OPEC Checked All The Right Boxes For Oil Bulls

Russia said it and OPEC would do all they could to ensure oil market supply/demand balance.

OPEC indicated that increasing production from Nigeria and Libya would reach a limit and that improving economic demand would offset its impact.

OPEC and Russia checked all the right boxes at their meeting Monday to support oil prices. It was impressive because they accomplished it without expanding production quotas. Oil prices should be free to continue rising as a result.

After the meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia Monday, OPEC and Russia indicated importantly that if the energy market required it, at the close of the program in March 2018, the group would extend the program. It was an important statement, because the program is currently scheduled to close at a time when inventory tends to build. Also, it shows that OPEC is dedicated to the goal of market balance.

The Saudi Minister indicated that most members were in compliance with the program, but that a couple, namely Iraq and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had fallen out of line. He indicated this issue, which harms the credibility of the program, would be addressed head-on. The statement was necessary, and the market seemed to believe in it. It's also notable that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait had actually cut production more than pledged.

An issue that had raised concern among analysts and energy traders was the rapidly increasing production of Nigeria and Libya, which had no caps applied to them. Nigeria was up to roughly 1.6 million barrels a day in June. The meeting addressed the issue with a voluntary cap applied to Nigeria at 1.8 million barrels a day, along with an important notation.

The Saudi Minister stated something I have been talking about in my market and economic reports regularly over the past several months. Because global economic growth should be markedly improved in coming months, especially in the United States, demand forecasts for energy are likely understated today. The Saudi Minister stated that an upward adjustment to OPEC's demand forecast more than compensates for the increased production from Nigeria and Libya.

Saudi Arabia stated it would cut its exports in August by roughly one million barrels a day versus the prior year to support global balance. This reinforced reports for as much that had leaked ahead of the meeting. However, it is noteworthy that the export cut will come at a time when domestic demand increases in Saudi Arabia. Still, reduced Saudi exports may impact U.S. inventory data, upon which oil traders pay close attention. Thus, I found the statement intriguing and helpful for energy.

When someone in the press audience asked a hypothetical question, a "what if," the Russian representative at the table answered well. Basically the question was about what the group would do if the market was still far out of balance in coming months. The representative indicated that the group was committed to restoring oil market supply/demand balance, and that it would do whatever was necessary to achieve that.

An oil market in balance can support higher sustained pricing, especially if balance is partly ensured by improved economic demand for energy. As that is the case, in my view, I continue to believe oil and energy relative shares should be bought here. And, importantly, OPEC checked all the right boxes for oil bulls, and oil is on the rise as a result. For more of my regular discussion of the energy market readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My long position is via options.