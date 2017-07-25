Bellatrix Exploration: A Look At Its Three-Year Development Plan

We await the 2Q 2017 release to learn more about the new management, particularly whether they are walking their talk and delivering operational improvements.

However, funds flow from operations cannot cover capex at the current level of commodity prices, which may imply more asset dispositions to three-year growth.

Per the company, with midstream investment tapering off and drilling and capital efficiency improving, more capital can be allocated to drilling.

Bellatrix has been disposing of assets to deleverage over the last couple of years. Now the company puts forth a growth agenda in an attempt to resume growth.

1. Introduction

After years of mismanagement, Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (NYSE: BXE)[TSX: BXE] got itself into a quagmire. The junior Canadian petroleum exploration and production company had tried to raise as much money as it could, through equity dilution and various forms of debt. It used the money to buy up a large swath of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, even though its limited operational capacity would never allow it to develop much of the hoarded land; it went full speed into surface infrastructure projects, in spite of the usual and more capital-efficient approach to outsource such projects to midstream specialists.

The investors were given a beautiful mirage of steroid-powered growth through acquisitions after acquisitions. All seemed well until the oil prices crashed in 2014 (Fig. 1). Suddenly, one after another piece of land, which they used to adulate as strategically crucial for the firm's future hence however high a price would be justified, was labeled "non-core" and disposed in quick order, to raise capital so as to avoid covenant breach and so that operation can go on.

Incredibly, these beggars-can't-be-choosers fire sales were extolled as "strategic repositioning" feats in which the management accomplished "increased asset concentration, a materially stronger balance sheet and an enhanced net asset value" (see here), as though the buy-high-sell-low never led to the evaporation of millions of dollars in asset value.

Fig. 1. Stock Chart of BXE, after barchart.com.

In retrospect, we now know that the management has failed to deliver consistent organic growth in every measure, from land holdings via reserves to production, except for one, which is the enrichment of themselves; over the years, they have cumulatively pocketed 27% of the company through stock option grants. In contrast, many investors, from some Wall Street hotshots to small independent shareholders, lost money. There is no wonder that investors have been avoiding the stock as of late, as though it were a leper.

Amidst all of these depressing developments, Brent Eshleman was promoted to president and CEO in November 2016 and became a member of the board of directors on February 15, 2017, while Max Lof was hired as CFO on June 19, 2017. Eshleman had been executive vice president and chief operating officer at Bellatrix since 2012. Will he be able to steer the so-far-rudderless ship out of the shallow and send it sailing again toward profitable growth?

2. Source of capital

Historically, Bellatrix raised capital through the issuance of share capital, convertible debentures, senior notes and bank borrowings to fund its operations including asset acquisition. In 2016, it further diluted equity through an $80 million of bought deal financing and $10 million of CDE flow-through financing. However, the oil crash served to expose the precarious state of its book and forced it to reduce debt level by repaying bank borrowings, convertible debentures beginning 2015 (Fig. 2).

By the end of 1Q 2017, it had reduced bank debt from $341 million to $41 million and cut total net debt from $718 million to $435 million. As announced on June 14, 2017, Bellatrix sold its Strachan assets for total proceeds of $34.5 million, also gone being 1,750 boe/d production. Sale proceeds will be used to reduce indebtedness further down to approximately $30 million (see here); however, approximately $15 million will be allocated to drilling additional Spirit River wells.

Fig. 2. Bellatrix capital raising by year, author's chart based on data compiled from company releases, filings, and presentations.

Although it is a bona fide value-destructing proposition to reverse purchases made in the boom years and offload them at such an inopportune time as industry cyclical trough, the company resorted to whatever options they had so as to avoid bankruptcy and to pull itself out of the hole that it had dug for itself. From the beginning of 2016 to mid-2017, the company had sold upstream assets in Pembina, Harmattan, and Strachan, in association with the 5,756 boe/d production, to raise $162 million; it disposed facilities in May 2016 for gross proceeds of $75 million and, for $113 million, sold a 35% interest in the Alder Flats Plant, which it had gambled on a quick rebound of oil prices by using bank credit line to construct. In aggregate, the company raised $350 million through asset dispositions (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Recent capital raising transactions, after company presentation of June 2017.

Going forward, the company may not be able to resort to debt at least for a while, which leave the following options for it to access capital: the cash flow generated from operations; capital raised through additional equity dilution; and selling more upstream and midstream assets.

The management is currently pursuing a "three year development plan designed to deliver internally funded production volume growth targeting a compounded annual growth rate of +/- 15%". The issuance of share capital may be a stretch to qualify as an internal fund, but they may consider money generated by additional asset disposition as an internally generated fund.

3. Capital allocation

With the capital requirement for surface facilities especially the Adler Flats Plant construction tapering off, an increasingly higher percentage of capital will be deployed to exploration and development over the next few years (Fig. 4). The company appears to be refocusing on organic growth through exploration and development.

Fig. 4. Allocation of capital to drilling, surface facilities, and land, G&G and other, after company presentation of June 2017.

3.1. Spirit River focus

After a series of land asset dispositions, Bellatrix now retreats to Ferrier, Willesden Green and Greater Pembina area in southwestern Alberta. This area is situated in the so-called Deep Basin, known for the emerging Spirit River liquids-rich gas play.

Bellatrix holds 204 gross, or 112 net, land sections in Ferrier, Willesden Green, and Greater Pembina area, where the company has identified 86 proved, 30 probable, and 265 unbooked drilling locations (Fig. 5). The company has a $0.85/Mcfe full-cycle F&D costs and $2.10/Mcfe cash costs under C$3/GJ (Fig. 6), after years of efficiency improvement.



Fig. 5. Bellatrix main operating area Ferrier, Willesden Green and Greater Pembina (left), also shown are surface infrastructure in the area (upper right) and drilling locations in the Ferrier-Willesden Green area (lower right), modified after company presentation of June 2017.

Fig. 6. Full-cycle F&D costs and cash costs of the Spirit River play, modified after company presentation of June 2017.

3.2. 2017 capital budget

On January 5, 2017, Bellatrix announced a $105 million net capital budget for the year of 2017, aiming to grow organically by over 10% forecast production growth and key strategic infrastructure investment. After the closing of the $34.5 million Strachan asset sale, the company updated the 2017 capital plan. The exploration and development spending was increased from $105 million to $120 million, to drill an additional four Spirit River wells in 2H 2017 to replace the 1,750 boe/d of lost production due to asset disposition and slightly beat the previously announced production guidance (Fig. 7). Consequently, the FFO will stay about the same.

Fig. 7. The updated 2017 capital budget and guidance, modified after company news release of January 5, 2017.

4. Forecast production growth

Production from the Spirit River play, at around 25,400 boe/d, contributes 73% of the sales volume of the entire company as of 1Q 2017, implying its emergence as the new growth engine of the company. In order to fulfill the compounded annual growth rate of 15% between 2017 and 2019, total production volume needs to increase by 52% from the 4Q 2016 production of 31,888 boe/d to reach 48,498 boe/d by end-2019. The company determined from Spirit River type curve that a drilling program of approximately 14 net Spirit River wells per year is sufficient to maintain production in the current level of around 35,000 boe/d through 2020. We extrapolate the company's calculation by doubling the number of net Spring River wells in the drilling program. We found that it is more than enough to reach the 48,500 boe/d goal by drilling 28 net Spring River wells per year (Fig. 8).

How large will a capital expenditure be required to implement a 28 net Spring River well drilling program? According to the full-cycle F&D costs of $5.1 million per well (the company still needs to spend on land, seismic and facilities), Bellatrix will need to spend $143 million per year over the next three years. As a comparison, the company is currently executing a $120 million capex budget. Does this imply more asset dispositions to come?

Fig. 8. Forecast production profiles by drilling 14 or 28 net Spring River wells per year, as compared with production CAGR of 15%, modified after company presentation of June 2017.

5. Discussion and Conclusion

Investors hanging on to the shares bought in, e.g., 2013-2014, had better assess the company as what it is now and here. The fairest treatment that the company can wish for is to be judged as a junior company which is trying to start with a clean slate. Delivery of a 15% per year organic growth in terms of production over the next three years is a promise made by the new management of the company. For all intents and purposes, the promise is better to be viewed as a contract between the company and shareholders by the management. As they vouch for themselves on this contract, they consequently put their integrity and honesty on the line. For the poor shareholders had been given too many promises which vaporized, saddled with too heavy a debt load which had to be dealt with by selling much of the assets at a fraction of what was paid for. The investors deserve better.

We have learned, particularly for this company, to watch how it walks the talk rather than allow oneself to be engrossed by the pep talk of the management. Although we are examining the company under a new management, it usually pays to keep a healthy level of distrust of the management. By reviewing the major moves taken by the company since the new management took reign, we found mixed signals. On the one hand, the firm is yet to own up to the value-destructive flounders over the last few years, which they should not scapegoat entirely on farm-in partners nor even the oil price crash. On the other hand, asset dispositions went on as planned, which led to a much more robust balance sheet, thus setting the stage for the company's resumption of organic growth. In January 2017, the company timidly rolled out a capital budget calling for a 10% production growth, which is more or less even with FFO. By June 2017, the growth target has been silently raised to 15%.

We certainly hope that the rising target has not been a consequence of the $34.5 million Strachan asset sale because selling assets to pursue growth does not come across as a sustainable strategy. Even according to the updated capital budget and guidance, the company seems to have a shortfall between FFO and capex. It seems a truly profitable growth awaits materially improved commodity prices.

Like many observers of Bellatrix, we are anxiously waiting for the release of 2Q 2017 operational and financial results to test whatever hypotheses concerning the future of the company which we may have come up with.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is not a registered financial advisor and does not purport to provide investment advice regarding decisions to buy, sell or hold any security. Before making any decision to buy, sell or hold any security mentioned in this article, investors should consult with their financial adviser. The author has relied upon publicly available information gathered from sources, which are believed to be reliable. However, while the author believes these sources to be reliable, the author provides no guarantee either expressly or implied. The author may choose to transact in securities of one or more companies mentioned within this service within the next 72 hours.