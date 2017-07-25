I Sit On This Dividend Champion And Enjoy My Dividends

With the new technology coming out, I believe PM will have an easy time continuing to be a dividend champion.

I own shares of PM and have it in my hold range.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Philip Morris International (PM) is doing two things:

Paying dividends and innovating

Philip Morris International is an exceptionally strong dividend champion. Since separating from Altria Group (MO), they have continued their dividend growth ways. They also began a revolution in heated tobacco products.

Join me as we dive into the slides from their presentation:

Growth trend in revenues

Philip Morris is a dividend champion in transition. They are moving from traditional tobacco products to RRP (reduced risk products). The adoption rate of their new product is excellent. The retention rate is incredible. As the company expands manufacturing capacity, their growth in revenues accelerated. As you can see, this new product quickly went from $55 million in Q1 2016 to $615 in Q2 2017.

HeatSticks growth

Japan is the ideal test market for the IQOS technology. The regulatory environment there is very friendly to heated tobacco products. The company has seen an incredible growth rate in sales for IQOS and HeatSticks in Japan. When smokers switch to IQOS, the vast majority use IQOS almost exclusively. Therefore, each time Philip Morris sells another IQOS device, it increases future demand for HeatSticks. Think of this like selling printers. When more customers buy printers, the demand for ink increases.

IQOS national shares

As you can see, IQOS has ranged from a solid success to an incredible success. In each market, the growth rate is significant. The first bit of growth is the hardest. As consumption expands, public awareness builds. Many smokers become advocates for the new product and encourage their smoking friends to convert. When the share of market increases, distribution is dramatically improved. Retailers want to be certain that the product will justify shelf space. Because the consumers are brand-loyal, they will seek out the specific product and encourage retailers to carry it.

IQOS offtake shares

The growth rate in Greece is incredible. They are covering 30% of the focus area and offtake share of market is 2% up from 0% in Q3 2016. The offtake share of market has grown significantly in each of these markets except for Spain. While they have 26% coverage, the offtake share of market remains low at 0.2%. Overall, this is a very positive sign for the growth and adoption of IQOS products.

Japan loves HeatSticks

We mentioned Japan before, but it deserves more attention. Philip Morris climbed from 27.5% to 32% share of market. HeatSticks climbed from 2.2% to 10% during that same period. The growth in total market share demonstrates that HeatSticks is an expansion of the company. It does more than cannibalize existing sales. Smokers are converting from other brands to HeatSticks.

Dividends & conclusions

Philip Morris raises their dividend each year. The growth rate has been slow. However, the company was investing heavily in growing IQOS and the HeatSticks brand. Projected capital expenditures are literally over $1 billion to support new production. These investments are already providing growth to the international tobacco giant. When further expenditures are no necessary, there should be more capital available for returning to shareholders. IQOS was a great investment for both Philip Morris and shareholders for long term growth and dividend sustainability. If PM’s risk assessment for this product is accurate, IQOS is also a fantastic investment for the consumer who will only have a fraction of the health risks they had before.

My ratings

I see both PM and MO as a great long position for my portfolio. The valuations are currently too high for me to consider a new position, but I won’t be selling my current shares. Instead, I will sit on them and continue to enjoy my dividends.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Stable dividend yields over 7%

Best research on preferred shares

Opportunity for capital appreciation

Clear buy and sell target prices

Sign up before August 1st, 2017 to lock in at $340/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.