GLD: Time For Another Pullback?

An abundant number of fundamental elements and technical evidence is suggesting that GLD could reverse to the downside and retest some key support levels before moving higher once again.

Gold miners may be signaling a potential selloff in GLD, as they have traded rather poorly in this latest run up, coupled with the fact that GDX broke down today.

The dollar is extremely oversold, and provided the Fed's relatively hawkish stance, the greenback could experience a significant reversal soon, which would not be a favorable phenomenon for GLD.

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), the most popular gold backed ETF, has rallied 4% since hitting a short-term bottom approximately two weeks ago. However, the rally appears to be exhausting itself at major resistance levels, and GLD seems to be getting ready to pull back for various technical and fundamental reasons.

GLD Overview

GLD is the largest physically backed gold exchange-traded fund in the world which offers market participants an efficient way to access the gold market. The ETF is an attractive alternative to trading gold futures for many market participants as it can be traded much like a stock on the NYSE Arca exchange instead of having to deal with alternative exchanges and trading requirements pertaining to futures contracts. Furthermore, GLD is an appealing alternative to buying physical gold, as investors get the same exposure to gold, but can buy and sell gold using GLD with great fluidity and do not need to worry about the hassle of dealing with the physical metal.

Since GLD is backed by physical gold and mimics the price movement of spot gold almost exactly, we will use GLD and gold interchangeably during this analysis.

More Fed Rate Hikes Will Likely Occur This Year

Perhaps one of the most important elements that influences gold/GLD prices is rising rates, as gold does not yield anything, bonds with elevated yields often win over investors that may otherwise invest in gold.

Despite what some market participants want to believe, the Fed seems very committed to tightening rates and shrinking its balance sheet. These are both negative factors for gold, as these tactics are destined to elevate bond yields as well as the USD. This trajectory became more evident than ever during the last Fed meeting after which the Fed raised rates even while some not very favorable economic news was registering in the weeks leading up to the FOMC meeting. In addition, Fed Chair Yellen struck a somewhat unexpectedly hawkish tone during her press conference following the decision.

This may be interpreted as a rather hawkish stance overall. For whatever reason, the Fed seems to be intent on following through with more rate hikes, and more than likely at least 1 or perhaps 2 will come this year. According to The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the odds of rates staying the same as they are right now for the rest of the year are only 47%, lower than at any previous time. Furthermore, there is now a roughly 6% chance that rates will be higher by 0.5%, instead of merely 0.25% by the end of the year. Moreover, judging by the Fed’s overly hawkish stance, the real chances of rates going significantly higher may be much greater than the CME’s tool predicts.





It will be interesting to see what the CME’s odds of future rate hikes are after the Fed meeting this week. Furthermore, this could be a perfect catalyst for gold and dollar price to take direction from.

Greenback Rally Could Suppress Gold Prices

As the Fed continues to raise rates, it should strengthen the dollar. Furthermore, the buck appears poised to bounce back from a severe selloff it has been suffering since the beginning of the year, which has cratered the dollar index by an astounding 10%. Incidentally, GLD prices are up roughly 10% in the first half of the year.



Gold prices often do well in a declining dollar environment because the commodity becomes more attractive to buy in other currencies, as they appreciate in relation to the falling dollar. What will happen once the dollar trade reverses? Most likely, gold will fall in a strengthening dollar environment, as it will have an uncooperative Fed to deal with in addition to the dollar headwind.

USD Chart

The dollar chart shows that the buck is extremely oversold and has continued its decline even with the Fed raising rates this year. The decline is steep, and judging by the CCI and the RSI, the greenback is very oversold right now. The fact that the dollar is this oversold and the fact that the Fed is on a path to normalize rates and reduce its balance sheet indicates that there is a major possibility for a significant reversal at or around current levels.





(Stockcharts.com)

Goldman Sachs’ View on Gold

Regardless of what you may think about Goldman Sachs, the bank’s analysts nailed the latest gold trade. Goldman was spot on in regard to the latest jobs report, how it would beat estimates, and how this would cause a selloff in gold down to the $1,200 level. Moreover, the bank also predicted that prices would recover to $1,250 by year’s end, which they have already.

However, there are over 5 months until the year’s end, and prices are over Goldman’s $1,250 year-end target. Could prices be at $1,250 at year’s end? Sure, it is completely possible; however, in the short term, it appears that gold may be on its way down before it bounces higher once again.

Gold Miners May be Signaling Upcoming Fall in Gold Prices

Gold miners often signal upcoming rallies as well as selloffs in GLD/gold prices, as they sometimes front run the price of the underlying commodity. Many gold miners will begin trading significantly higher leading up to a rally in gold prices, while gold continues to fall and/or begins to stabilize. Also, gold miners will sometimes begin trading significantly lower while gold/GLD continues to rise and/or begins topping out towards the end of a rally. Incidentally, this is exactly the action we witnessed on July 24th 2017. GLD closed higher on the day, yet, the most prominent gold mining ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), and many individual gold mining stocks traded and closed significantly lower on the day.

Technical View

The GLD chart illustrates that gold has enjoyed a relatively strong 4% rally in the last few weeks. In fact, it has been up an impressive 9 out of 11 trading sessions. However, the CCI and the RSI appear to be signaling slightly overbought conditions. In addition, GLD will be up against strong resistance at $120, equivalent to major resistance in gold at around the $1,260 level. If GLD approaches $120, this will also increase the RSI to near 70 which may make GLD appear severely overbought. Furthermore, the full stochastic appears to be in the process of being overextended and has the potential to turn negative very soon, which would signal a major change in momentum.





The GDX chart shows that gold miners as a group were up as much as 7% until today, from the lows reached approximately 2 weeks ago. However, judging by the numerous black candles in this latest run-up we can tell that GDX has had a rough time of it in this latest attempt to move higher. The black candles are indicating days during which the ETF closed at a lower price than it opened, not something market participants want to see in a bullish scenario. Furthermore, something indicative of a major breakdown occurred on July 24th, 2017 as the ETF was down more than 1.5% on the day when gold/GLD closed higher, another bearish indicator. Overall, it appears that gold miners may be signaling lower prices ahead for gold stocks as well as for the underlying commodity, gold.





The Takeaway

It seems that an abundant number of fundamental elements and technical evidence may be pointing to the fact that this latest bounce in gold/GLD prices may be just that “a bounce”, and a downward reversal may occur soon, if it hasn’t begun already. Although we have been and we remain constructive on gold prices long term, we cannot avoid the obvious bearish clouds gathering on the horizon for the time being. It appears that gold is destined to at the very least retest $1,200 again in the weeks to come, and more plausibly test levels lower, between $1,150-$1,175. This would be approximately the equivalent of $114 in GLD, and further down $110-$112. After this washout, we feel that gold/GLD prices could begin to move higher once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.