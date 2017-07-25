Procter & Gamble: Pretty Good

THIS IS A REPRINT OF AN ARTICLE PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED ON FORBES.COM

Like many, I was intrigued by reports that Nelson Peltz is seeking to win a seat on Procter & Gamble’s (NYSE:PG) board. I also see that so many commentators have so much to say about PG, it’s incredibly easy for investors to trap themselves in confirmation bias (paying attention only to sources that are aligned with one’s own preconceptions). So I deleted all the articles I saved and decided instead, to trek through the numbers, lots of numbers. I emerged more bullish than I thought I would be.

What My Bullishness Doesn’t Mean

Saying I like PG does not mean I think PG will meet or beat guidance for the next period. Actually, I don’t know one way or the other because I haven’t looked at the guidance and that’s because I don’t care what it is. It also doesn’t mean I see fabulous growth prospects for PG. How could I. We’re dealing with household products, not a cure for aging, interplanetary transport, etc. It also doesn’t mean PG is likely to be the best dividend grower out there. It has a 3.1% yield. In this day and age, that’s a pretty good signal that Mr. Market assumes dividend growth is likely to be modest at best – and Mr. Market tends to be pretty good at evaluating things like this. Also, this doesn’t mean I’m bullish on PG for all accounts in all circumstances – actually, nobody should ever feel that way about any stock.

What It Does Mean

I like PG for conservative and/or equity income accounts. That means in the area of growth, I’d like something better than buggy whip but can and will settle for a heck of a lot less if I can get something extra in terms of stability (i.e. low risk). PG gives me that, and I own it as one stock out of 20 I hold through the Portfolio123 Equity Income Designer Model.

Many other stocks present similar reward-risk profiles to PG. But among them, PG stands out because of its potential to deliver something extra, something coming from further refinement of the company’s strategy.

I know PG already did a lot, having cut from about 170 brands to approximately 65 brands. I think it may need to cut more, or figure out how to maintain those 65 brands with a smaller asset base. I’m neutral as to whether the company goes in for more brand reduction, more asset shrinkage, or some combination. Or maybe it needs to sell more different things through the same asset base. I just know it needs to do something.

My experience with situations like this is that companies do eventually wind up doing what they need to do, especially when one or more activist shareholders jaw at them, as Peltz now is, whether from the outside or from within the board room.

Admittedly, Peltz isn’t specifically specifically advocating for any particular solution. He’s just making remarks about PG’s insular culture. That’s OK. I’m not reacting to anything anyone said – yet. I’m just reacting to what the numbers tell me someone (from insider or outside the company) will probably say in the not-too-distant future, and the likelihood that the interjection of some new jawboning will make it happen sooner rather than later. So I suppose I can label PG a “special situation.”

The Number

Table 1 gets us started with some high level basics that put PG into context relative to key peers, Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Kimberly Clark (KMB), Clorox (CLX), and Church & Dwight (CHD).

Table 1

PG CL KMB CLX CHD %Sales Growth - TTM -1.02 -3.38 -0.91 3.64 2.62 % Sales Growth – 5Y Rate -1.51 -1.91 -1.13 2.29 4.91 Proj. LT EPS Gr. Rate % 8.10 9.03 6.91 6.96 9.16 $ Sales TTM 65,081 15,195 18,209 5,926 3.521 $ Market Cap 226,707 64,056 44,247 16,937 13,509 $ Enterprise Value 243,264 69,434 51,449 18,946 14,648

Data from S&P Compustat via Portfolio123.com and reflects Compustat standardization protocols; ratios based on Portfolio123 protocols. TTM = trailing 12 months. Dollar figures in millions.

As preliminary as Table 1 is, it sparks some pretty important observations. PG is big, darn big, incredibly big. You knew that. But did you know (without peeking) how big PG is relative to CL, the other widely known well respected mega-peer?

That means a lot. The bigger the company, the harder it is to achieve incremental growth. That’s reality. It’s why the percentage height growth a human experiences from year 1 to year 2 is a heck of a lot bigger than the percentage that can be expected between years 35 and 36. It’s why a franchise consisting of 15 units can triple a lot more easily than can McDonalds (MCD). If you’re expecting any sort of big growth from any outfit as large as PG, you really need to lay out some pretty specific reasons, or demand same from anybody who forecasts big growth. Nature alone may not require PG to grow quite as slowly (in negative territory) as it has, but we do know the company shed a lot of brands. And let’s face it, basic human common sense and logic tell us that household products is a limited growth industry. Yeah, a new container here and there, or a new ad campaign, etc. might give a product a pop every now and then. But unless you think humanity will brush teeth every ten minutes, let’s drop the notion that any company in this business is a legitimate growth investment.

Wall Street analysts, interestingly, don’t seem to see it that way. Look at those projected long-term EPS growth rates! Either analysts need to be hospitalized as pathological obsessive compulsive clean freaks who do brush teeth and wash clothes neurotically often and expect the rest of the world to do likewise, or they’re pulling their growth projections from who the heck knows where. Fortunately for those who own these stocks, few if any investors, take those projections seriously.

The more interesting takeaway from Table 1 is that PG, the biggest of the group by far, has the best excuse to post the most-rotten growth numbers. True PG isn’t a star. But even compared with the best of the group, it’s not exactly the disaster its size alone might allow it to justify being.

With Table 2, we move on to the basics, returns on capital (with capital defined total assets) and financial strength.

Table 2

PG CL KMB CLX CHD % Ret. On Assets – TTM 8.06 19.91 14.77 14.94 10.88 % Ret. On Assets – 5Y Avg. 7.16 16.52 9.57 13.72 9.81 Quick Ratio – TTM 0.83 0.82 0.60 0.68 0.87 Quick Ration – 5Y Avg. 0.73 0.87 0.63 0.35 0.17 %LTD to Assets – TTM 14 49 44 35 17 %LTD to Assets – 5Y Avg. 14 44 35 41 18

Data from S&P Compustat via Portfolio123.com and reflects Compustat standardization protocols; ratios based on Portfolio123 protocols. TTM = trailing 12 months

I typically like to look also at Return on Equity, a metric that can be boosted through skillful (or aggressive if you prefer) use of debt. But those comparisons don’t mean much here since three of PG’s peers, CL, KMB and CLX have been much more debt-friendly and have driven their equity balances so low (and in two cases, to negative territory) as to make the ROE ratios meaningless.

That alone, by the way, tells us something interesting about PG. It’s conservative, or rather, CONSERVATIVE. Some may be tempted to raise eyebrows about the willingness of CL, KMB and CLX to borrow to the hilt. But there are two things that support the aggressiveness of these three debt-happy peers: (1) The cost of debt has been ridiculously low for a long time, and (2) The biggest risk inherent in debt, potential downside volatility in cash flows, is about as low in household products as it is in any business. As a former junk-bond fund manager who still has burn marks on my backside (Thank you President Trump, among others), it’s hard to cast aspersions on PG for being fiscally conservative. But whatever, there it is.

But there is a bad thing in Table 2. PG lags its peers in terms of ROA. And its conservative financial strategy is no excuse; ROA controls for differences in balance sheets. What’s more, PG’s relative size (refer back to Table 1) should work in its favor. Big companies are less likely to reach the ROA peaks achieved by the hottest among the small fry. But on the whole, their size, which translates to stronger coverage of fixed costs (economies of scale) is a built-in advantage in terms of what should be considered normal. So something about PG appears to be off kilter.

Table 3 drills down into components that help drive ROA.

Table 3

PG CL KMB CLX CHD % Gross Margin - TTM 55.44 63.46 40.53 47.42 48.96 % Gross Margin – 5Y Avg. 50.02 61.38 38.84 46.14 47.58 % Op. – TTM 22.04 26.40 18.53 18.12 21.28 % Op. Margin – 5Y Avg. 21.64 24.41 16.97 17.55 19.85 Inventory Turn - TTM 6.02 4.64 6.23 6.50 6.45 Inventory Turn – 5Y Avg. 7.32 5.33 6.54 6.40 6.11 Asset Turnover- TTM 0.53 1.22 1.23 1.30 0.81 Asset Turnover- 5Y Avg. 0.57 1.34 1.29 1.25 0.75

Data from S&P Compustat via Portfolio123.com and reflects Compustat standardization protocols; ratios based on Portfolio123 protocols. TTM = trailing 12 months

When it comes to margin, CL is clearly the star here. It’s possible there may be something peculiar about CL – its product mix, the locales of its factories, etc. – that would make it impossible for any of the others to match it in this area. But absent a deep insider’s view of each company, it seems most sensible to assume there is room for PG to make some additional progress here, beyond what it already achieved in the trailing 12 months relative to its own five-year average. On the other hand, comparing PG to the other peers suggests PG is hardly a basket case. There’s a difference between room for improvement and recovery from disaster and in terms of margin, PG seems well justified in thinking in terms of the former.

The red flag, accompanied by screeching sirens and flashing red lights, is found in turnover. PG is bad here and this is something investors could legitimately press PG to improve upon. Doing that is what would unlike the stock’s special situation angle.

Turn, Turn, Turn, Turnover

When we think about turnover, the simplest example is the retailer that gets very low margins but more than offsets that through very high volume; i.e., the successful supermarket. Turnover equals volume and we can visualize that in terms of inventory.

Here’s the problem. PG’s inventory turnover, the portion of overall turnover (asset turnover) that relates to the speed with which inventories move into and out of the company, is fine. (PG isn’t a retailer, but it does have raw material inventory, work-in-progress inventory, and finished goods inventory waiting to get shipped to somebody who has to pay for it).

It’s the more esoteric part of asset turnover (the extent to which assets other than inventories are translated to sales) that’s too darn low. So to refer simply to “volume” doesn’t quite do it.

Frankly, I don’t have a definitive answer to this. Using my imagination, as I must since I don’t have any inside information, I suppose it could be something like plant efficiency or efficiency of internal distribution network. This may be part of why PG’s gross margins fall below those of CL. Or it may simply be a matter of PG working efficiently but having too much plant for the number of things it make. Considering the company’s having made quite a few acquisitions, this would be in character, and it is distinct possibility since PG’s asset turnover was more or less normal until the late 1990s, and really went over the cliff after the mid-2000s following a big step-up in acquisitions, including Gillette.

This won’t automatically be solved by repurchasing more stock (though that would push return on equity upward). The company can’t simply keep assets the same and simply play Rubik’s Cube with how the asset base is financed. PG has to either cut its asset base (and the corresponding debt-and/or-equity underneath it), get more products through that same asset base or some combination of both.

The Special Situation Angle

I’m not sure I have things right. The nature of the situation, the need to improve turnover of assets other than inventory, is the sort of thing that really needs an insider’s perspective. I don’t want to go so far as to endorse Peltz’s suggestion of an insular corporate culture because I just don’t know. Either way, however, the addition of an outside activist to the board, or the now-perennial threat of same, might be just the sort of catalyst PG needs to fix its fundamental flaw.

For investors, PG starts as a stock that’s reasonably, if not stupendously, priced, especially relative to its risk,

Table 4

PG CL KMB CLX CHD P/E based on Est. Next Y EPS 21.52 22.84 18.46 23.08 25.61 EV/Sales 3.27 4.02 2.61 3.44 4.44 Yield % Current 3.11 2.21 3.11 2.55 1.42 Yield % 5Y Avg. 3.16 2.23 3.11 2.90 1.65 Div. Growth Rate % 5Y 6.17 6.43 5.69 6.96 15.81 Beta 1Y 0.69 0.17 1.10 1.53 1.36 Beta 3Y 0.50 0.62 0.54 0.29 0.57 Beta 5Y 0.59 0.64 0.60 0.24 0.76

Data from S&P Compustat via Portfolio123.com and reflects Compustat standardization protocols; ratios based on Portfolio123 protocols. TTM = trailing 12 months

So I could justify owning PG right now, exactly as is, which, as noted above, I do. The idea of structural improvement is gravy. My PG position isn’t big enough to make a difference in a potential proxy fight. But if Peltz is actually on the ballot for the next election, I’ll vote for him, and I hope PG would welcome him in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.