8% during the first sixteen months of PCM’s ownership. Last quarter, PCM’s value-driving software sales were down 14% year-over-year.

We know bulls will point to the first quarter’s 5% top line growth, but we have questions about how the company accounts for vendor marketing. While PCM’s SEC filings state that the company offsets customer marketing allowances, volume incentives and rebates against cost of goods sold, the following Glassdoor review states the company books marketing dollars as revenue.

Source: Glassdoor.com – Current Employee April 19th, 2017

We are unsure if PCM is actually booking marketing dollars as revenue, but we do know that free cash flow has gone negative. Despite dramatically improved adjusted earnings, cumulative free cash flow over the past eight quarters is negative $1.06 Million. This compares to a positive $16.7 Million for the eight quarters before that.

And we still think cost savings are likely to reverse. The cost to litigate four lawsuits, open a new Pakistani office to replace Ovex and a de novo UK operation will not be cheap.

Because of PCM’s miniscule margins, even small revenue declines or expenses can kill earnings. Assuming 1% revenues declines at 14% gross margin and $3 Million in increased expense, we estimate 2017 GAAP EPS of $1.06 per share vs. estimates of $1.75.

Given the heightened risk and what we consider to be material disclosure issues, we think PCM deserves to trade at a below market multiple. Using a 12x after-tax multiple, our new price target is $12.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PCMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: IMPORTANT - Please read this Disclaimer in its entirety before continuing to read our research opinion. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article expresses the author's investment opinions, which are based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. You should assume that as of the publication date the author (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) and clients have a short position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of puts and call options of the stock) covered herein, including without limitation PCM, Inc., and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines.The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.