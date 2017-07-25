My 5 Dividend Champions Worth Holding For Decades

I believe it's a better strategy to invest in Dividend Champions that are out of favor with current market valuations.

My portfolio has held a significant portion in 5 different Dividend Champions over the past few years.

Currently, I'm only invested in four of them. I believe the Dividend Champions I chose are worth buying and holding for decades, and so far, they have performed well compared to the S&P 500. Well, with the notable exception of Target (NYSE:TGT). Target hasn't quite broken its market narrative. My dividends from the company keep piling up, but the market is convinced time is running out for them.

National Retail Properties

National Retail properties (NYSE:NNN) is the Dividend Champion I'm not allocated too right now. I sold my shares over the summer of 2016. I still believe it is a good company, but after seeing shares up nearly 30% from my purchase price in about nine months, it was time to pocket the gains. My retail exposure is fairly high, and the market's general panic on retail is starting to get under way in the higher-quality retail REITs. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) both took a bit of a dive. Both are strong companies and similar to NNN, but the general retail panic will likely continue. I will probably reopen my NNN position in the future once the market settles down. The stock has recently been dropping in price, and I'm considering putting it back into my portfolio.

For a comparison, retail REITs such as Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), and Spirit Realty Corp. (NYSE:SRC) were punished harder than the stronger names. The decline was vastly more than you would expect on correlation between bonds and equity REITs. If we go a step deeper into the big decliners, we see DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) both at enormous discounts to their 52-week highs. DDR took a severe beating after withdrawing some of its guidance for the year.

High-quality REITs took a hit, and it seems massive to shareholders, but it wasn't nearly as bad as some of the hits other companies took. NNN is trading at about 75% of its 52-week high and 110% of the 52-week low. Cheap by comparison to prior values, but still not facing the same level of intense panic.

High occupancy promotes market trust

NNN's management has done a remarkable job in managing the company. Its occupancy rates are regularly exceptional. Over the last few years, NNN has run at around 99% occupancy. The company's strength in leasing out the portfolio gives investors more faith in future profits.

Balance sheet

NNN maintains a defensive balance sheet. It keeps debt leverage to relatively low levels. Between the lower leverage and the exceptional track record of high occupancy and increasing dividends, investors rarely become as pessimistic on NNN as they do on other equity REITs.

The correlation, or lack thereof

Comically, mortgage REITs like Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) are close to their 52-week highs despite literally holding a portfolio of interest rate-sensitive bonds. The only thing to drag Annaly Capital Management was the announcement of additional shares. The mortgage REIT announced 60 million new shares would be issued to take advantage of the premium to book value. That issuance is positive for shareholders because the company was taking advantage of irrationally high share prices.

The investors who sold when Annaly announced an issuance that would raise book value per share were willing to overlook the losses in the portfolio from interest rates increasing.

Blackstone Capital Management (NYSE:BXMT) and similar mortgage REITS have credit-sensitive portfolios that should shine because the interest rates on the loans resets based on LIBOR. However, the portfolios are exposed to significant loans on real estate, including retail properties. It is interesting that the retail REITs got hammered but leveraged exposure on the loans did not.

My investment strategy

I emphasize buying companies with dividend yields, and I want those dividends to have a high probability at growing at a reasonable rate for decades. I'm in favor of relatively defensive companies, especially with how insanely valued the market is overall (my personal opinion is that P/E ratios are just too high and earnings growth rates are overstated). I'm not able to tell when the market is going to panic, or even if it is, although I do believe there is a good chance of one over the next few years.

I cannot tell (with any certainty) when the market will go up or down. However, I can find a valuation I'm happy with for individual stocks.

The four Dividend Champions I hold

The four Dividend Champions in my portfolio are Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), TGT, Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), and Altria Group (NYSE:MO). There were a few companies I'm considering: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Disney (NYSE:DIS), and 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Compared to The S&P 500

To see how the companies do through significant volatility, I'm going with a date right before the market took a large drawdown towards the end of 2008. Here's a chart with start date on March 17, 2008, from InvestSpy:

This is just to show that overall they have done comparatively well during a long investment horizon (Note: Returns shown through late May 2017). I still think TGT is undervalued and has started to climb back up, which I describe in this article. However, no one can be really impressed with Target's total return.

Don't panic

Before putting my money into an investment, I need to do my due diligence in research. My investment is going to be relying on the underlying stock and an entry price I'm comfortable with. Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is a great example of this. I see Costco as a great retailer with an ideal strategy for combating against e-tailing. COST's membership strategy, combined with low prices on high-quality goods sold in bulk amounts, is brilliant. My only issue with Costco in the past has been trying to find a good entry price.

Costco has been on a dramatic decline since Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced the purchase of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). In prior months, the price on Costco was simply too high. After the dramatic decline, it is becoming more interesting to me.

As an example, if I were to purchase, say Target, and watch the price fall (as it seems to do all too often) when I thought it was undervalued, then I would want to raise my position. I would still do more due diligence and see if I missed anything. I would decide that even though the price for Target kept dropping, the underlying company was far better than the market price implied.

WMT, PM, and MO - My final three Dividend Champions

Seeing Wal-Mart's management seriously committed to the plan of increasing wages and praising the work of the company's lower line employees was enough to get me to buy the stock. On May 14th, 2016, I published a piece explaining why I bought Wal-Mart from the bargain bin.

Philip Morris benefits substantially from a weaker dollar. If the dollar becomes materially weaker, it could send PM's earnings up significantly. This has finally been occurring in 2017. The company's sales growth in recent years looks weak on a GAAP basis, but in constant currencies, it was doing double-digit growth.

Philip Morris offers another unique factor in giving international exposure. Technically, the company is considered domestic on stock-screening systems, but 100% of sales are international. When all the revenue is coming from foreign countries, shouldn't that be seen as an international investment? This is a way to get international exposure into the portfolio without dealing with the massive fluctuations in valuations and growth rates of the economies.

Philip Morris doesn't have as much history as the rest, as it was previously a part of Altria Group. I credit the company with its history as a part of Altria Group and consider PM a Dividend Champion.

Choosing Altria Group was simple. The company has over 50% market share and an addictive product. Having such an enormous presence gives it a position to influence legislation in the industry. It can help choose the rules for the competition if the company isn't strong enough in its own right. I'm not expecting Altria Group to have the kind of returns it had in prior periods, but sales growth remains practical and MO is using mobile applications to connect with customers.

Tobacco regrets

Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) offers a strong alternative for investors looking to get into this space.

I have two regrets about investing in tobacco. One is not doubling my position in Philip Morris at the start of the year when it was cheap. The second is not adding some RAI when I was starting the positions.

Consumer Staples

Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are monsters among the dividend investing community. I don’t expect them to get slaughtered at any point, but I don’t foresee them having a material amount of growth. Aldi is coming into America and competing against Wal-Mart with a focus on lower prices and using in-house brands. As the company grows, I expect Wal-Mart to react by putting pressure on its suppliers to lower prices or to shift more orders to generic products. This same issue could have an impact on other brand name companies such as Kellogg (NYSE:K), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), and General Mills (NYSE:GIS). These are all strong companies but facing potential headwinds as competition among the retailers picks up.

Too Much Risk

I do like high yields, but I'm not comfortable going into the traditional high-yield sectors without doing my due diligence and an entry price in mind. For instance, investors planning to live on their dividend income may be taking on too much risk when buying shares in Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSC), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), or Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC). These companies are capable of providing strong returns, but investors depending on a precise dividend amount would be better served accepting lower yields from Dividend Champions. If investors are taking the higher yields, I believe their income needs to very materially exceed their expenses. In my opinion, the best BDC is Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), but it is selling at a massive premium.

Investors looking to ETFs

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) carries more risk than I would want for a large position in my portfolio. I prefer more defensive allocations with ETFs, and I'd rather use the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) or the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) as opposed to SPY. I also find the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) to be a respectable ETF. For investors who are willing to be a little more aggressive, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is a solid choice. When I felt comfortable running a higher beta on the portfolio, I saw the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) as a good alternative to the S&P 500 with a lower expense ratio. However, with current market valuations, I've been sitting on the sidelines when it comes to investing in ETFs.

Conclusion

The Dividend Champions I chose have served my portfolio well. I would feel comfortable doubling my position in any of the Dividend Champions selected for my portfolio if shares declined. Given the size of my position in Target, I would increase the position but would avoid doubling it.

With the exception of NNN, the allocations are mostly to companies that operate in oligopolies. Dropping NNN from the portfolio was simply a matter of reducing the risk in my portfolio when the valuation became too high.

