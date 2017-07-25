What's Driving Alphabet's Stock Price Weakness?

In this article, I present the three possible reasons for why the Street has shrugged off Alphabet's solid 2Q17 results

After the closing bell on Monday, Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) reported a top- and bottom-line beats that, at face value, should have propelled the stock higher in after-hours trading. Revenues of $26.0 billion represented a YOY increase of 21% (23% in constant-currency terms) that was in line with the average of the past five quarters. EPS of $5.01, hit hard by the accrual booked this quarter for the EU-imposed fine of EUR 2.4 billion disclosed in June, beat expectations by 58 cents. Both key segments, Advertising and Other Bets, saw revenues increase strongly in the double digits. Aggregate paid clicks rose an impressive 52% YOY, better than last quarter's increase.

Instead of euphoria, the Street received Alphabet's results with skepticism, leading to a -3% decline in share price that has left analysts and investors scratching their heads. After all, what could be driving the stock's after-hours weakness following a seemingly strong quarter?

Credit: Mestre do AdWords



Hypothesis #1: Spike in TAC

One of the key areas of concern in Alphabet's earnings report was acquisition costs. Analyst Brian Weiser notes that "TAC to network members rose to represent 71.6% of network revenue, up significantly sequentially and the highest for any quarter since 2009. TAC to network partners grew by +16%, the fastest pace of growth since 2012". Management attributed the increase in costs to a shift toward mobile search and programmatic advertising. As a result, Alphabet's gross margin in 2Q17 came in at 60.1%, a 210-bp decrease from last year's 62.2%.

Mobile usage trends are likely to keep pushing acquisition costs up. Therefore, investors might be wondering whether they should adjust their expectations to lower margins going forward. These concerns could be further supported by CFO Ruth Porat's remarks that Alphabet is "focused on revenue and operating income dollar growth, and not on operating margins".

Hypothesis #2: Decrease in CPC

Although aggregate paid clicks increased substantially in 2Q17, as I have mentioned previously, cost per click declined at a faster pace than expected. Aggregate CPC, which had been down -19% YOY in 1Q17, came in at -23% this quarter. CNBC notes that the Street had been expecting a much more timid -15% decrease.

Here again, the shift to mobile plays a critical role. According to Nasdaq, "the massive shift towards mobile has helped force the cost-per-click numbers down for Google, as the numbers show that ads aren't clicked on as often on mobile devices". Given industry trends, it is unreasonable to assume that the downward pressure on CPC will subside any time soon. Meanwhile, it looks like Alphabet's advertising-related top-line momentum will continue to rely primarily on growth in ad impression and clicks.

Hypothesis #3: Recent stock price run

Lastly, tech stocks in general (and GOOG/GOOGL particularly) have shown significant strength in 2017. GOOG has been up +25% YTD and an impressive +8% this month alone, rebounding strongly from the June mini-bear in the tech sector. On a forward P/E basis, GOOG now trades at 28.7x earnings, just an inch below the stock's 52-week peak of 29.5x.

Investors and traders, therefore, might be taking advantage of recent stock price strength to cash in some of their chips -- something similar to what I had observed earlier this quarter in the banking sector. Although I believe long-term investors have little to worry about regarding the strength in Alphabet's core businesses, I can't ignore the stock price pressure that profit-taking might cause in the near term.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.